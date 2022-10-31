Read full article on original website
2022 Analysis Highlights States’ Data-Based Decision-Making
Final month, Outcomes for America launched the 2022 Invest in What Works State Standard of Excellence, an evaluation that highlighted the work of eight states round data-driven decision-making. This 12 months, the next states have been chosen by the group for recognition as leaders within the area: Colorado, Minnesota, Tennessee,...
Dataprise Acquires Reboot Networks
Dataprise, a Rockville, MD-based supplier of managed IT infrastructure providers and cybersecurity options, acquired Corona, California-based managed service supplier Reboot Networks. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Dataprise will increase its native presence throughout the West Coast and Boston. Led by CEO Dan Dickenson, Reboot...
