Narcity

The City Of Calgary Is Hiring For So Many Jobs Right Now & You Could Earn Up To $58 An Hour

If you're looking for a career change, the City Of Calgary jobs is currently hiring for a bunch of roles and some of them will pay up to $58 an hour. The kind of roles the City Of Calgary has open right now are pretty varied too, as they're looking for anything from a public art conservator to innovation designers. Plus, they pay pretty well too.
Narcity

4 Canadian Companies That Are Hiring New Graduates & Pay Up To $90K A Year

If you've just graduated from college or university and are looking for Ontario jobs in the fields of communications, government policy, or natural gas, you've come to the right place. A bunch of organizations, one of which was named among Canada's best employers by Forbes, have vacant positions that new...
Narcity

I've Lived In 3 Canadian Provinces & Here's Why 'Onterrible' Is Actually My Favourite

This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. It's no secret that Ontario gets a bad rap in Canada, and if you've ever seen the nickname "Onterrible" trending on Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. But the province has a lot more going for it than you might think.
Narcity

Pacific Coastal Is Hiring Flight Attendants In Vancouver & You Don't Even Need A Degree

If you've been searching high and low for an exciting new job, Pacific Coastal Airlines is currently looking for flight attendants to operate on its WestJet Link flights. Pacific Coastal offers flights through Westjet, called WestJet Link, which connects smaller cities in B.C. and Alberta, according to its website. The...
Narcity

Daylight Saving Time Ends In Canada Soon But These Areas Won't Be Gaining An Hour

The end of daylight saving time is quickly approaching in Canada but not everyone will be feeling the change in their sleeping patterns. On Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. ET, the clocks are officially changing for some parts of the provinces and territories, so you'll want to make sure you set your devices to the correct time the night before so you don't miss your morning alarm.
Narcity

We Asked 9 People From Toronto How Much They Make A Year & What They Pay In Rent (VIDEO)

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s how unaffordable living in Toronto has become. The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has gone way up, and the rising cost of groceries and gas isn’t making things any easier. So to better understand how people are making ends meet, Narcity spoke with nine locals to find out how much they make a year to afford a place in Toronto.
Narcity

The Toronto Eaton Centre Will Not Put Up Its Massive Christmas Tree This Year & Here's Why

It might be the end of an era this holiday season at the Toronto Eaton Centre because there won't be a gigantic Christmas tree in the middle of the mall. Yes, you read that right, Christmas in the downtown mall might not be as festive as you'd like without the tree, but other things are happening to celebrate the festive season.
Narcity

Morning Brief: Business Class Breakdown, A Relatable Raptor & More

Happy "Friday Jr." — Andrew from Narcity here. ☕. Off The Top: An Australian woman was allegedly forced to crawl off a Jetstar plane after being refused a wheelchair unless she paid an additional fee — a heinous scenario that still sounds slightly preferable to waiting on hold for three hours just to get reamed out by a rude Air Canada rep.
Narcity

BC TikToker Goes Viral For His Response To People Who 'Know Nothing About Canada'

The TikTok comments are heated after an American said that they "know nothing about Canada" and that it's not on their "travel bucket list." A TikToker in B.C. responded to all those people who say they don't know much about their northern neighbour, and it was pretty perfect. The TikTok,...
Narcity

This House For Sale In Nova Scotia Is A '50s Time Capsule & Is Full Of Vintage Charm (PHOTOS)

If you love all things retro — prepare to fall in love with this vintage house for sale in Canada that looks just like a 1950s time capsule. Located in the Nova Scotia village of Musquodoboit Harbour, this 1950s-built home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen and a large dining area, as well as a bunch of original features.
Narcity

Chick-Fil-A Is Coming To Alberta & Here's What We Know So Far About Its Launch

Chicken sandwich lovers, listen up! Chick-Fil-A has announced it plans to open way more stores in Canada and they're heading to Alberta. The huge U.S. fast-food chain, famous for its chicken sandwiches, announced it will be opening a lot more locations in Canada over the next three years. Atlanta-based Chick-Fil-A...

