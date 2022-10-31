ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman accused in boyfriend's death opts for trial by judge

By By Alexa Scherzinger / The Blade
A Toledo woman charged with killing her boyfriend waived her right to a trial by jury on Monday, opting instead to plead her case directly to the judge.

Sharonda Tuggle, 31, faces two felony charges of murder and felonious assault in relation to the April stabbing death of Lawrence Stewart, 30. The fact that Tuggle stabbed Mr. Stewart in the heart was not contested. The trial before Judge Stacy Cook of Lucas County Common Pleas Court revolved around whether it was self-defense.

“Sometimes there are strategy reasons or legal reasons that people choose to go to the bench versus a jury,” Judge Cook said. But neither Tuggle nor her defense attorney revealed their reasoning.

Mr. Stewart was found suffering from multiple wounds about 8:45 a.m. on April 23 in his home in the 1100 block of Artis Place, according to police records. He later died at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center, and Tuggle, who called 911, was arrested.

An autopsy by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office revealed that Mr. Stewart had been stabbed in the chest and the right upper arm, as well as sliced on the forehead. It also revealed that he had a high blood alcohol content at the time of death. Mr. Stewart’s death was ruled a homicide on April 25.

“It wasn’t just one unlucky stab to the heart,” said Jennifer Liptack-Wilson, assistant Lucas County prosecutor, in her opening statement. “This was an attack by a knife-wielding woman against a naked, unarmed man who was in the bathroom trying to get away.”

As Ms. Liptack-Wilson began to unravel the story of what happened on the day Mr. Stewart died, Tuggle removed her glasses, wiping her watering eyes with a crumpled-up tissue. Five of her family members sat silently in the gallery behind her.

The night before Mr. Stewart’s death, he and Tuggle were drinking and arguing, Ms. Liptack-Wilson said. They went out to eat at around 2 a.m., and at the restaurant, Tuggle hit Mr. Stewart in the face with a full water bottle, a fact that also went uncontested.

“Their relationship had its ups and downs like a roller-coaster,” said James Popil, Tuggle’s defense attorney. “The downs and the problems with the relationship most likely coincided with the use of alcohol.”

The pair later returned to their shared apartment, but what happened after that was up for debate. At some point, the arguments began again, and Mr. Stewart eventually took a kitchen knife upstairs and locked himself in the bathroom.

Mr. Popil said he was either holding it or using it to secure the lock on the door. When Tuggle got into the bathroom, a fight over the knife ensued.

“She was jealous, she was mad, he had tried locking her out of that bathroom, and when she finally got in, she got the knife and she assaulted him with it,” Ms. Liptack-Wilson said, adding that Mr. Stewart had just broken up with Tuggle.

Mr. Popil argued that Mr. Stewart had tried to attack Tuggle before falling forward off the edge of the bathtub. It all happened in a matter of seconds.

“Ultimately, in filling in the sequence of events, my client did admit that she had stabbed Mr. Stewart,” Mr. Popil said. “What is to be determined is whether or not getting the knife from him and protecting herself from him was justified self-defense.”

When Tuggle called 911, she said that a man had been stabbed. But when the dispatcher asked her who had stabbed him, Tuggle was silent. She later stated that Mr. Stewart had fallen onto the knife, and even later, told police that he had committed suicide.

The recording of the 911 call included no mention of self-defense or an attack by Mr. Stewart. Ms. Liptack-Wilson said that self-defense never came up until a detective asked about it in an interview.

“How did the detectives know that this was not self-defense? Because she didn’t tell the 911 operator that,” Ms. Liptack-Wilson said. “She didn’t tell the first responding officers that. She didn’t even tell the detectives that until they confronted her with the implausibility of her three other stories.”

“They eventually feed her the theory of self-defense, that’s what she latches onto, and that is what she has brought into court with her today,” Ms. Liptack-Wilson said.

No one witnessed Mr. Stewart’s death other than Tuggle, who Mr. Popil plans to put on the stand during the trial. Also expected to be presented: a distraught, frantic 911 call, Mr. Stewart’s blood on Tuggle’s clothes, and both of their DNA on the handle of the knife.

Tuggle herself had no injuries by the time she was interviewed by police.

Now, Mr. Popil said, Judge Cook is tasked with determining whether Tuggle acted in self-defense, specifically, whether Tuggle was at fault in creating the situation, whether she used reasonable force, and whether she violated her duty to retreat.

Comments / 5

dion dejarnette
3d ago

treat her the same way they treat men doing the same dam thing!! let me guess, shes gonna use the "he hit me defense?"

Reply
3
 

