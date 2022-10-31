ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delish

The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed

“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

This Queens man turned a laundromat into an apartment

This Queens man is living a coin-operated dream at this former laundromat, throwing shows and hosting bands where clean clothes were once folded. “Something about the exhibitionism is comforting to me,” 27-year-old Sampson Dahl told The Post of living in this former Maspeth laundromat, whose footprint he rents as a home, where he often keeps the front door open so neighbors can drop by and light can come in. In his four years in the $1,850-a-month, 800-square-foot space, he’s also transformed it into a venue uniquely his own, with all matter of gifted and found objects adorning every surface.
QUEENS, NY
W42ST.nyc

Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor

While New York’s Halloween season saw its fair share of topical pop culture costumes, one intrepid theater artist took on 2022’s unofficial and least-liked celebrity: the spotted lanternfly. Freelance designer Brendan McCann turned to the infamous invasive pest for inspiration, then risked being squished in a spectacular photo shoot which he generously shared with W42ST. […] The post Don’t Squish This Spotted Lanternfly! West Side Designer Wins Halloween as NY’s Least Welcome Visitor appeared first on W42ST.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reyin Jasmine

Time Is Not Real In New York City

Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

What to See, Eat, and Do in the East Village in NYC

Since becoming its own neighborhood in the 1960s, the East Village in New York City has blossomed into a downtown epicenter of cool where eccentricity and nightlife flourish. Edged between the Bowery/Third Avenue until Alphabet City with 14th Street to the north and Houston Street to the south, since the early 19th century, the area has been home to large immigrant populations including those of German, Ukrainian, Chinese, Japanese, and Irish descent. After eventually separating itself from the Lower East Side, it began its journey of icon status with many famed distinctions, including the birthplace of the rowdy 1970s and 80s punk and new wave music movements in part to the legendary (and now closed) CBGB; and where groundbreaking artists like Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring resided.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travelnoire.com

Enjoy Black-Owned Michelin Star Dining With Turo

The Michelin Guide and car-sharing app Turo are collaborating on a new campaign called Drive To Table Experience. Beginning November 1st, participants will be privy to exclusive dining and lodging experiences approved by The Michelin Guide. From private cocktail classes to behind-the-scenes experiences with chefs as well as dinner reservations at Michelin-starred restaurants in New York and California.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue

In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
BROOKLYN, NY
Welcome2TheBronx

Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough

The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
BRONX, NY
Vibe

Lil Baby And Future Take New York City In “From Now On” Music Video

Lil Baby has released the official music video for “From Now On,” his latest collaboration with Future. In the clip, both rappers share a look at what it is like to spend a day in their designer shoes in the Denity-directed visual. In the video, the two Atlanta rappers bring their southern swagger to New York City. Lil Baby has his way at various boutiques and flaunts his unique street style. Together he and Future join a studio session with a cameo from Lil Uzi Vert. More from VIBE.comLil Baby's ‘It’s Only Me' Album Tops Billboard 200 ChartDon Omar And Akon's...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

He’s back home wearing a different uniform

EAST NEW YORK – He’s back home in Brooklyn. And this time, Jimmy Smits is wearing a different kind of uniform. This time, Jimmy Smits is Chief John Suarez in “East New York” – the new CBS series that airs Sunday nights at 10 p.m. The last uniform he wore in Brooklyn was his football jersey at Thomas Jefferson High School.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Stars attend red carpet screening of new ‘Black Panther’ film in NYC

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A special red carpet screening of Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” was held in New York City Tuesday evening. Director Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke and Tenoch Huerta Mejía attended the red carpet event at the AMC 34th Street theater in Manhattan. “Black Panther: Wakanda […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy