Tim Dowling: my TV is big – it’s just the picture that got small
There is mounting evidence to suggest that the people in charge of the broadcasting and streaming industries are assuming I have a much bigger television than I actually have. All I know is that I was not consulted. In a popular crime drama, someone holds up a letter and gasps...
From Neptune Frost to The Crown: a complete guide to this week’s entertainment
Saul Williams and Anisia Uzeyman’s electrifying Afrofuturist musical fantasia (above) follows the story of an intersex hacker’s journey to the realm of Digitaria. Oddly enough, it’s also appropriate to call it a work of social realism – issues tackled include forced labour in pit mines – but it’s fair to say this ain’t your grandaddy’s social realism.
Meta announces that Instagram will soon allow the creation and selling of NFTs with Polygon
Meta’s Instagram to soon allow the creation of NFT and trading tools built-in, but in-app purchases are going to be subject to applicable app store fees. The upcoming end-to-end toolkit for digital collectibles will allow users to create and launch their own NFTs through Instagram and auction them. Instagram...
Blind date: ‘A compliment would’ve been nice. He was flirtatious with the ladies behind’
To meet a new friend and have a great meal. Open, vivacious, lively and very friendly. Our families. Our mutual interest in sketching, drawing and painting – we even showed each other our sketchbooks. Nicole’s were full of lovely studies of people. Any awkward moments?. Having arrived too...
Meta chooses Polygon for minting digital collectables
Meta has selected Polygon to mint digital collectables. Meta is empowering creators to mint & sell NFTs on Instagram. Creators will get to use digital collectibles to engage directly and monetize. For the first time ever in NFT history, Meta is empowering all the creators and digital builders to mint...
OpenSea celebrates NFT artist Alida Sun on Twitter post
Alida is making waves in the NFT space by pushing boundaries when it comes to how digital art can break away from the norms of traditional art and how humans experience art, shares OpenSea. Alida, an accomplished artist, continues to push the boundary when it comes to the way art...
Arweave protocol will be employed to store Meta’s NFT from Instagram
To give consumers the ability to retain data indefinitely, Arweave was founded in 2017. The protocol connects users with extra hard drive space with others who need to effectively host material or keep data. According to a meta announcement creators will soon be able to produce their own digital collectibles...
