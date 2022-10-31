Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $58 An Hour
If you're looking for a career change, the City Of Calgary jobs is currently hiring for a bunch of roles and some of them will pay up to $58 an hour. The kind of roles the City Of Calgary has open right now are pretty varied too, as they're looking for anything from a public art conservator to innovation designers. Plus, they pay pretty well too.
Narcity
The Government Of Alberta Is Hiring For So Many Jobs & Some Will Pay You Over $100K
The Government of Alberta is currently hiring for a lot of jobs and some come with a pretty sweet paycheque too!. The Alberta Government has a ton of openings and they're hiring for a lot of different skills too from biologists to tax policy analysts so you're likely to find something that suits you.
Narcity
Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought His 'Lifelong Friend' Was Pranking Him When They Won Big
A Lotto Max winner in B.C. was skeptical when his lifelong friend told him that they had won $1 million together in the October 18 Lotto Max draw. James Walsh was at a Walmart Supercentre in Nanaimo when he discovered the lottery win, and the amount almost made him pass out on the spot.
Narcity
City Of Edmonton Is Hiring For A Ton Of Jobs & Some Will Pay Over $100K
If you're looking for your dream job, it might actually be closer than you think. The City of Edmonton is hiring for a ton of jobs at the moment and a lot of them actually pay really well too. The City of Edmonton is hiring for everything from HR professionals...
Narcity
4 Canadian Companies That Are Hiring New Graduates & Pay Up To $90K A Year
If you've just graduated from college or university and are looking for Ontario jobs in the fields of communications, government policy, or natural gas, you've come to the right place. A bunch of organizations, one of which was named among Canada's best employers by Forbes, have vacant positions that new...
Narcity
Canadian TikToker Asks Americans What A 'Double Double' Is & The Responses Are LOL (VIDEO)
A TikToker from Calgary exposed just how little Americans know about Canada in a series of videos. In one, she asked Americans what a Double Double is and people on TikTok are screaming at their phones watching the responses. Spoiler alert: literally no one she asked in the U.S. knew...
Narcity
7 Canadian Cities Were Named The 'Most Underrated' In The Country & Toronto Isn't One Of Them
If you're wondering where the best city in Canada is, a new ranking may give you some insight. Several Canadian cities were recently called the "most underrated" in the country by Condé Nast Traveler, and surprisingly (or perhaps unsurprisingly to some) Toronto wasn't one of the places mentioned. The...
Narcity
I've Lived In 3 Canadian Provinces & Here's Why 'Onterrible' Is Actually My Favourite
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Ontario gets a bad rap in Canada, and if you've ever seen the nickname "Onterrible" trending on Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. But the province has a lot more going for it than you might think.
Narcity
Pacific Coastal Is Hiring Flight Attendants In Vancouver & You Don't Even Need A Degree
If you've been searching high and low for an exciting new job, Pacific Coastal Airlines is currently looking for flight attendants to operate on its WestJet Link flights. Pacific Coastal offers flights through Westjet, called WestJet Link, which connects smaller cities in B.C. and Alberta, according to its website. The...
Narcity
The Feds Are Selling Super Cheap Cars In Canada & There Are Loads Of Options (PHOTOS)
The government is auctioning a number of vehicles right now and it may be possible to get your hands on a really cheap car in Canada that's still great quality. That is, of course, if your bid is the highest on the site. On the GCSurplus website, the government auctions...
Narcity
Scene Points Can Now Help Pay For Groceries In Ontario & An Expert Compares It To PC Optimum
With grocery store prices in Canada off the charts lately, we all know that every little bit helps. As of November 3, Scene points can now be redeemed at select grocery stores in Ontario and we asked an expert how this loyalty rewards system compares to PC Optimum. Scene+ rewards...
Narcity
Daylight Saving Time Ends In Canada Soon But These Areas Won't Be Gaining An Hour
The end of daylight saving time is quickly approaching in Canada but not everyone will be feeling the change in their sleeping patterns. On Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. ET, the clocks are officially changing for some parts of the provinces and territories, so you'll want to make sure you set your devices to the correct time the night before so you don't miss your morning alarm.
Narcity
We Asked 9 People From Toronto How Much They Make A Year & What They Pay In Rent (VIDEO)
If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s how unaffordable living in Toronto has become. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone way up, and the rising cost of groceries and gas isn’t making things any easier. So to better understand how people are making ends meet, Narcity spoke with nine locals to find out how much they make a year to afford a place in Toronto.
Narcity
The Toronto Eaton Centre Will Not Put Up Its Massive Christmas Tree This Year & Here's Why
It might be the end of an era this holiday season at the Toronto Eaton Centre because there won't be a gigantic Christmas tree in the middle of the mall. Yes, you read that right, Christmas in the downtown mall might not be as festive as you'd like without the tree, but other things are happening to celebrate the festive season.
Narcity
Morning Brief: Business Class Breakdown, A Relatable Raptor & More
Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: An Australian woman was allegedly forced to crawl off a Jetstar plane after being refused a wheelchair unless she paid an additional fee — a heinous scenario that still sounds slightly preferable to waiting on hold for three hours just to get reamed out by a rude Air Canada rep.
Narcity
BC TikToker Goes Viral For His Response To People Who 'Know Nothing About Canada'
The TikTok comments are heated after an American said that they "know nothing about Canada" and that it's not on their "travel bucket list." A TikToker in B.C. responded to all those people who say they don't know much about their northern neighbour, and it was pretty perfect. The TikTok,...
Narcity
A Toronto Casting Call Will Pay You Up To $2,400 If You Love Tim Hortons' Breakfast
If you live in Canada, chances are you've heard the term "Timmies run" before. Sending one or more people out to grab coffee and breakfast from Tim Hortons is a staple gesture of the country's culture, and this Toronto casting call wants to pay you to do it. Groundglass Casting...
Narcity
This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A '50s Time Capsule & Is Full Of Vintage Charm (PHOTOS)
If you love all things retro — prepare to fall in love with this vintage house for sale in Canada that looks just like a 1950s time capsule. Located in the Nova Scotia village of Musquodoboit Harbour, this 1950s-built home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a large dining area, as well as a bunch of original features.
Narcity
These New Ontario Restaurants Were Named The Best In Canada & A Toronto Spot Topped The List
If you're craving something new for your next dinner out, then these spots are worth a visit. Air Canada enRoute has revealed its Top 10 list of Canada’s Best New Restaurants for 2022, and a Toronto restaurant took first place. The venues were chosen by journalist Nancy Matsumoto who...
Narcity
Chick-Fil-A Is Coming To Alberta & Here's What We Know So Far About Its Launch
Chicken sandwich lovers, listen up! Chick-Fil-A has announced it plans to open way more stores in Canada and they're heading to Alberta. The huge U.S. fast-food chain, famous for its chicken sandwiches, announced it will be opening a lot more locations in Canada over the next three years. Atlanta-based Chick-Fil-A...
Comments / 0