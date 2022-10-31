From Jim Caldwell to Matt Patricia to Dan Campbell – Justin Rogers of the Detroit Free Press Joins Anne Erickson

Read full article on original website
Detroit Lions host 2 players for free-agent tryouts
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions hosted defensive back Troy Pride and wide receiver/cornerback Rico Gafford for tryouts, per Tuesday’s transaction wire. Detroit was busy on Tuesday. The Lions traded tight end T.J. Hockenson and picks to the Minnesota Vikings for draft compensation. They also returned safety Brady Breeze to their practice squad and kicked the tires on Pride and Gafford. It makes sense for them to explore all the options at defensive back, firing secondary coach Aubrey Pleasant to open the week after getting gashed by Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.
Former Lions RB Chides Team for Hockenson Trade
Hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings finagled a deal with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The move was severely unexpected as the Vikings and Lions don’t transact trade business too often, and it was unknown that Detroit was ready to be done with the young tight end.
Nick Sanders, son of Detroit Lions legend, makes MSU debut vs. GVSU
The son of Detroit Lions legend Barry Sanders got his first action in a Michigan State uniform on Tuesday night...
'This is a Black city'
In Detroit, a last-minute lawsuit from Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo seeks to stop some of the city's absentee ballots from being counted. Karamo says she's trying to make sure routine absentee votes she considers "illegal" don't dilute other votes in the city, but Detroiters see it as an attempt to disenfranchise them.
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
T.J. Hockenson comments on going from last-place Lions to first-place Vikings
T.J. Hockenson moved from one NFC North team to another, hours before Tuesday's trade deadline. He spoke Wednesday about going from the last-place Detroit Lions to the first-place Minnesota Vikings. "Really what we're here to do is go somewhere and win some games," Hockenson said, per Dave Campbell of the...
Lawyer in Karamo lawsuit targeting Detroit yells at judge, cites debunked film
During a court hearing that lasted nearly nine hours, the attorney representing GOP secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo in a legal bid seeking to halt the count of tens of thousands of absentee ballots in Detroit yelled at the judge, cited a widely debunked film that has furthered conspiracies about ballot drop boxes and pressed for specific details about election security plans in Michigan's largest city ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm. Attorney Daniel Hartman...
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell suspended by school during MHSAA investigation
Belleville football head coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended by the school and athletic director Joe Brodie, according to the Detroit Free Press. Crowell and the Belleville football program are under investigation from the Michigan High School Athletic Association. He is under ...
Michigan basketball game score vs. Ferris State: Time, TV for exhibition at Crisler Center
Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (22-9 in 2021-22) Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor. TV: Big Ten Network Plus (online-only). RECRUITING:Michigan adds another 4-star commit in guard George Washington III. FEEL THE MADNESS:Kobe Bufkin's dunk contest steals the show for Michigan basketball. Game notes:...
Detroiters see disenfranchisement in Karamo bid to tweak majority-Black city's voting rules
Republican secretary of state candidate Kristina Karamo has issued a striking defense of her last-minute legal bid asking a court to potentially reject tens of thousands of Detroit votes: It's a way to protect the voting rights of Detroiters. Those potentially impacted by the lawsuit don't buy Karamo's characterization. Instead, some see it as a ploy to disenfranchise voters in the nation's largest majority-Black city.
Why the Bogdanovic extension was a brilliant move for the Detroit Pistons
The Detroit Pistons made a somewhat surprising move, giving Bojan Bogdanovic a two-year extension that will keep him with the team through the 2024-25 season. Troy Weaver said they were going to try and entice Bojan Bogdanovic to stay after trading with the Utah Jazz to acquire the veteran sharpshooter, but I wasn’t expecting this to happen so quickly.
Red Wings Should Consider Calling Up Edvinsson
Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.
