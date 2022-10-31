Read full article on original website
Daily Advocate
Versailles volleyball sweeps their way into Regional Finals
KETTERING — Versailles High School volleyball is moving on with another sweep in the playoffs. This time, they defeated Cardington-Lincoln High School at Kettering Fairmont High School on Nov. 3 in the Division III Regional Semifinals. They have yet to lose a set in the playoffs. The first set...
Daily Advocate
High School Football Round Two preview
DARKE COUNTY — All three Darke County schools got past their first round opponent with ease. Now, they should face a tougher challenge in what will be each school’s last home game this season. The rest of the playoffs will be played in neutral sites. The first round...
Daily Standard
On to the finals
CLAYTON - Jackson Center scored the first point of each set against New Bremen. But that was all the Cardinals would allow as they advanced to the Division IV regional volleyball championship match with a 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 win in the semifinals at the Thunderdome at Northmont High School on Wednesday.
Daily Advocate
Greenville honors fall sport athletes
GREENVILLE — Greenville High School athletics honored their student athletes from fall sports on Nov. 2 with an awards ceremony at the high school. Head coaches had a chance to speak about the season they had and highlight team and player accomplishments. The ceremony was about honoring the sacrifices...
Daily Advocate
Edison State Basketball ready to start their season
PIQUA — The Edison State Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams returned to the court on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Both teams have been working hard in preparation of the upcoming season. Head Coach Tim McMahon leads the Lady Chargers for the ninth season, bringing over three...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Xenia’s support heartening for football team
The buzz coming from within the City of Xenia since early September has brought so many needed smiles and optimism to Greene County. An early season showdown for the Xenia Buccaneers football team hosting Piqua was a proving ground if the team was potentially for real or not. A few...
Daily Advocate
Greenville Band of Pride delivers excellence at State
GREENVILLE — On Sunday, Oct. 30, the Greenville Band of Pride (GBOP) traveled to Piqua for the OMEA State Marching Band Finals where they performed their competition show titled “Imagine,” a portrayal of peace, love, and happiness. The band scored an Excellent (II) rating at its second state performance in as many years.
Daily Advocate
Donate to win Battle of Ohio tickets
DAYTON — Donate with Community Blood Center for a chance to be there at Paycor Stadium when the Bengals look for revenge against the Browns in the Dec. 11 “Battle of Ohio.”. The Browns crushed the Bengals on Monday Night Football, but the rivals will soon meet again....
hometownstations.com
Preventing Combine Fires in the Field
Press Release from the Hardin County OSU Extension: Hardin County – Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most...
Alex Bell roundabout to close for more construction
The road will close at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 8, and will remain closed for no more than two days, the release said. During this time, the engineer’s office recommends the following detours:
Moeller Brew Barn halts development of Piqua facility
The brewing facility will no longer be built due to several factors, said Moeller Brew Barn.
Daily Advocate
Veterans to be honored at annual parade
GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville will once again host a Veterans Day Parade on Friday, Nov. 11. The time is typically set aside to honor veterans, including those who gave their lives in defense of the United State of America and all veterans past and present. Veterans Day...
3 Places To Get Barbecue in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these barbecue joints in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). For decades, this local favorite has been serving great barbecue. Their special sauce is made with a recipe that has gone unchanged for over a century. You can't go wrong with their signature barbecue chicken, ribs, or pulled pork. They also have a loaded baked potato that's aptly named "Big Bertha." The standard Big Bertha comes with plenty of sour cream, butter, bacon, cheese, and chives, but you could also add delicious meat like pulled pork or brisket to it.
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Latest area Dairy Queen restaurant, drive-thru plans opening
FAIRBORN — A new Dairy Queen Grill and Chill restaurant expected to open in Fairborn next week. The business at 180 E. Dayton Yellow Springs Road is an investment of more than $2.5 million with a planned opening Tuesday or Wednesday, said Keith Chambers, the franchisee. It will include...
UPDATE: Here are the Powerball jackpot numbers drawn Wednesday night
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 11:16 p.m. The Powerball numbers drawn tonight are 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 and red Powerball No. 23. Today, you could be lucky enough to become a billionaire since the Powerball’s jackpot drawing is tonight and the prize is the second largest in history.
Sidney Daily News
Transit, Street Departments hold annual Roadeo
SIDNEY — Drivers for Shelby Public Transit and the operators of the snow plows for the city of Sidney’s Street Department participated in the annual Snow Plow & Transit Roadeo recently. The annual event is held on an obstacle course set up on the parking lot at Custenborder Field.
Daily Advocate
Local Briefs
GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees next regular meetings will be on Monday, November 28 and Monday, Dec. 19, 7 p.m. The Neave Township Trustees year end meeting will be on Dec. 19 and request that year end 2022 transactions such as bills and any other business be conducted at that time.
Daily Advocate
Edison State partners with Emerson
PIQUA — Edison State Community College partners with various companies throughout its service area to educate registered apprentices on the job and in the classroom, including the Related Technical Instruction program developed for Emerson. As the main educator for Emerson’s apprentices, the College offers a blend of on-site labs and traditional courses.
CareFlight called after Greenville motorcycle accident
Initial reports state that a 54-year-old man was riding a 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he lost control of his motorcycle as he was traveling around a curve.
barbertonherald.com
Chief Hopocan and the Ohio tribes
Ohio became a vital part of European global conquest during the 1700s. As the second half of the century passed, tensions between the colonies and England grew. During these tense times, the most exposed tribal villages in the Ohio country were those of the Delaware who called themselves the Lenni Lenape, meaning “common people.”
