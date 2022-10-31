Read full article on original website
Recent deaths, service announcements, posted Nov. 3, 2022
Recent deaths, service announcements, posted Nov. 3, 2022. Sharon Ann Worton, 78, of Pentwater, died on Monday, July 11, 2022. A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Pentwater. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Three Craig’s Cruisers locations sold
The Craig's Cruisers locations in Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon have been sold.
Perdue Farms Plans $27 Million Investment in Oceana County Facility
GRAND RAPIDS and SHELBY, Mich. — Perdue Farms, a fourth-generation, family owned U.S. food and agriculture company based in Salisbury, Md., plans to invest over $27 million to renovate a former food processing facility in Shelby, Michigan The project is driven by substantial growth in Perdue Foods pet treat division with products manufactured under the company’s Spot Farms® and Full Moon® brands, which are distributed in both the U.S. and Canada.
'Luckiest store in Michigan' hopes for another Powerball winner Wednesday
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Party World in Comstock Park claims to be the "luckiest store in Michigan." The party store has sold eight major jackpots of $100,000 or more. The last one was about 12 years ago at $57 million. With the Powerball drawing at the second-largest jackpot in...
Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!
Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
Case against accused robber moves to higher court
HART — The criminal case against a 51-year-old Mears man accused of robbing and assaulting an elderly couple in Golden Township and then fleeing in their vehicle last September was bound over to Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Harold Raymond Labeau, of 5845 W. 6th...
The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837
According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
Horse saved after falling into Michigan well pit
The horse suffered some minor injuries but is expected to make a full recovery.
Gentrification concerns in Muskegon enter debate over infill housing designed to fill shortage
MUSKEGON, MI – An aggressive infill housing initiative in Muskegon designed to address a “housing crisis” raised concerns of gentrification and some tense moments between city commissioners recently. The city has launched ambitious strategies to address the need for affordable housing. They include a large-scale infill project...
Child fentynal death case against mom bound over to circuit court
Child fentynal death case against mom bound over to circuit court. EDITOR’S NOTE: As Jodi Michelle Neino sat in the audience awaiting her case to be called before Judge John Middlebrook, she attempted to intimidate the writer of this article by constantly glaring at her for over an hour. When her case was called before the judge, she sat down at the defense table and made sneering smiles while being photographed. After the conclusion of the court proceeding, Neino and an apparent female family member harassed the journalist in the courthouse hallway. At OCP we will continue to do our job and cover court cases objectively, reporting to you, the reader, the testimony that is given during such hearings.
Man scares off intruder who broke into house.
WEARE TOWNSHIP — A man noticed the cameras in his house were not working when he was not home Saturday, Oct. 29, shortly before 11 p.m. When he went home to investigate, evidence was found indicating that he scared off an intruder. “It is believed that when he arrived,...
Horse Rescued From Deep Well Pit in Michigan
On Thursday, October 27, Manistee County Animal Control Deputy Dillon Rosa arrived at the office for what he thought would be a regular day at work. He spends his days protecting the animals, and more specifically the pets, in his corner of Michigan. This means coordinating adoptions, caring for homeless animals, protecting pets from abuse, and removing them from dangerous situations when necessary.
Two Michigan Horses Positive for Strangles
The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development confirmed that two horses in Michigan are positive for strangles. The first horse is a 19-year-old, unvaccinated Quarter Horse mare in Osceola County. She presented with swelling under the jaw and abscessing on August 27. She was confirmed positive for strangles on September 3. The mare is recovering, and two other horses were exposed.
Man faces charges for taking teen daughter on crime spree.
HART — A 34-year-old Rothbury man currently incarcerated in the Parnall Correctional Facility in Jackson County was transported by Michigan Department of Corrections officers to appear in Oceana County’s 79th District Court Tuesday, Nov. 1. Daniel Laurence Marcinak, whose address is listed as 1100 Harris Rd. in his...
Suspicious Fire Under Investigation In Mecosta County
The cause of a suspicious fire is now under investigation in Mecosta County, after the fire department was called to a house fire early Wednesday morning. According to the Mecosta County Sherriff’s Office, the fire was called in by a neighbor for an unoccupied trailer on 220th Ave in Green Township.
