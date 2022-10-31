DUBAI, UAE – NOVEMBER 2nd, 2022 – Hakim Adjaoudi, owner of Kjets, has over a hundred customers, most of whom are located in Europe and the Middle East (UAE). The headquarters of Kjets is located in Dubai, and now he is planning to establish a branch in Miami, in the United States, so that it can better serve its customers in that region. On top of his background in aviation business, he also runs a number of successful web-based enterprises. In addition to this, he maintains a sizable network over the whole of Canada, Europe, and the MENA area, which is where the majority of his clientele are located.

MIAMI, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO