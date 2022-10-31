Read full article on original website
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 1, 2022
Ishmeal Grant, 36, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended and two holds for Calhoun County: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jesse Price, 42, Marianna, Florida: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Troy Summers, 34, Greenwood,...
WCTV
Fugitives captured by U.S. Marshals in Tallahassee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two fugitives who were on the lam after escaping from a jail in southeast Georgia have been apprehended in Tallahassee, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. 30-year-old John Mincey was taken into custody around 5 p.m. Wednesday on Miccosukee Commons Drive. The scene was not far...
fosterfollynews.net
James Edward Grimsley of Malone Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s for Revoked License, Fugitive Status on October 31, 2022
On October 31, 2022, around 7:30 a.m. a deputy was patrolling the Malone school zone and observed James Edward Grimsley driving without wearing his seatbelt. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with Grimsley. Through the course of the traffic stop, it was learned that Grimsley’s driver’s license...
WCTV
Jackson County man arrested for pointing gun at school bus
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County man has been arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a school bus on Tuesday, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested Troy Hezzie Lamar Summers, Jr. after they said witnesses told them he pointed what was believed to...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for October 31, 2022
James Grimsley, 65, Greenwood, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jerry Bodie, 46, Graceville, Florida: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Mitchel Hodges, 44, Marianna, Florida: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic offender: Jackson...
wtvy.com
Prosecutors believe DNA was washed away in murder case
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Joe Nathan Duncan took a shower and changed clothes, washing away evidence that he viciously murdered a 91-year-old Dothan woman. That’s the theory of prosecuting attorneys who are asking a Houston County jury to convict Duncan of capital murder in the beating of Mable Fowler.
WCTV
New details on arrest of Donalsonville police officer
COLQUITT, Ga. (WALB) - An arrest report details how a school resource officer allegedly influenced a witness in Colquitt. The report from the Colquitt Police Department says Cpl. Rain’a Butler, who worked for the Donalsonville Police Department but lives in Colquitt, approached her neighbor and questioned him about providing a statement against her brother.
After pleading guilty to felony, Florida man is back at work, teaching school
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A man who pleaded guilty in connection to a federal corruption case and is expected to testify at a high-profile federal trial has gone back to work in town — teaching middle school students. Bay District officials confirmed Monday that Antonius Barnes is teaching at Jinks Middle School. Barnes is […]
wtvy.com
One man crime wave behind bars in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Ashford man who faces a plethora of theft and other charges has been arrested by Dothan police. 41-year-old Ryan Lee Cinfici is accused of stealing from construction sites, yards, and storage warehouses in what investigators describe as a summer crime spree. “He was taking anything...
Court documents provide information on shooting on West Pensacola Street
Court documents provide some details about a shooting incident late Saturday night on West Pensacola Street that led to the death of one man and injuries to eight other people.
Child heart surgery scam seen in the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nationwide scam known as the “Sofia Scam” has been spotted in several Panhandle areas. Individuals on local highways are holding a poster with an image of an infant that asks for money for Sofia’s heart surgery. On Tuesday, Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about the scam. “This […]
wtvy.com
Police officers from across the south come to Wiregrass for S.K.I.D.D.S. training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -SWAT officers and K9 handlers, along with their K9s, from Alabama, Florida, Mississippi, and Tennessee gathered at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center to undergo S.K.I.D.D.S. training. S.K.I.D.D.S. stands for for SWATs and K9s Interacting During Deployment. The class teaches the dogs to work with Swat teams. K9...
jacksoncountytimes.net
1st APPEARANCE for November 1, 2022
James Grimsley: Knowingly driving while license suspended, fugitive from justice: Sentenced to 30 days in jail with two days’ time served and a $400 fine. Jerry Bodie: Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon- $50,000 bond, previous bond revoked. Mitchel Hodges: Driving while license suspended or revoked by habitual traffic...
wtvy.com
Halloween party stabbing in Geneva County
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A stabbing at a Halloween party over the weekend is under investigation in Geneva county. One person suffered critical injuries after being stabbed in the abdomen with a large knife. The victim was rushed to Slocomb by first responders who then transported him to a...
wdhn.com
Stabbing arrest of high school student at a Geneva Co. field party
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Slocomb high school student has been accused of stabbing at a Halloween party that hundreds of young people attended. A witness tells WDHN that a KKK costume triggered the violence at a field party in the Fadette community of Southeastern Geneva County. Around...
niceville.com
Public’s help sought to solve 48-year-old Florida homicide case
FLORIDA – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is seeking the public’s help to solve a nearly 50-year-old homicide case. Investigators believe persons living in Citrus County, Panama City, and Miami may have information that could help solve the case. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
WJHG-TV
Officials looking for buyer to repurpose empty Bay Co. Juvenile Justice Courthouse
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It has been empty for years. Now, Bay County officials are trying to do something with the former Bay County Juvenile Courthouse. The building has been vacant since it was damaged four years ago in Hurricane Michael. However, Bay County Communications Director Valerie Sale told NewsChannel 7 there were plans in the works to move the juvenile courthouse well before the storm.
wtvy.com
Murder victim’s longtime friend tells jurors of her grisly discovery
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A longtime friend of 91-year-old murder victim Mable Fowler described to jurors on Tuesday the crime scene she discovered. Mary Williams, herself elderly, became concerned after several attempts to phone Fowler went unanswered. So, she drove to Fowler’s Dothan home where she discovered her friend of...
TPD makes arrests in shooting on West Pensacola Street, asks for community help
The Tallahassee Police Department made three arrests following the shooting incident that took place Saturday night on West Pensacola Street.
