Los Angeles, CA

Empire Sports Media

Could the Yankees pull off an unexpected Giancarlo Stanton trade?

The New York Yankees will be looking to clear money off the books this off-season, notably offloading the contract of Josh Donaldson and Aaron Hicks. While they may have to pay a portion of their contracts to another team, they can clear a significant amount of flexibility regarding their funds, which can be directly allocated to Aaron Judge or another free agent acquisition.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: World Series Controversy Puts Max Muncy in an Awkward Spot

Twitter lost its mind over the weekend when the FOX broadcast of the World Series shared that Astros catcher Martin Maldonado was using an illegal bat. The bat, which Maldonado received from former teammate Albert Pujols from their playing days with the Angels, was outlawed in 2010. However, MLB was lenient with the players who were playing before 2010, so Pujols was able to continue using his bat, which had a bigger barrel size than the newer models. Maldonado, however, was not.
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Offseason: One Free Agent that Makes Sense for LA That No One is Talking About

The Dodgers are entering an offseason of change. Long-time Dodger Justin Turner has a club option that may not be picked up. Face of the franchise Clayton Kershaw is mulling retirement, yet again. Former MVP and fan favorite Cody Bellinger could get non-tendered and become a free agent. All in all, there’s a chance the Dodgers look very different come Opening Day next season, which is weird to think after they won 111 games in the regular season — but that’s what an early disappointing exit can do to an organization.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Ex-Lakers Finals Champ Gifted Previously Sold Rings From Fan

In 2016, former Los Angeles Lakers forward and two-time NBA Finals champion Lamar Odom pawned both of his championship rings, which eventually went to auction, selling for $36,600 and $78,000, according to People. However, the now 42-year-old revealed that while in attendance for the Lakers matchup against the Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Angels: Mike Trout Posts Adorable Video with Son for Halloween

Mike Trout has been very active on social media this offseason, much to the delight of Angel fans. The main character in his posts have been his adorable son, Beckham Trout, even more so to the delight of Angel fans. On Monday, he took to Tik Tok to post one...
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Nation

Los Angeles, CA
