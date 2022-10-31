ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

BBC

Brazil election: Why are the poor voting for Lula?

Brazilians go to the polls on Sunday to elect their next president, in a run-off between left-wing former President Lula da Silva and right-wing incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. Poverty is a huge election issue. Because of Covid and the cost of living crisis, a lot of Brazilians are struggling financially. North-eastern...
Newsweek

Trump Again Urges Brazil to Back Bolsonaro as Lula Holds Slim Polling Lead

Former President Donald Trump once again threw his support behind right-wing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, urging Brazilians to vote for the incumbent during the second round of the country's presidential election on Sunday. The Brazilian election went to a second round runoff after neither Bolsonaro nor his left-wing challenger, Luiz...
France 24

Live: Bolsonaro supporters block Brazil highways over electoral defeat

Truckers protested the defeat of outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro Monday by blocking national highways. Bolsonaro had yet to concede defeat Monday morning following a tight race, raising fears the far-right nationalist might contest the victory of his leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Follow FRANCE 24 for live updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).
AFP

Deep in Brazilian Amazon, Ticuna tribe celebrates Lula victory

Deep in the Amazon, near the region where British journalist Dom Phillips and Brazilian Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira were murdered in June, native Ticuna people are glued to a TV, watching the results of Brazil's down-to-the-wire presidential election. Phillips, a correspondent for The Guardian, The New York Times and other leading media, and Pereira, a respected Indigenous expert, were just outside the Javari reservation when they were murdered on June 5.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
US News and World Report

Lula or Bolsonaro? Putin Says He Has Good Relations With Both

LONDON (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said he had good relations with both Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Jair Bolsonaro, the two candidates in Sunday's runoff in the Brazilian presidential election. When asked on Thursday what Russia's position was on the Brazilian election and the probability that Lula...
CBS Minnesota

Bolsonaro's backers block Brazil's roads as he ignores election loss

Rio de Janeiro — Truckers and other protesters on Tuesday blocked highways for a second day in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has yet to accept his election loss to leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The country's Federal Highway Police (PRF) reported more than 250 total or partial blockages in at least 23 of Brazil's 27 states. On Monday night, protests blocked roads outside Sao Paulo's Guarulhos airport, the country's main international hub, and several flights were cancelled, local media reported. These protests have since been dispersed. Key routes in other cities such as Rio de Janeiro, were also...

