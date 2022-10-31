Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
jacksoncountytimes.net
John McDowell Dunaway, Jr.
John McDowell Dunaway, Jr, 64 of Greenwood, FL passed away peacefully on Monday, November 1, 2022, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. John was born, a twin, at Sarasota Memorial Hospital in Sarasota, FL on March 7, 1958, to John McDowell Dunaway, Sr, and Catherine Bell Dunaway. Their family traveled the world with the US Army, living in Germany for three years. He finished school in Marianna and later attended Chipola College majoring in Art. He married Sue Wheelus in 1977 and had his one and only baby girl, Jennifer, in 1980. John loved to paint, draw, and cook for everyone. He also enjoyed gardening, growing fruit trees, playing the guitar, and watching Jeopardy every day. He always looked forward to any time he could go fishing or hunting with friends.
jacksoncountytimes.net
Ronnie Wayne Davis
Ronnie Wayne Davis, 72, of Sneads, Florida passed away at home, on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Graveside services for Ronnie are planned for Friday, November 4, 2022, beginning at 1:00 PM Central Time at Pope Cemetery in Sneads, Florida with Dr. Juno Douglas officiating and McAlpin Funeral Home directing. Ronnie...
jacksoncountytimes.net
High School Sports Schedule for November 2- November 4
Marianna varsity boy’s preseason vs. South Walton, 6 p.m. Marianna varsity girl’s preseason vs. MacClay, 6 p.m. Grand Ridge host Graceville, 5 and 6 p.m. Marianna host Cottondale, 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, November 4. High School Football. Cottondale host Graceville, 7 p.m. Marianna at South Walton, 7...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 3, 2022
John Culler, 53, Ponchatoula, Louisiana: Possession of counterfeit/fictitious motor vehicle registration: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Jody Clemons, 48, Panama City, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Christi Ward, 48, Marianna, Florida: Violation of state probation, introduce into detention facility: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Kavorisi...
Comments / 0