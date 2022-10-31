Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Catapult a Pumpkin 2022 scheduled for 11/5Adrian HolmanRomeoville, IL
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
4 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
Related
End of an era, as suburban farm stand closes for good
For generations of families, a farmstand near Lincolnshire became part of their summer and fall traditions. Now, the owners have announced they’re retiring and the stand is closed for good.
napervillelocal.com
Estate Exudes Rustic Charm With 2 Fireplaces, Sun Room In Naperville
NAPERVILLE, IL — Located in the coveted Cress Creek Golf Course, this beautiful home blends rustic charm with modern luxury. Wooden ceilings give the space a warm and inviting feel, which is enhanced by two gas fireplaces that will help you stay cozy in winter. Let sunlight stream in through the home’s remote-controlled skylights or soak up rays in the sun room, where three walls of windows look out onto your beautiful property.
Divine Times Vintage store opens in Highland Park
Step back into the 60s and 70s at Highland Park's newest store, Divine Times Vintage.Driving the news: Owner Jerrica Yasumura is opening her new shop today, showcasing everything from groovy furniture to second-hand clothing.How it started: Growing up in Des Moines, Yasumura had an affinity for "hippie culture" and loved "That 70s Show" and "Dazed and Confused."Combine that with her family's passion for thrifting on the weekends and she became an expert at curating old-school pieces.Now in her adulthood, Yasumura decided to quit her corporate job at the end of 2020 and put all of her time into vintage.What you'll find: Knick-knacks, larger furniture pieces, racks of clothing and a rotating cast of vendors.Where to find it: Friday-Saturday from 10am-7pm, Sunday 12-4pm, 521 Euclid Ave. Des Moines.
Evening grosbeaks, scarcely seen in Chicago-area, spotted in Will County
Evening grosbeaks, spotted by Bob Bryerton of the Will County Forest Preserve District last weekend. Evening grosbeaks are rarely seen in the Chicago area, as they normally winter only as far south as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Minnesota.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
kanelandkrier.com
Corner Grind officially bought by Illinois Crafted
At the end of July 2022, Illinois Crafted bought Corner Grind. The official announcement was made on Oct. 2, 2022, on multiple social media platforms. Corner Grind, located on Main St. in Elburn, has been a local meeting spot for friends and family since 2014. They have a variety of breakfast and lunch foods, along with a wide range of iced and hot coffees, teas and smoothies. Many customers make this a stop in their everyday routines and even have an order set in stone for their next visit, and developing this family feel is what attracts the majority of their business. Illinois Crafted, the group that bought Corner Grind, is best known for its diverse establishments such as Obscurity Brewing, Lodi Tap House and Soul Loco.
fox32chicago.com
Four Illinois cities make list of best places to retire
CHICAGO - U.S. News & World Report is out with a new list. This one reveals the best places to retire, and four metro areas in Illinois made the list. Out of 150 cities, Chicago came in at number 56, followed by Peoria at 79th, the Quad Cities at 87th, and Rockford ranked at 104th.
IL Crime Is So Bad Ambulance Was Stolen From Inside Fire Station
If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.
WSPY NEWS
New developer considering senior housing complex
A developer has pulled its plans for a senior housing complex next to the Oswego Village Hall, however, there is renewed interest by a different company IDG Oswego LLC based in Dubuque, Iowa. The six-member Oswego Village Board unanimously approved a redevelopment agreement and an ordinance vacating part of the...
midwestliving.com
10 Things to Do Indoors in Chicago This Winter
In the depths of winter, when temperatures dip to the single digits and snowplows roam, it's logical to dream of elsewhere. But where to go? Hear us out: Chicago. Yes, in the winter. Though it's mighty chilly, the city opens its arms (and doors) with plenty to do right here, right now.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Swedish company, Alfa Laval, opens new food hub in Kenosha
Swedish manufacturing company Alfa Laval has announced the opening of a new food hub in Kenosha. The new facility which boasts a state-of-the-art laboratory, a testing center, service repair capabilities and training spaces. Alfa Laval works in numerous fields, including energy, marine, and food and water, offering expertise, products and...
Chicago Dog Campaign: Celebrating Large Breed Dogs
The Chicago Dog Campaign is a collaborative effort between 12 area shelters to celebrate large breed dogs and help them find their forever homes. Joining us now with all the details from the Heartland Animal Shelter is Jenny Schlueter, Mary Wozencraft, and a couple of their furry friends. Heartland Animal...
One Of Illinois’ Most Wonderful Events Of The Year Offering Free Admission
Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle all the way into Lincoln Park Zoo for their FREE admission nights this Holiday season!. "This festive, one-of-a-kind holiday experience offers a merry, family-oriented tradition in the heart of the city." - LPZ. Let me state the obvious: Christmas is the most wonderful time of...
4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois
If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
10 facing charges in massive retail fencing operation bust after $7.5M in stolen goods recovered
Multiple search warrants executed last month in the Chicago area and three others in California, led law enforcement to recover an estimated $7.5 million worth of retail products and evident of a "sophisticated criminal enterprise," officials said.
Here's What To Do With Your Old Halloween Pumpkins
Here is what to do with your old pumpkins.
oakpark.com
Don’t dump your pumpkins in the forest￼
If you’ve heard anyone suggest dumping pumpkins in the forest preserve for the deer and animals to eat, please don’t do that! Dumping pumpkins and other things in the forest preserves upsets their natural habitats in numerous ways. According to the Oct. 22 “Forest Way” newsletter of the Forest Preserves of Cook County, you can be fined up to $500 for dumping pumpkins, yard waste — or anything in the forest preserves.
Lincolnwood restaurant owner charged with strangling pregnant girlfriend to death, hiding body
The pregnant woman's body was found discarded at a water plant with a note tucked into her jacket, prosecutors said.
$1 Million Lucky Day Lotto Ticket Sold in Northwest Suburb
While the historic Powerball jackpot is capturing most of lottery fever right now, one lucky player in Prospect Heights is $1 million richer thanks to a jackpot win in Lucky Day Lotto. The winning ticket was for Sunday's midday drawing, and was purchased at CoachLite Liquors at 7 S. Wolf...
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.
Mental health supports include many factors, including greenspaceEmma Simpson on Unsplash. Mental health is a topic on everyone's mind in these trying times. With its fast-paced hustle culture, American life can wreak havoc on our well-being.
US 104.9
Davenport, IA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
558K+
Views
ABOUT
US 104.9 plays the best new country delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Quad Cities, Iowa and Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://us1049quadcities.com/
Comments / 0