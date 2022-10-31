Read full article on original website
Dodgers Offseason: 3 Possible Trade Candidates in LA System
The Dodgers almost have to be heavily involved in the trade market this offseason. For one thing, they’re going to have holes they need to fill in the starting lineup, on the bench, and on the pitching staff. Even more importantly for purposes of this conversation, they have a huge roster crunch coming.
Dodgers ready to cut ties with ex-Yankees slugger and chase Aaron Judge
Los Angeles is expected to be one of the most active teams when free agency starts following the 2022 World Series. And that could be bad news for the New York Yankees, with outfielder Aaron Judge hitting the open market. Per MLB Trade Rumors:. The Dodgers (as is their nature...
Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?
The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Learned Valuable Lesson From Freddie Freeman
When the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Freddie Freeman last offseason to a six-year contract, they knew he was bringing a power bat and defensive presence at first base to the team. Perhaps what wasn’t as readily apparent, however, is they would be getting a source of wisdom and advice in...
Where Angels Reportedly Stand In Shohei Ohtani Trade Discussions
Major League Baseball has not seen a player like Shohei Ohtani in nearly a century, and the Angels have an interesting decision to make regarding the 28-year-old’s future in Los Angeles. Ohtani signed an extension with the team in October to remain under contract for at least one season....
Dodgers News: Tony Gonsolin Accrues Enough Service Time to Get A Big Raise in 2023
Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin earned "Super Two" status, making him eligible for salary arbitration despite not yet having three years of service time.
Dodgers News: World Series Controversy Puts Max Muncy in an Awkward Spot
Twitter lost its mind over the weekend when the FOX broadcast of the World Series shared that Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was using an illegal bat. The bat, which Maldonado received from former teammate Albert Pujols from their playing days with the Angels, was outlawed in 2010. However, MLB was lenient with the players who were playing before 2010, so Pujols was able to continue using his bat, which had a bigger barrel size than the newer models. Maldonado, however, was not.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
Dodgers Offseason: One Free Agent that Makes Sense for LA That No One is Talking About
The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.
Wichita Eagle
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Reveals Whether Or Not Matt Ryan Buzzer Beater Was Planned
In the least dramatic way possible, reserve Los Angeles Lakers small forward Matt Ryan may have saved the Lakers' 2022-23 season on Wednesday night. View the original article to see embedded media. Okay, maybe not really. But the shot he hit in the corner to force overtime and an eventual...
Dodgers: Latest News, World Series Chatter, Up to Date Hot Stove and More | Blue Heaven Podcast
With just a few days left of the 2022 season, the guys play the waiting game on what comes next for the Dodgers. Certainly, fans are ready to move and begin the build toward a championship-caliber team for next season. But first, the Phillies and the Astros need to finish battling it out.
Another El Tráfico? USC football blocks parking for LAFC fans attending MLS Cup
The combination of USC's homecoming game and LAFC hosting the MLS Cup final Saturday is creating a traffic challenge, with no parking available for soccer fans.
Dodgers: Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins to Throw Out First Pitch in Philly
As you might have heard, the Dodgers aren’t playing in this year’s World Series. After winning 111 games in the regular season, they suffered a stunning loss to the Padres in the NLDS and have been watching the rest of the postseason from their couches. There have been...
Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan
In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
Yardbarker
Angels: Mike Trout Posts Adorable Video with Son for Halloween
Mike Trout has been very active on social media this offseason, much to the delight of Angel fans. The main character in his posts have been his adorable son, Beckham Trout, even more so to the delight of Angel fans. On Monday, he took to Tik Tok to post one...
