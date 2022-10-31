Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
Ghouls and graphs: Soldotna house tallies 779 trick-or-treaters
On the first day of November, the entryway of Nikki Stein’s house in Soldotna was still something out of a Spirit Halloween store — from the bowl of chocolates and sour candy on a table right next to the door, to the cobweb-covered banister above a box of fake potions.
kdll.org
Homer Electric spotlights energy storage system
In Soldotna, a fleet of Tesla batteries is helping with a more mundane but important task— regulating the Kenai Peninsula’s supply of electricity. Larry Jorgensen is director of power, fuels and dispatch at Homer Electric Association. On a frosty afternoon outside the utility’s generation facility in Soldotna, he walked through rows of padlocked white containers, stamped with the red Tesla logo and containing lithium-ion batteries.
radiokenai.com
November Proclaimed Veterans & Military Family Month For Soldotna
The Soldotna City Council, through a proclamation issued by City Mayor Paul Whitney, has resolved that the Month of November will be Veterans and Military Families Month for the City of Soldotna. Mayor of the City of Soldotna, Paul Whitney, issued a proclamation stating in part;. “The Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen,...
radiokenai.com
Flag Stop Train Finds Hill Top Home
Alaska Railroad’s classic RDC #701 train has found a new home on Whistle Hill in Soldotna, joining a pair of vintage trains collected by Mary and Dr. Henry Krull. Mary Krull on acquiring the AK701. “We just have an affinity for train cars. We are saving a piece of...
alaskasnewssource.com
Road conditions to improve heading into the weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the Anchorage bowl, the Valleys, and the western Kenai, Thursday morning’s commute was a challenge —with snow covered, snow packed, and icy road surfaces. Bare pavement was scarce despite road crews working all night. Paul Vanlandingham, Maintenance and Operations Manager for the Municipality...
alaskabeacon.com
After sexual-harassment lawsuit, Alaska governor candidate says it is ‘honorable’ to finish campaign
Republican governor candidate Charlie Pierce confirmed on Wednesday that he will continue his campaign despite a lawsuit accusing him of sexually harassing a Kenai Peninsula Borough employee while he served as the borough’s mayor. “We’re in this race to the very end,” he said during a broadcast of KSRM-AM...
