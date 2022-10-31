John McDowell Dunaway, Jr, 64 of Greenwood, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2022, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. John was born, a twin, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL on March 7, 1958, to John McDowell Dunaway, Sr, and Catherine Bell Dunaway. Their family traveled the world with the US Army, living in Germany for three years. He finished school in Marianna and later attended Chipola College majoring in Art. He married Sue Wheelus in 1977 and had his one and only baby girl, Jennifer, in 1980. John loved to paint, draw, and cook for everyone. He also enjoyed gardening, growing fruit trees, playing the guitar, and watching Jeopardy every day. He always looked forward to any time he could go fishing or hunting with friends.

