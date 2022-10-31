Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The best BLT sandwich I have ever had is at a Deli in Elk Grove VillageChicago Food KingElk Grove Village, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Biden, Harris head to Chicago for the weekend to rally support before midterm electionsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrow sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Researchers Say, Intermittent fasting affects female reproductive hormonesSaurabhChicago, IL
How Pregnancy Changes Your Body (And What to Do About It)
During pregnancy, your body’s bacterial levels change — sometimes dramatically. You may even wonder if this is your new normal as hormones take over and cause pregnancy changes you never even imagined. And, it’s never the same twice, because each pregnancy changes your body in new ways.
BET
Black Pregnant Woman Speaks Out After Interaction With A White Nurse
Last month, a video of a white nurse practitioner in Philadelphia accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud went viral. The pregnant woman is now speaking out. In the disturbing Oct. 6 video, the woman, who goes only by the name “Jillian,” is experiencing pregnancy complications at seven months. Jillian was at the Philly Pregnancy Center in Norristown, Pa. to collect a doctor’s note to begin maternity leave from her job as a home health aide. The nurse practitioner can be heard saying to her in the lobby of the clinic, “What were you thinking about when you got pregnant? That you were not going to work? Because I had three kids. I worked up until the second they were born.”
I Would Never: Lessons Parents Can Take to Heart
A certified parenting coach shares her tips for parents based on the “I Would Never” Tik Tok trend. It can be so uncomfortable when our kids feel sad, angry or disappointed, but telling them that they shouldn’t feel that way doesn’t help, and it can set them up to deny or feel guilt when uncomfortable feelings arise. The best way to support kids during challenging moments is to let them know they are heard and seen, and that their ability to share is appreciated. If your child is demonstrating significant or worrisome behavior, ask for professional help. When they are sharing the typical ups and downs of a day, help them name their feelings (“It looks like you feel sad…”), listen closely as they share their story (eye contact and head nods) and practice empathy and understanding (“That sounds hard, I’m so glad you told me…”).
Doctor and Mom Shares Tips on Keeping Her Family Healthy
All parents work daily to make sure that they have a healthy family. We make sure our children are eating delicious, healthy food — and that they are washing their hands, getting adequate sleep and drinking their water. Yet, there are some other things that are important to embrace as we create the best lives for our children.
A Mother’s Journey
A story of hope, loss, sorrow and a ‘crazy, heartbreaking, beautiful, joyous’ quest to create a happy family. Her word for this year: Survive. And what Ashley Howard-Heimbuch discovered about herself this year — and throughout her and her husband Alex’s IVF journey to build the family of their dreams — is that she’s more resilient than she ever thought possible, that she can, in fact, survive all the highs and lows that come with becoming a family.
It’s the Season for Cavities. Here’s How to Fight Back
Your child may have great dental care habits for most of the year. Then Halloween happens, unleashing a torrent of sugary sweet goodies that lasts at least until early January. The bad bacteria that cause cavities, gum problems and bad breath feed on all that sugar, challenging even the best oral health habits. But is there a lot of extra brushing and flossing going on, too? Probably not.
