From Jim Caldwell to Matt Patricia to Dan Campbell – Justin Rogers of the Detroit Free Press Joins Anne Erickson

Coming off of a stinging 8-3 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Sabres, attention has been drawn to the Detroit Red Wings’ defense. The Red Wings have given up the ninth-most goals in the NHL (32), though their recent loss heavily inflated that total. Prior to that game, Detroit held an oftentimes explosive Minnesota Wild offense to just a single goal in what was a 2-1 victory. Under new head coach Derek Lalonde, the Red Wings have shown some progress in their defensive game, but they are still far too inconsistent to be able to hang with the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO