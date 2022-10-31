ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
coloradoexpression.com

Four Places to Dine out With Family and Friends this Thanksgiving Holiday

Thanksgiving week in Denver offers so many choices when it comes to deciding what to do and where to go. If you’re looking for a place to reunite with old friends or just hoping to find a great place to dine – and not cook – before the big holiday, we put together a guide for the holiday week with options for each day, depending on what you might have planned:
DENVER, CO
KRDO

Lions rescued from war in Ukraine find a home in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Lions rescued from the war in Ukraine are now calling Southern Colorado home. These lions are part of the largest warzone rescue ever carried out. The Wild Animal Sanctuary played a major role in bringing an 11- lion pride to safety. Seven of the lions are...
SPRINGFIELD, CO
milehighcre.com

99-Year-Old Hispanic Woman Inspires New Construction in Longmont

KCI Krische Construction will break ground on November 1 on Casa Lou Cardenas, a mixed-use building at 9th and Main Street in Longmont. While the building will include 3,654 square feet of divisible, available retail space, and six well-appointed apartments, the building’s name, Casa Lou Cardenas, embodies its soul of diversity, community, and legacy.
LONGMONT, CO
CBS Denver

Cold and snow heading for Colorado

A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night.   Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy. 
DENVER, CO
