Police: Man breaks into New Brunswick home, ‘inappropriately touched’ women

Police in New Brunswick say they are investigating two incidents where someone broke into a home through an unlocked window and “inappropriately touched” the women sleeping inside.

They say that the incident happened at a house on Central Avenue. The first incident occurred on Oct. 29 around 3 a.m. The second incident happened on Oct. 30 around 2 a.m.

Police say in the second incident the suspect woke one of the women up and she was able to chase him out of the home.

The incidents have left those in the area shaken up.

"This type of crime could happen literally everywhere. So nobody is immune from the danger. It's very unfortunate that it happened and it happened here but it's a reason to have your guards up and be vigilant,” says Mohammad Zadeh, owner of nearby Friends Café.

"Also these houses here are old so like the locks don't work the doors don't close as properly so you have to like put stuff by the door like there are so many factors to it. Hearing stuff like that makes you realize like as women were always gonna have to deal with stuff like that,” says a Rutgers University senior who did not wish to be identified.

Police say that a description of the suspect is limited. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with a brown complexion, and wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact New Brunswick police at 732-745-5217 .