If you want to know how bad crime has gotten in Illinois, all you have to do is check out this latest incident. This isn't a new problem but crime is horrible in Illinois. The rates keep soaring. It doesn't seem to get any better. Now, it's happening all over the state and not just in Chicago. It doesn't seem to matter the time or place, you always have to be on alert. Officials wonder why people are moving from the Land of Lincoln. This is definitely at the top of the list.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO