ffnews.com

FinTech Innovator TSLC Announces Its Plans to Launch Its Neo-Banking Platform in Nigeria

The Social Loan Company announces its transformative TLSC Platform Services will go live in Africa in Q1 2023 through two game-changing partnerships in Nigeria to improve financial inclusion in the region. Deepak H. Saluja, Co-Founder & Group CEO at TSLC, said: “Financial exclusion negatively impacts the lives of over 50%...
PYMNTS

Bangladesh's The Social Loan Company Expands to Nigeria

The Social Loan Company (TSLC), a digital-first lender founded in Bangladesh, announced Monday (Oct. 31) that it is launching its platform in Africa for the first time thanks to two partnerships in Nigeria. The African expansion will see TSLC apply its artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) approach to...
thefastmode.com

Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022

The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
thefastmode.com

Unified API Startup Merge Raises $55M

Merge, the Unified API for B2B integrations, announced the close of a $55 million Series B funding round led by Accel, with participation from existing investors NEA and Addition. This brings the company's total funding to $75M. Over the last 12 months since the Series A fundraise, Merge has rapidly...
getnews.info

Financial sector is at greater risk from screen sharing technologies

October 31st, 2022 – New York – The data handled by financial companies is of great interest to the cyber-criminals due to its value. Companies in the financial industry are frequent targets of cyber-crimes like data breaches, frauds, data loss, hacking, malware, other cyber-attacks. Regardless of the size or operations protocol, approx. 91% financial companies feel the risks of cyber-attacks in various forms. In the recent past, end user is becoming a prime vector for data loss.
getnews.info

Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027

“Global Fire Extinguisher Market Size Projected to Reach US$6+ Billion by 2027”. The global fire extinguisher market is being driven by the introduction of eco-friendly and sound-based fire extinguishers by manufacturers. According to IMARC Group latest published report, The global fire extinguisher market size reached US$ 4.8 Billion in 2021....
TheStreet

From Maersk to Codex: Four Non-Crypto Blockchain Opportunities

According to Custom Market Insights, the blockchain market is currently valued at $5 billion and is expected to hit $69 billion by 2030. Not all of this growth will come from areas typically associated with blockchain, such as digital finance. Instead, a set of non-crypto companies have started to use the technology to secure valuable data and assets.
getnews.info

Hakim Adjaoudi, A Dubai-Based Entrepreneur Plans To Launch Kjets’ Branch In Miami

DUBAI, UAE – NOVEMBER 2nd, 2022 – Hakim Adjaoudi, owner of Kjets, has over a hundred customers, most of whom are located in Europe and the Middle East (UAE). The headquarters of Kjets is located in Dubai, and now he is planning to establish a branch in Miami, in the United States, so that it can better serve its customers in that region. On top of his background in aviation business, he also runs a number of successful web-based enterprises. In addition to this, he maintains a sizable network over the whole of Canada, Europe, and the MENA area, which is where the majority of his clientele are located.
getnews.info

Video Streaming Software Market Size, Share with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2026

“IBM (US), Kaltura(US), BrightCove (US), Panopto (US), Haivision(US), Vimeo(US), VBrick(US), Polycom (US), Qumu (US), Sonic Foundry (US), MediaPlatform(US), Akamai(US), Limelight Networks(US), Agile Content (Spain), Ramp Holdings, Inc, (US), Sproutvideo(US), Wowza(US), Dacast (US), Zixi(US), Kollective Technology (US), and Vidyard(Canada).”. Video Streaming Software Market by Component (Solutions (Video Distribution and Video Analytics)...
technode.global

Thailand’s SCB 10X invests $10M in Singaporean digital asset custodian RakkaR Digital

Thailand-based SCB 10X, the venture investment arm of SCBX group, announced Monday that it has invested $10 million in RakkaR Digital, a Singapore-based institutional-grade digital asset custody platform for institutions powered by Fireblocks. “This investment from SCB 10X and strategic partnership with Fireblocks will help us expand our business in...
assetservicingtimes.com

AccessPay and Finastra partner on corporate payments solution

AccessPay and Finastra partner on corporate payments solution. Corporate-to-bank integration partner AccessPay and financial software provider Finastra have partnered to improve host-to-host connections in traditional corporate banking. The partnership will automate the connections between corporate clients and banks’ back-office systems, speeding up manual processes and reducing costs, the companies say....
getnews.info

Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Industry Analysis, Advance Technology and Forecast 2026

“BAE Systems (UK), Nice Actimize(US), FICO (US), LexisNexis(US), TransUnion(US), Kount (US), Software AG(Germany), RSA Security(US), Fiserv(US), FIS (US), ACI Worldwide(US), Experian(Ireland), SecuroNix (US), Accertify (US), Feedzai (US), CaseWare (Canada), FRISS(Netherland), MaxMind (US), Gurucul (US), DataVisor (US), PayPal (US), Visa (US).”. Fraud Detection and Prevention Market by Solution (Fraud Analytics, Authentication,...
getnews.info

Synthetic Latex Polymers Market – Development of New Grades to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Global Manufacturers

“Browse 72 market data Tables and 29 Figures spread through 115 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Synthetic Latex Polymers Market””. Synthetic Latex Polymers Market by Type (Styrene Acrylics, Acrylics, Styrene Butadiene, VAE, PVAc, Vinyl Acetate Copolymer), Application (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Paper & Paperboard, Carpets, Nonwovens), Region.
daystech.org

NOVOMATIC Africa’s new office and VR Showroom – European Gaming Industry News

The Federal Inland Revenue Service of Nigeria (FIRS) has signed an settlement with UK based mostly Fintech firm E-Technologies Global Limited, to assist it modernise its tax assortment system for the digital age. The challenge is the primary of its sort the place a pioneering method to tax assortment, enforcement...
getnews.info

Global Smart Elevator Market Analysis [2021-2026] | Industry Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

[194 Pages Report] Smart elevator market size, analysis, trends, companies, growth & forecasts. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the construction sector. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualization. The key factors fueling the growth of this market consist of reducing energy consumption within the buildings, development of smart cities and...
bitcoinist.com

2022’s Vast Potential Cryptos: Uniglo.io, Internet Computer And Algorand

Despite tough trading conditions currently, 2022 has seen some of the most innovative projects hit the market in the wake of a post-pandemic creative boom. You may find it hard to choose which projects to back. In this article, we shine a light on Uniglo, Internet Computer, and Algorand as some of the most promising options available now.

