ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft

THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 1, 2022

Ishmeal Grant, 36, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended and two holds for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Price, 42, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Troy Summers, 34, Greenwood,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
fosterfollynews.net

James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022

On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
MALONE, FL
WCTV

Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for October 31, 2022

James Grimsley, 65, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Bodie, 46, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchel Hodges, 44, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic offender: Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Prosecutors believe DNA was washed away in murder case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan took a shower and changed clothes, washing away evidence that he viciously murdered a 91-year-old Dothan woman. That’s the theory of prosecuting attorneys who are asking a Houston County jury to convict Duncan of capital murder in the beating of Mable Fowler.
DOTHAN, AL
WCTV

New details on arrest of Donalsonville police officer

COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest report details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt. The report from the Colquitt Police Department says Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.
DONALSONVILLE, GA
wtvy.com

One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ashford man who faces a plethora of theft and other charges has been arrested by Dothan police. 41-year-old Ryan Lee Cinfici is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage warehouses in what investigators describe as a summer crime spree. “He was taking anything...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Police officers from across the south come to Wiregrass for S.K.I.D.D.S. training

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -SWAT officers and K9 handlers, along with their K9s, from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to undergo S.K.I.D.D.S. training. S.K.I.D.D.S. stands for for SWATs and K9s Interacting During Deployment. The class teaches the dogs to work with Swat teams. K9...
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

1st APPEARANCE for November 1, 2022

James Grimsley: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Jerry Bodie: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon- $50,000 bond, previous bond revoked. Mitchel Hodges: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic...
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County

GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stabbing at a Halloween party over the weekend is under investigation in Geneva county. One person suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen with a large knife. The victim was rushed to Slocomb by first responders who then transported him to a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
niceville.com

Public’s help sought to solve 48-year-old Florida homicide case

FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help to solve a nearly 50-year-old homicide case. Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve the case. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE
WJHG-TV

Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
BAY COUNTY, FL
wtvy.com

Murder victim’s longtime friend tells jurors of her grisly discovery

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A longtime friend of 91-year-old murder victim Mable Fowler described to jurors on Tuesday the crime scene she discovered. Mary Williams, herself elderly, became concerned after several attempts to phone Fowler went unanswered. So, she drove to Fowler’s Dothan home where she discovered her friend of...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy