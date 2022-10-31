ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays County, TX

KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint

Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
LLANO COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Chief Deputy

(Seguin) — There’s a new second in command at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. Guadalupe County this week welcomed the appointment of new Chief Deputy Joshua Ray. Ray comes to Guadalupe County after having served 22 years in law enforcement, the latest of those years of experience has been as a Texas Ranger. Operating out of his office in Comal County, Ray has lived in Guadalupe County for two years. In fact, over the course of his career, he says his family has moved back to this area three times – making this latest move hopefully his last.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
texas.gov

AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON

Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Monitor

Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council

At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin's next mayor faces numerous issues

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin voters will pick a new mayor this November. There are six candidates on the ballot and the winner will have numerous issues on their plate when they take office. Katie Naranjo, Chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, Chair of the Travis County...
AUSTIN, TX
KTSA

Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning Wimberley residents of a rabies alert. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 28, around 10:30 a.m., a fox was found outside a home on Westwood Dr. Deputies were dispatched to the area and the fox was sent to be tested...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Austin Monitor

Ethics commission admonishes D8 candidate for campaign materials violation

The Ethics Review Commission will file a letter of admonition for a City Council candidate who neglected to put required disclaimers on some of his campaign materials. At last week’s meeting, the commission held the preliminary hearing for the complaint by one-time Texas House candidate Julie Oliver against Richard Smith, who is running for the District 8 Council seat in next week’s election. Oliver filed the complaint in September after seeing that Smith’s campaign materials – specifically door hanger flyers, his website and yard signs – failed to disclose that the campaign has agreed not to comply with the contribution expenditure limits of the Austin Fair Campaign Chapter of city code.
AUSTIN, TX

