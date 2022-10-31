Bronx, N.Y. – Fordham volleyball returned to the Rose Hill Gym for the first time in nearly a month and swept Rhode Island in style, 25-11, 25-15, 25-22. With the win, the (host) Rams improve to 11-14 overall and 5-9 in conference play, while the (visiting) Rams fall to 6-21 and 2-12, respectively.

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO