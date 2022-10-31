Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Investigative Attorney in the Dee Ann Warner Case Asks the Public for HelpTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
metroparent.com
Tree Lightings in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
This November and December, get the family together and head to one of theses fun tree lighting events in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor. We’ve gathered a list of some of the most merry and bright tree and menorah lightings, along with lots of other joyful jollies here in southeast Michigan — from Detroit to Ann Arbor and beyond.
metroparent.com
Holiday Displays in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor
Add a new tradition or carry on an old one with your family this holiday season. Head out to one of these fun holiday light displays in metro Detroit and Ann Arbor that are sure to illuminate the spirit. We’ve gathered a list of some of the best events to...
Get a jump on holiday shopping at artisan market in Ypsilanti
YPSIALNTI, MI -- From candles to purses to custom teas, an upcoming artisan market in Ypsilanti will help you check items off your holiday gift list — and bring the community together at the same time. Angela Scott, a co-organizer of the Ypsi Artisans Market, launched the concept in...
This Michigan Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
metroparent.com
The Level Up Exhibit at the Michigan Science Center Takes Gaming to a Whole New Level
The Michigan Science Center’s newest exhibit, Level Up, is sure to be a gamer’s favorite space. Level Up is an 8,000-square-foot interactive installation with different game zones such as video games, analog games, virtual reality, arcade games and The Amazing Ames Room. Electric Playhouse Travels, a traveling exhibit from New Mexico, adds an immersive experience that features artistic interactives, a mix of games and experiences.
Detroit News
5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners
Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
wrif.com
Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott
The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
Welcome to The Convent, a wellness oasis and Airbnb in a former Detroit nunnery
Massage therapists, clairvoyants, and psilocybin healers have set up shop in the building helmed by the owners of The Schvitz
Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash
(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
8 Michigan Airbnbs with Indoor Heated Pools For Your Perfect Winter Getaway
Soon enough the temperatures are going to drop and the snowflakes will be flying. In fact, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted a "bone chilling winter" with "loads of snow" for the Mitten State... Ugh. But we all need to get away sometimes, even in the winter! (Perhaps especially in...
fox2detroit.com
A tour through Michigan's thumb, from family-owned restaurants to historic lighthouses
PORT AUSTIN, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ready for a road trip?. Michigan is home to 14 billion trees that dazzle the state in the fall. The leafy colorful show transition is in full swing in the state. While most might turn their eyes north to the upper peninsula for special spots to gaze at, citizens can find the same amazing sights in the Michigan thumb.
Let’s Grab Coffee At ‘Rosa,’ Rosedale’s One and Only Black-Owned Coffee Shop
The "Rosa" coffee shop is named after a woman who left her mark on Rosedale in a way few others ever have. The post Let’s Grab Coffee At ‘Rosa,’ Rosedale’s One and Only Black-Owned Coffee Shop appeared first on BLAC Media.
Vintage blue and gold license plates honor Detroit woman who died fighting for civil rights
DETROIT — By now, you've likely seen cars driving around with vintage blue and gold Michigan license plates. They are not a new way of showing your love for the Michigan Wolverines, but a silent tribute to a woman who gave her life in the civil rights movement. Detroit...
HometownLife.com
Garden City staffers resign after taking Florida trip to canceled in-person conference
Kevin Kramis isn't sure he'd go back and make the same choices earlier this year. Kramis, a longtime volunteer in Garden City, exposed improprieties that led to resignations from three city employees earlier this year. Kramis said the whistleblowing was the right thing to do, but the personal losses he's experienced since then are difficult to bear.
This Michigan Town was Named Most Family-Friendly in the State
The north has a reputation for being friendly. Michiganders, especially. Complete strangers will go out of their way to see how your day is going, to wish you well, and the like. And not only are we friendly-friendly, but we're also family-friendly. Being family-friendly is a bit different than just...
Ypsilanti vintage shop to close store, move to online only
YPSILANTI, MI -- After six years of handling rent and stocking shelves, Michelle Birawer is excited to be closing her store. “I can’t wait to walk down the street and there’s no destination,” she said. Birawer brought Gentle Vibes Vintage, which sells a variety of vintage clothing...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
metroparent.com
Local Metro Detroit Mom Creates Special Needs Decal for Safety
Trina Perryman remembers vividly the day her daughter, Reece, was born. She knew instantly something was different with her newborn baby, who quickly began having seizures. “Before we left the hospital, a neurologist told us there was a chance she could have cerebral palsy,” Perryman says. “He also told us she may be a vegetable.”
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints
Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
Take a Peek Inside This Abandoned Movie Theater in Allen Park
A once popular movie theater in Allen Park now sits empty and abandoned like something out of an apocalyptic movie. The Allen Park Theater was built in the 1940s and at one time was filled with moviegoers and the smell of popcorn in the air. Now the theater sits dark and empty since closing its doors in 2019.
