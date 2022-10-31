Read full article on original website
speedonthewater.com
Howe 2 Live Dry Tortugas Experience Up For Grabs At Key West Bash Auction
You better believe it. Along with four incredible poker run experiences, three exclusive Key West, Fla.-based offshore racing experiences with the CMR, M CON and TS Motorsports teams, and a custom-painted skateboard and shot-ski from the crew at Stephen Miles Design, next week’s annual Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing is going to include the most unique “experience” auction item in the party’s history—the chance to spend a day with Howe 2 Live personalities Mike and Sarah Howe and be part of one of their 2023 adventure episodes.
speedonthewater.com
Classes Plugged Into Key West World Championship Race Schedule
In a welcome move for offshore racing fans who don’t want to miss a minute of action next Wednesday, Friday and Sunday during the American Power Boat Association/Union Internationale Motonautique Offshore World Championships in Key West, Fla., event producer Race World Offshore has tentatively assigned classes to its already released racing schedule. Here’s a quick breakdown for the field, which currently has 58 registered boats:
speedonthewater.com
Race Word Offshore Seeking Volunteers For Key West Worlds
Though the American Power Boat Association and Union Internationale Motonautique are the sanctioning bodies for upcoming Offshore World Championships, which will crown champs this year in the catamaran classes, Race World Offshore is producing the weeklong, three-race event in Key West, Fla. But in addition to its own resources, the organization relies on volunteers for assistance and still needs more for the Key West event.
firefighternation.com
Hurricane Prep Dustup Results in Suspensions for Key West (FL) Chief, Deputy, Emergency Manager
Key West handed down suspensions to the fire chief, deputy chief and emergency management chief over a fight that broke out during preparation for Hurricane Ian. Differences of opinion between a deputy chief and emergency management chief escalated into a physical altercation at City Hall while planning for the storm, Keys Weekly reports.
keysweekly.com
FANTASY FEST PARADE WINNERS & 2023 THEME ANNOUNCED
Keys creativity and resilience were displayed in a pageantry of glitter, feathers, flowers and incandescent imagination on Saturday, Oct. 29, as Key West’s Fantasy Fest parade made its way down Duval Street for the first time since 2019 and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three dozen entries —...
Click10.com
Man accused of beating woman, choking her with belt, necklace at Florida Keys motel
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old man from Sarasota was arrested Tuesday on accusations that he beat and choked a woman at a motel in the Florida Keys. According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, the incident occurred Saturday at a motel on Grassy Key. He...
keysweekly.com
KEY WEST SUSPENDS 3 FROM FIRE DEPARTMENT
Preparations and planning for Hurricane Ian in Key West apparently didn’t go entirely smoothly. A Sept. 27 altercation at City Hall between Deputy Fire Chief Eddie Perez and Emergency Management Chief Gregory Barroso has resulted in a three-day suspension without pay of three members of the Key West Fire Department. City officials have not disclosed the details of the altercation, but sources close to the fire department have said that it did escalate to a physical confrontation between Barroso and Perez.
keysweekly.com
COUNTY STAFF HAVE QUESTIONS OVER TAVERNIER PUBLIX PROJECT
A proposal to allow development of a supermarket in Tavernier is facing questions by county officials over whether it fits the town’s community character. There are also questions on whether it’s consistent with a local community planning initiative put into place in the early 2000s. Monroe County’s Development...
