Foxborough, MA

NESN

Patriots’ AFC Rival Dealt Massive Injury Hit To Key Receiver

An AFC rival of the Patriots and a team currently ahead of New England in the playoff standings continues to get unlucky breaks when it comes to injuries. Seen as a contender in the AFC largely due to the wizardry of Lamar Jackson, the dynamic quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens now has one less weapon to throw to.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Red Sox rookie’s knee injury is officially cause for concern

After a season marred with injury after injury, the last thing the Boston Red Sox need is to be concerned with another injury before the offseason even begins, especially when it’s their prized rookie, Triston Casas. Casas, their first-round pick in 2018 who made his long-awaited big-league debut in...
BOSTON, MA

