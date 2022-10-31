ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authoritarianism and Family Relationships

Children learn about authority based on the way they are raised by their parents. Socioeconomic status can have a strong influence on how obedient children are expected to be. Gender expectations play a role too, and they can vary greatly based on culture. Children learn about authority as it relates...
TheConversationAU

Shannon Burns' Childhood is a story of disconnection, neglect, violence and poverty

Shannon Burns’ memoir Childhood begins with an epigraph from Leo Tolstoy’s book of the same name: The happy unrecoverable days of childhood! How could I not love, not cherish its memories? They have lifted up and refreshed my soul and served as the source of its finest pleasures. The South Australian suburban childhood explored in this memoir is far from idyllic. Burns’ early life was one of disconnection, neglect, violence and poverty. Review: Childhood – Shannon Burns (Text Publishing). When he started writing Childhood, Burns was a literary critic and writer, who had taught at university for a decade. He had been experimenting with...
Salon

Linda Villarosa lays bare an uncomfortable truth in U.S. health care

This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. The premise of Linda Villarosa's book Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and on the Health of Our Nation is simply stated. "The poor health outcomes of the world's wealthiest nation are often presented as a mystery, yet their root causes are hiding in plain sight," she writes. Those root causes are inequality and discrimination, and feeding those roots is racism.
World

New memoir speaks to the trauma of migration and the potential for healing

The cover to "Solito," a memoir by Javier Zamora. Imagine walking from New York to Alaska, some 4,000 miles. That's what the poet and author Javier Zamora did when he was 9 years old, leaving his life in El Salvador behind to trek to the United States. It was hardly a sightseeing trip. At times, Zamora rode in vans, buses and boats, along with a small group of other migrants. It was an epic and dangerous journey to reunite with his parents in California.
