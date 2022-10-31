A certified parenting coach shares her tips for parents based on the “I Would Never” Tik Tok trend. It can be so uncomfortable when our kids feel sad, angry or disappointed, but telling them that they shouldn’t feel that way doesn’t help, and it can set them up to deny or feel guilt when uncomfortable feelings arise. The best way to support kids during challenging moments is to let them know they are heard and seen, and that their ability to share is appreciated. If your child is demonstrating significant or worrisome behavior, ask for professional help. When they are sharing the typical ups and downs of a day, help them name their feelings (“It looks like you feel sad…”), listen closely as they share their story (eye contact and head nods) and practice empathy and understanding (“That sounds hard, I’m so glad you told me…”).

8 DAYS AGO