getnews.info
Acroscell Develops CiPA in Silico Modeling to Identify and Optimize Drug Candidates
Acroscell announced the release of its ciPA in silico modeling to support the identification and optimization of drug candidates. New York, USA – November 2, 2022 – Acroscell, a global leading provider of quality services in research and development including cardiac & neuronal safety profiling and translational assays for the academia, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries. With a cutting-edge electrophysiological screening platform, Acroscell involves broad drug discovery capabilities, expertise and proven experience in meeting a wide variety of project objectives successfully with respect to the delivery of quality data and on-time performance. Recently, Acroscell announced the release of its ciPA in silico modeling to support the identification and optimization of drug candidates.
getnews.info
IntegrateRNA Develops Premade Circular RNA Products to Satisfy Various Downstream Applications
IntegrateRNA announced the release of a series of premade circular RNA products to satisfy various downstream applications. New York, USA – November 2, 2022 – IntegrateRNA, the division of Creative Biogene, has gradually become one of the best partners for various types of RNA discovery, analysis, and related bioinformatics services. Relying on precise and efficient RNA synthesis technology, IntegrateRNA is dedicated to providing customers with customized RNA fragments to meet different needs, altering the way to disease treatment, whether as a drug or a therapeutic target. Recently, IntegrateRNA announced the release of a series of premade circular RNA products to satisfy various downstream applications.
getnews.info
Creative Bioarray Designs a Variety of Pyroptosis Detection Methods to Help Prevent Various Diseases
Creative Bioarray announced the release of its cell pyroptosis assay to help prevent various diseases such as infectious diseases, nervous system-related diseases and atherosclerotic diseases. New York, USA – November 2, 2022 – Creative Bioarray, one of the leading biotechnology products and service providers, has been producing top-quality reagents, kits,...
getnews.info
Global Experts Gather at First US Telehealth Event in 25 year History of the ISfTeH in Silicon Valley on November 6-7
The ISfTeH conference brings together international experts from a variety of backgrounds in telemedicine and eHealth. “Global Connections for Sustainable Telehealth Solutions”, sponsored by the International Society for Telemedicine and eHealth (ISfTeH), will be held in Silicon Valley at the DoubleTree Hilton on November 6-7. It will be the first US based event in the organization’s 25 year history. The event will bring together both US based and international senior executives of digital health corporations and global stakeholders interested in the expansion of digital health to increase access and improve health outcomes for their populations.
getnews.info
Susie Carder Announces 4-Day Scaling a Business Growth Challenge
Susie is inviting people to discover every successful business tool and system to scale and grow — in just four days. Participants will know if they’re ready to scale their business, plus get the infrastructure they need to begin the growth process. Carder says: “I understand how frustrating,...
MedicalXpress
A cost-effective alternative to a PCR test
Speed or accuracy? As far as COVID-19 tests go, this was the choice you had to make. In the future, this dilemma could be a thing of the past. The Pathogen Analyzer combines the advantages of PCR testing and rapid antigen testing—it provides a reliable result after only 20 to 40 minutes. Soon this assay will be able to simultaneously detect up to 11 other pathogens. A demonstration of the system will be exhibited at the MEDICA trade fair in Düsseldorf from November 14 to 17, 2022.
News-Medical.net
Ubiquigent obtains exclusive license for UbiSite technology to strengthen its specialist drug discovery services
Ubiquigent Limited (Ubiquigent), a drug discovery and development company harnessing novel deubiquitylase (DUB) modulators as new therapeutics for areas of high unmet medical need, has signed an exclusive license with the University of Southern Denmark for its UbiSite® technology. UbiSite will form a new component in Ubiquigent’s DUB and...
infomeddnews.com
KA Imaging Announces New Funding for Its Activities
X-ray manufacturer KA Imaging announced today new funding for its activities. Both new investments focus on the Reveal™ 35C detector. In-Q-Tel, Inc. and INOVAIT are now part of the strong list of partners working with KA Imaging. Spectral Imaging in the Emergency Department. One of the projects, “Single exposure...
getnews.info
Teshop has suddenly emerged, the second mall in the world with no supply sales model is committed to promoting users to get rich
Have you ever imagined yourself being able to work just two hours a day and receive a six-figure salary per month, through which you could live a life of luxury and you could even take your family into employment with you?. Rauha from Finland became such a person. Rauha has...
thefastmode.com
Huawei Showcased Cutting-Edge Optical Transport Network Solutions at UBBF 2022
The 8th Ultra-Broadband Forum (UBBF 2022) was held in Bangkok, Thailand from October 24 to 28, 2022. Huawei showcased multiple cutting-edge technologies of optical transport networks, demonstrating innovative service ideas and technical practices for global carriers. As global digital services develop, optical private line services are widely used in various...
BLACK ENTERPRISE Announces the Return of the SistersInc. Summit
Today, BLACK ENTERPRISE, the No. 1 Black digital media brand with 12 million unique monthly visitors, announced its SistersInc. Summit, the virtual experience for women entrepreneurs, will return on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Bringing BLACK ENTERPRISE‘s award-winning business podcast to life, the event provides an opportunity for the growing number of...
marktechpost.com
Researchers At Fujitsu Use Deep Learning To Develop A Person Re-Identification (ReID) Method (ECANet) That Incorporates Obtained Pair Images Without The ID Labels Into The Training Data
Over the last few years, video surveillance systems have experienced significant technological and economic expansion. In this context, the person re-identification (Re-ID) emerged. Re-ID is used in several areas, such as security and the study of customer behavior. It became widely used thanks to the performance achieved by deep neural networks. However, the performance decreases for domains other than those in the training data, and its implementation is still difficult in real-world scenarios.
getnews.info
Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare Market worth $67.4 Billion – Global Forecast 2027
[252 Pages Report] The artificial intelligence in healthcare market is projected to grow from USD 6.9 billion in 2021 to USD 67.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 46.2%. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualization. The industry participants extensively focused on leveraging AI technology in their healthcare offerings as it...
salestechstar.com
Quark.ai Autonomous Support Platform Brings Automation To Complex Workflows For Field Support
Quark.ai, the Autonomous Support Platform for Technical/Field Support and B2B e-Commerce, introduced the Quark.ai Workflow Automator, a powerful module designed to power Field Support engineers with a self-service tool for rapidly resolving complex support-related workflow issues of industrial enterprises. The Quark.ai Workflow Automator module enables unparalleled productivity improvement. A robust...
getnews.info
Identify the Impact Analysis of Haptic Technology Market – Global Forecast to 2026
The Haptic technology market is expected to grow USD 4.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 12.0%. Attractive Opportunity: Supercharge your Visualization. Increasing integration of haptics into consumer devices is expected to fuel the demand for haptic technology. The growing demand for haptic technology for automobile safety applications is expected to play a vital role in the growth of the haptic technology market. Moreover, growing adoption of haptic technology in automobile safety applications will drive the demand for this technology in the near future.
salestechstar.com
Bitscape Achieves Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Provider Status
Bitscape, a global Microsoft Partner, announced recognition for Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status. Bitscape, a global digital transformation, project services, managed services, and application development Microsoft Partner, announced recognition for its experience in delivering top-tier Microsoft Azure solutions by achieving Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider (MSP) status.
getnews.info
Choice and Structure for Children with Autism: Second Edition
“Choice and Structure for Children with Autism: Second Edition by Collette McNeil”. A special education teacher’s guide to creating a structure where there is none. Children across the United States have been on a roller coaster during the COVID-19 pandemic. One week they are in school, the next they aren’t. Now, many schools are reopening just to shut down again. The average family’s sense of stability and control has been wiped out.
getnews.info
Introducing Plantials, a blog that provides scientifically backed gardening tips and insights on everything gardening
Can gardening guide websites help gardeners and farmers make gardening choices and grow nutritious food? YES! they can—according to Plantials.com, a unique gardening blog launched this year. Home gardening, like baseball, is a great American pastime. And gardening is alive and well. Statistically, 55% of American households engage in...
getnews.info
Haier Biomedical Supports Italian University in Cell Storage
Founded in 1224, the University of Naples Federico II in Italy is the oldest public non-sectarian university in the world. It currently offers 157 courses in various fields, including pharmaceutical science, surgery, and biotechnology science. As one of the most famous universities in Italy, the University has made great contributions to the biomedical research field.
getnews.info
Code Web Media – A top-rated branding agency launches anti-piracy solutions for MNCs to fight piracy
Code Web Media has access to private forums, discords, torrent websites, private trackers, locked content behind file hosts, and p2p traffic. The agency monitors the traffic of torrents and report infringes to their ISP, and collect lost revenue from its clients’ sales. India – Code Web Media continuously scans...
