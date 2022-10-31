Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Voodoo Doughnuts plans a fourth Colorado location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
Popular Denver restaurant opens second location in BoulderBrittany AnasBoulder, CO
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
NJ First Responder To Be Extradited From Colorado Following Brutal Vehicular Assault: 5 Students In Critical ConditionBridget MulroyBoulder, CO
Related
Seen on Netflix: Denver’s Haunted Mansion, The Lumber Baron Inn
A large mansion built in the late 1800s still stands proudly in Denver, Colorado, and is said to hold a few dark secrets. The Lumber Baron Inn, a bed and breakfast in Colorado recently came into the spotlight once more after being featured on Netflix's new series, 28 Days Haunted.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Have You Seen the Waterwheel Off I-70 Wearing a Huge Pumpkin Face
If you have paid any attention while driving on I-70 through Idaho Springs, then you have surely noticed an old wooden waterwheel with a lovely little waterfall behind it. That is the historic Charlie Tayler waterwheel and Bridal Veil Falls. In good Halloween fashion, the waterwheel is currently wearing a bright orange pumpkin face.
Watch a Giant Elephant Wolf Down a Huge Pumpkin for Halloween [Video]
Halloween brings a lot of fun to fall: Costumes, candy, and elephants crushing and devouring very big pumpkins. This Asian Elephant at Denver Zoo couldn't look happier about it, either. Though we don't get to see the Denver Zoo employees who had to get the gourd out to the elephant,...
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
Hooters of Loveland Has Renovated and It Looks Great [Photos]
Hooters of Loveland has been open at Crossroads Boulevard and I-25 since 2006. After 15+ years, it was time for some renovating. After a three-week project doing so, the place looks great. It's location makes is easy to get to, whether from the interstate or Loveland, itself. There's no telling...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Are you brave enough for this scary Denver Halloween staycation?
Blood bag sangria cocktail from the Red Barber.Brittany Anas. (Denver, CO) Cobweb-covered bushes, bowls filled with fun-sized candy bars and scary movies for screaming—I mean streaming? Ah, it’s the most wonderful time of year for Halloween lovers.
coloradoexpression.com
Four Places to Dine out With Family and Friends this Thanksgiving Holiday
Thanksgiving week in Denver offers so many choices when it comes to deciding what to do and where to go. If you’re looking for a place to reunite with old friends or just hoping to find a great place to dine – and not cook – before the big holiday, we put together a guide for the holiday week with options for each day, depending on what you might have planned:
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over US-34 West of Loveland Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
Half the number of coats collected compared to last year’s campaign
The FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is well underway but right now, a little disappointing news, not enough coats have been collected.
KRDO
Lions rescued from war in Ukraine find a home in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Lions rescued from the war in Ukraine are now calling Southern Colorado home. These lions are part of the largest warzone rescue ever carried out. The Wild Animal Sanctuary played a major role in bringing an 11- lion pride to safety. Seven of the lions are...
Where You Can Find The Cheapest Burritos In Colorado
Cheapism found the best spot to order some affordable yet delicious burritos in every state.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Longmont's new library head faces questions about the facility
A new director of the Longmont Public Library is coming on board as the city weighs efforts to expand the facility and maybe create a local library district. The city today announced the hiring of Jon Solomon as the new library director. The previous director, Nancy Kerr, left earlier this year for a similar position in Eau Claire, Wisc.
Craft Bag: Denver International Airport to Feature Art Made Out of Luggage
You've heard of Samsonite, might call this, 'Samson-art.' The fund that has brought Denver some very notable works of art has now commissioned a piece of art made up of old luggage. Maybe yours. Luckily, no tax dollars will be used for the piece, and travelers at Denver International Airport...
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado
You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
milehighcre.com
99-Year-Old Hispanic Woman Inspires New Construction in Longmont
KCI Krische Construction will break ground on November 1 on Casa Lou Cardenas, a mixed-use building at 9th and Main Street in Longmont. While the building will include 3,654 square feet of divisible, available retail space, and six well-appointed apartments, the building’s name, Casa Lou Cardenas, embodies its soul of diversity, community, and legacy.
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
ESPN Western Colorado
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Western Colorado has the best sports coverage for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnwesterncolorado.com/
Comments / 0