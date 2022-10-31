Read full article on original website
Volleyball Sweeps Rhode Island in Return Home
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball returned to the Rose Hill Gym for the first time in nearly a month and swept Rhode Island in style, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22. With the win, the (host) Rams improve to 11-14 overall and 5-9 in conference play, while the (visiting) Rams fall to 6-21 and 2-12, respectively.
Football Travels to Bucknell on Saturday
Bronx, N.Y. - The Fordham University Rams continue the 2022 Patriot League season, Fordham's 122nd varsity season, by traveling to Lewisburg, Pa., to face the Bucknell University Bison in Christy Mathewson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, November 5, at 1:00 p.m. Join the Ramses Challenge, a new philanthropic initiative supporting our...
Silvestri & Lercari Earn MAWPC Awards
Bridgeport, Pa. – (November 3, 2022) - The Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC) announced its weekly awards on Thursday with Fordham sweeping all three accolades. Fordham's Luca Silvestri (Napoli, Italy) was selected as Player and Rookie of the Week, while Thomas Lercari (Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.) earned the league's Defensive Player of the Week award.
Women's Basketball Defeats Kutztown, 79-48, in Final Preseason Tune-Up
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham women's basketball is one step closer to the 2022-23 campaign after it defeated Kutztown, 79-48, in an exhibition on Thursday night inside the Rose Hill Gym. The Rams led for nearly 34 minutes and trailed only in the first 70 seconds as every active player...
Golf Concludes Fall Schedule with Fifth-Place Finish at Metropolitan Intercollegiate
West Orange, N.J. - Sophomore Jake Mrva and Chris Konefal set or matched career-bests across the board on day two of the Metropolitan Intercollegiate at the Montclair Golf Club, helping the Rams to a fifth-place finish. FDU took home team honors, while Wagner's Thomas Choi's 4-under moved him to the top of the individual leaderboard.
Fordham Athletics Announces Staff Promotions/Coaching Contract Extension
Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham University director of athletics Ed Kull announced a flurry of head coaching contract extensions along with staff promotions for the department it was announced today. "We are extremely excited to announce these promotions and changes to our department," said Kull "We are continuously evaluating how...
