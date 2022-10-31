Read full article on original website
Community Calendar – November 4, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. North Carolina Maritime Museum in Beaufort –Friday, Nov. 4 ; 5 -7 p.m. Join us for our third and final "Fall First Friday" art reception as we highlight the work of artist Vicki Mann, potter Tony Quick and jeweler Amy Pittman Hughes. Vicki and Tony will have an 'artist talk' to discuss their "Earthwork + Saltwork" collaboration at 5:00pm. Come early to hear and see their vision. Front Street Taco will be providing light hors d'oeuvres, and other refreshments will be offered. Click the link below for more information and future events: https://maritimefriends.org/first-fridays/
Area Death Notices - Nov. 2, 3 & 4
Jimmy Gregory, 76, of Swansboro passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noefs.net Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Joseph "Joe" Pake, Beaufort. Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November...
Michael Barbour, 65; no service
Michael Allen Barbour, born in May of 1957, in Morehead City, NC, died in October of 2022, survived by many who loved him. He enjoyed working with his hands, being in nature, and supporting the people he loved. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements...
Joseph Pake, 82; service November 8
Joseph Hardy Pake, 82, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2022, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport. He was the owner and operator of AAMCO Transmissions in Raleigh for over 40 years. He was known by the name “Joe Crow” to all of his friends. Joe was a lifelong member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church of Beaufort.
Nancy Gartman, 80; service November 8
Nancy “Carol” Gartman, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022, at Carteret Landing. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 8th, at First Baptist Church, officiated by Dr. Nate Leonard. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Monday, November 7th, at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, at a later date.
Jeffrey Pittman, 57; incomplete
Jeffrey "Jeff" Allan Pittman, 57, of Newport, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Ruth McKay, 91; incomplete
Ruth G. McKay, 91, of Morehead City, died Friday, November 4, 2022, at her home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Edward Smith, 55; incomplete
Edward Allen Smith, 55, of Newport, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
Linda Corsmeier,72; service held
Linda Ann Corsmeier, 72, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away peacefully in her home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A visitation was held from 6:00 to 8:00pm, Wednesday, November 02, 2022, at Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City. A funeral mass was held 11:00 am on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at St. Egbert's Catholic Church. An interment service will be in Raleigh, NC, at 11:00 am on Friday, November 04, 2022, at Saint Luke the Evangelist Church.
Huron Jewell sailing schooner to stop in Beaufort, owners to give presentation in Maritime Museum
BEAUFORT — A nine-month goodwill tour sailing from the Great Lakes to the Bahamas — and then back — will include a stop next week along the Crystal Coast. Capt. Hugh and Julie Covert, along with their crew, will sail Schooner Huron Jewel into Beaufort on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Tours of the schooner will be offered Nov. 10 and 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Gallants Channel, where they will be docked during their stay.
Alice Smith, 95; service held
Alice Stricklin Smith, 95, of Henderson and Emerald Isle, died Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. She was born in Cheraw, SC, to Frances Dixon Stricklin and Joseph N. Stricklin, Jr. She graduated from Cheraw High School and Columbia College. She was a teacher and taught English and Drama prior to her marriage. After raising her family, she enjoyed a successful career in real estate and was former owner/broker of Sunsurf Realty in Emerald Isle.
Ronald Cybrynski, 78; no service
Ronald W. Cybrynski, 78, of Beaufort, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Ron was born on October 28, 1944, in Greensboro, NC. He loved diving and fishing and sharing fish with friends. He was always quick with a joke or two and they will be missed--or maybe not?
Wind energy development taskforce meets at Carteret Community College
Workforce development along with port operations needed to support wind energy development off the N.C. coast were the focus of the North Carolina Taskforce for Offshore Wind Economic Resources (NC TOWERS) quarterly meeting at Carteret Community College on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The NC TOWERS meeting, conducted at the college’s Culinary...
Newly remodeled Jacksonville Walmart set for grand reopening on Friday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Jacksonville citizens will soon get a better look at the newly remodeled Walmart in town. The newly remodeled Walmart, located at 561 Yopp Road in Jacksonville, will have storewide improvements like an updated produce section, expanded online and pickup services and much more. The store was under construction for the past […]
Armani takes second
Swansboro girls tennis standout Michelle Armani placed second in the 3A state tournament at Burlington Tennis Complex on Saturday, Oct. 29. The transfer student from Norway reached the finals before falling 6-3, 6-3 to Ella Strickler of Carrboro. Strickler also defeated Armani’s teammate Anina Caviezel, an exchange student from Switzerland, in the second round.
Newport Christmas parade entries sought
NEWPORT — The 47th annual Newport Christmas Parade will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. To receive an application to participate in this year’s parade, contact Kathy Jo Buttery at kbuttery@townofnewport,com or 252-223-4976, ext. 207. The entry deadline is Friday, Nov. 25. The parade will start on...
Lottery prize worth $50,000 won in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — While nobody won the Powerball grand prize on Monday, someone in New Bern is set to pick up a nice payday. There were no big treats from the Halloween night Powerball drawing, as none of the tickets sold matched all six numbers. So the prize will be at least $1.2 […]
Coastal flooding, ocean overwash possible next week
Confidence is increasing that multiple days of strong northeast-to-east winds combined with large waves may produce coastal flooding and ocean overwash along the Outer Banks next week, per an update from the National Weather Service (NWS) Newport/Morehead City office. Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible along the oceanside from...
GALLERY: French chefs share talents with CCC, high school students
MOREHEAD CITY — Two French chefs cooked up excitement Wednesday at Carteret Community Colleg…
Online ‘ranking’ website names Pine Knoll Shores best place to retire in North Carolina
PINE KNOLL SHORES — Niche.com has named Pine Knoll Shores the top place for retirees in North Carolina and tabbed Emerald Isle as eighth best. The company said Pine Knoll Shores “is nestled on the ocean side and Bogue Sound side of (Bogue Banks), “combining for a secluded beach experience. The Crystal Coast Country Club is a golfers’ paradise, and there is easy public beach access through a series of designated walkways.”
