pawesome.net

Samoyed and Owner Have The Best Matching Halloween Costumes

It’s that spooky time of the season. The time to dress up in costume and have fun. This is the perfect time for all pet parents to dress up their dogs in a cute, adorable, and maybe a tiny bit scary Halloween costume. It’s time to get ready for ghosts, ghouls, and goblins.
PetsRadar

Watch: Dog’s Halloween costume goes hilariously wrong

When the idea for this dog’s Halloween costume was first dreamed up, his owner probably thought it was a great idea. To be honest, we would likely have come to a similar conclusion: dressing up your dog as a lion, especially if they have the correctly coloured fur tones, is an inspired choice.
Newsweek

Friendship Between Mailman and Cat Melts Hearts: 'Best Part of Our Morning'

A mailman taking the time to play with a cat on his delivery route every morning is winning hearts online. In a video shared to TikTok on October 21 by Marisa Jaffe (@marisajaffe), the USPS carrier can be seen entertaining her 2-year-old tabby Zeppelin by repeatedly sliding leaflets back and forth through the mailbox in her front door.
Newsweek

Cat Caught Climbing Into Owner's Duvet at 4am Melts Hearts: 'Little Spoon'

A cat has melted hearts online after a video of her waking up her owner at 4 a.m. to get into her duvet went viral on social media. The video, posted on TikTok on Monday by the pet's owner, under the username kittycat_lam, shows the cat climbing on top of the bed, trying to snatch the duvet off her, before proceeding to wake her up, get some "face rubs" and sleep in her arms.
The Independent

Unidentifiable creature spotted feeding on dead sheep in Peak District

A camper has claimed to have captured footage of a “big cat” feeding on a “dead sheep” in the Peak District.Josh Williams, 17, captured video of an unidentified animal in a field near Jacob’s Ladder on Monday, 26 September.The teenager said he was “convinced” the creature was a big cat and looked like a panther. It has not been confirmed what kind of animal it was.“[thought] it was feeding on something like a dead animal – most likely a sheep,” Williams said.“The jet black silhouette stuck out amongst its surroundings like a sore thumb.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Black Panther: Wakanda Forever official trailerWoman finds kittens nesting in car's front bumperPrincess Kate speaks of 'shock to the system’ that is motherhood
Newsweek

Watch Hilarious Moment Dachshund Takes Himself to Bed at 8pm: 'Hard Life'

Million people have watched the hilarious moment a dachshund takes himself off to bed. Dog owner, Tilde Anderson, who uses the handle @noodletheminisausage, posted a video of her long-haired dachshund, seen slowly walking out of the room with a blanket over his body. He then takes one final look at his owner, which has left the internet in hysterics.
pawesome.net

Dog’s Reaction To Owner Stepping On Paw Will Leave You In Stitches

Imagine having someone stepping on your feet while resting. Painful right?. In this video, we find user @kaja_macho walking as she is clearly distracted until she steps on the paws of her dog, who is casually resting in the hallway. It’s a hilarious video intended for fun since we find the dog singing the lyrics of loving me again by Jon Newman. Specifically, the howling out in pain part.
a-z-animals.com

A Clash of Two Lion Prides Ends When This Monster Shows Up

Male lions are engineered to defend their pride and territories from invaders. Lionesses rarely move from their territories. All the lionesses in a territory are related. Territorial rights among females are usually passed down several generations. Even though both males and females are territorial, they play different roles in defending...

