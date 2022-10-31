ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
metroparent.com

Tree Lightings in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

This November and December, get the family together and head to one of theses fun tree lighting events in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor. We’ve gathered a list of some of the most merry and bright tree and menorah lightings, along with lots of other joyful jollies here in southeast Michigan — from Detroit to Ann Arbor and beyond.
ANN ARBOR, MI
metroparent.com

Holiday Displays in Metro Detroit and Ann Arbor

Add a new tradition or carry on an old one with your family this holiday season. Head out to one of these fun holiday light displays in metro Detroit and Ann Arbor that are sure to illuminate the spirit. We’ve gathered a list of some of the best events to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
metroparent.com

The Level Up Exhibit at the Michigan Science Center Takes Gaming to a Whole New Level

The Michigan Science Center’s newest exhibit, Level Up, is sure to be a gamer’s favorite space. Level Up is an 8,000-square-foot interactive installation with different game zones such as video games, analog games, virtual reality, arcade games and The Amazing Ames Room. Electric Playhouse Travels, a traveling exhibit from New Mexico, adds an immersive experience that features artistic interactives, a mix of games and experiences.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

5 restaurants opened in Metro Detroit in October and 3 that got new owners

Maybe it was all the election commercials drowning out everything else, but new restaurant buzz seemed a little quieter this month. Here are details on five concepts that made their debut in October, plus three that switched ownership and, sadly, one neighborhood diner that closed permanently. Symposia. Executive chef Elliott...
DETROIT, MI
wrif.com

Farewell Lakeside Mall – Screamin’ Scott

The Year was 1976 when America was celebrating its bi-centennial. News around the neighborhood was that the greatest mall ever was finished. Back then, my pals in the area went to the Macomb or Oakland Mall for years. Holidays like Easter and Christmas had many memories. Then, a new concept of an even greater mall with all your favorite stores all in one place was built.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Halloween waste; what to do with it and other holiday trash

(CBS DETROIT) - Halloween 2022 has come and gone. However, that doesn't account for what the holiday left behind."It seems like everything is made out of plastic," says Aaron Hiday, compost program coordinator for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and EnergyFrom decorations to all things costumes, plastic surrounds the holiday season with Halloween beginning it all. "Reuse, save and reuse," Hiday says when talking about those decorations, candy pails and costumes. He says finding room to save those decorations is one of the best ways to help the environment when it comes to a holiday like Halloween."My wife...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI
metroparent.com

Local Metro Detroit Mom Creates Special Needs Decal for Safety

Trina Perryman remembers vividly the day her daughter, Reece, was born. She knew instantly something was different with her newborn baby, who quickly began having seizures. “Before we left the hospital, a neurologist told us there was a chance she could have cerebral palsy,” Perryman says. “He also told us she may be a vegetable.”
MICHIGAN STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

Where Are The Best Michigan Hot Dog Joints

Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette is known as one of the best Michigan hot dog joints. This iconic diner offers a no-frills menu with chili-topped dogs, burgers, and fries. The food is simple but delicious. The staff is friendly, and you will love the atmosphere. Lafayette Coney Island in Lafayette...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy