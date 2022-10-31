ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

From Neptune Frost to The Crown: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment

Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s electrifying Afrofuturist musical fantasia (above) follows the story of an intersex hacker’s journey to the realm of Digitaria. Oddly enough, it’s also appropriate to call it a work of social realism – issues tackled include forced labour in pit mines – but it’s fair to say this ain’t your grandaddy’s social realism.
todaynftnews.com

Meta chooses Polygon for minting digital collectables

Meta has selected Polygon to mint digital collectables. Meta is empowering creators to mint & sell NFTs on Instagram. Creators will get to use digital collectibles to engage directly and monetize. For the first time ever in NFT history, Meta is empowering all the creators and digital builders to mint...
todaynftnews.com

OpenSea celebrates NFT artist Alida Sun on Twitter post

Alida is making waves in the NFT space by pushing boundaries when it comes to how digital art can break away from the norms of traditional art and how humans experience art, shares OpenSea. Alida, an accomplished artist, continues to push the boundary when it comes to the way art...
todaynftnews.com

Arweave protocol will be employed to store Meta’s NFT from Instagram

To give consumers the ability to retain data indefinitely, Arweave was founded in 2017. The protocol connects users with extra hard drive space with others who need to effectively host material or keep data. According to a meta announcement creators will soon be able to produce their own digital collectibles...

