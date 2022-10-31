Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KU Suspends Coach Self, Self-Imposes Other Penalties on Men's Basketball TeamEvan CrosbyLawrence, KS
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
The 909 Walnut building in Kansas City has been repurposed a few times and has a garage rooftop award-winning gardenCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Your pet dog would like to stroll in a park too--here are some dog park options in the Kansas City metropolitan areaCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
prepskc.com
Chiefs Honor Clinton, Olathe South
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the ninth week of the season. The awards go to Clinton head football coach Cody Carlson (Missouri) and Olathe South head football coach Ron Litchfield (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
chiefs.com
Chiefs Announce High School Coaches of the Week for Week Nine of the 2022 Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have announced their Coach of the Week honors for the ninth week of the season. The awards go to Clinton head football coach Cody Carlson (Missouri) and Olathe South head football coach Ron Litchfield (Kansas). As a result of this honor, both schools will receive a...
Kansas basketball head coach Bill Self suspended for four games
The University of Kansas men's basketball coach Bill Self will serve a four-game suspensions due to self-imposed penalties.
Kansas basketball finally gives up on its 'Victim Jayhawks' routine
Kansas basketball gave up on its “Victim Jayhawks” routine Wednesday when it announced a slew of self-imposed sanctions designed to appease the NCAA before the governing body hands down its own expected punishment for years of rule violations. Perhaps the NCAA now goes lightly. Both head coach Bill...
Former KU basketball player passes away
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
Power Play: These are the most drawn Powerball numbers
The Powerball jackpot reached $1.2 billion for the Nov. 2, 2022 drawing. These are the numbers that have been drawn the most since 2015.
mainstreetmaury.com
Independence's Brown spurns Mizzou softball, plans to sign with Texas
After nearly a year as a Missouri softball commit, the decision for Ryan Brown didn’t seem to fit. This one is more comfortable for the Independence senior.
AOL Corp
KSHB 41 hires Mike Nicco of Leavenworth, Kansas to replace Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak
Fifty-four-year-old Mike Nicco will replace Gary Lezak as Chief Meteorologist for KSHB 41 as the beloved weather news veteran prepares to retire on Dec. 1, according to reports by the television station. Born in Leavenworth, Kansas, and raised in Missouri, Nicco has long aspired to work as a meteorologist in...
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
Ex-Chiefs coach Britt Reid sentenced to prison in DWI crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison for a 2021 DWI crash that injured a young girl.
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
fox4kc.com
Joe’s Blog: Rain for sure…maybe a flake? (WED-11/2)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OK before you run to the store to stock up on all the milk and bread, I doubt this would be for KC… so let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. I’ve been noticing a few things in a...
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid sentenced to 3 years in prison
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday as part of a plea agreement in a 2021 DWI charge that left a 5-year-old girl seriously injured.
Popular Raymore-Peculiar Academy teacher dies over the weekend
In a post shared by the Raymore-Peculiar School District, the administration said one of their own died on Saturday.
KCTV 5
Taylor Swift coming to Arrowhead next July
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Pop music superstar Taylor Swift will headline at concert at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer as part of a 27-stop tour, dubbed “The Eras Tour”. Arrowhead will be Swift’s 22nd location on the tour, set to take place Saturday, July 8....
Numbers drawn for estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot
Time to check your tickets as the numbers for Monday night's estimated $1 billion Powerball jackpot have been announced.
I-435 ramp to I-70 in Wyandotte County to close Wednesday
Kansas Turnpike Authority will close the southbound I-435 ramp to eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte County, as well as lanes in the area, Wednesday.
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
Blue Springs neighborhood brings fun, frights for Halloween
Spirts are rising as part of the Blue Springs Haunted Homes Tour, as homeowners are encouraged to go all-in decorating their homes, yards and garages.
Woman hospitalized after shooting in Grandview early Monday
The Grandview Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital early Monday morning.
Comments / 0