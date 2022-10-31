You better believe it. Along with four incredible poker run experiences, three exclusive Key West, Fla.-based offshore racing experiences with the CMR, M CON and TS Motorsports teams, and a custom-painted skateboard and shot-ski from the crew at Stephen Miles Design, next week’s annual Speed On The Water Key West Bash presented by CMR Construction and Roofing is going to include the most unique “experience” auction item in the party’s history—the chance to spend a day with Howe 2 Live personalities Mike and Sarah Howe and be part of one of their 2023 adventure episodes.

KEY WEST, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO