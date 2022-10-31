Read full article on original website
Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints
ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
Fired Kingsland librarian files wrongful termination complaint
Fired Kingsland librarian Suzette Baker filed a wrongful termination complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. Assisted by civil rights attorney Iris Halperin of Rathod Mohamedbhai LLC in Denver, Baker filed her complaint on Sept. 16. She was fired from the Kingsland Branch Library on March 9. The causes...
Censure, no-confidence vote on Mario Bravo after investigation of angry confrontation
San Antonio – The San Antonio City Council will decide on Nov. 10 whether to censure District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo and issue a vote of “no confidence” over his angry confrontation with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval. The city contracted New Braunfels attorney Natalie Rougeux to...
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton leans into controversy, brushes off scandals as he vies for reelection
AUSTIN — Ken Paxton settled in across from two Austin police officers and asked them not to turn on their recorder. The attorney general didn’t want the public to hear what he was about to say. Over the next hour, Paxton fretted that a campaign donor was threatening...
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new Chief Deputy
(Seguin) — There’s a new second in command at the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. Guadalupe County this week welcomed the appointment of new Chief Deputy Joshua Ray. Ray comes to Guadalupe County after having served 22 years in law enforcement, the latest of those years of experience has been as a Texas Ranger. Operating out of his office in Comal County, Ray has lived in Guadalupe County for two years. In fact, over the course of his career, he says his family has moved back to this area three times – making this latest move hopefully his last.
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
Savvy San Antonio political operator Trish DeBerry may have become her own worst enemy
While long perceived as a moderate and a disciplined political operator, DeBerry has emerged as a wild card in the campaign for Bexar County judge.
AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON
Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
A GOP Official Is Allegedly Knocking on Doors to Tell People They Can’t Vote
Voters in Texas are facing an onslaught of voter intimidation tactics in the lead-up to the midterm elections next week—and in at least one instance the intimidation is allegedly being carried out by a prominent member of the local Republican Party. Last week, a woman in Austin reported an...
Effort to designate West Austin house historic fails at Council
At its regular meeting last week, City Council did not pass an item that would have designated West Austin’s Delisle House a historic landmark. Before the vote, Mayor Steve Adler explained that the measure would need a nine-vote supermajority to pass on all three readings. The final vote was 3-7-1, so the measure did not pass.
Austin's next mayor faces numerous issues
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin voters will pick a new mayor this November. There are six candidates on the ballot and the winner will have numerous issues on their plate when they take office. Katie Naranjo, Chair of the Travis County Democratic Party, and Matt Mackowiak, Chair of the Travis County...
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
Your Austin Energy bill goes up starting Tuesday, another hike looming
Energy leaders to go over the proposed base rate increase, as is required by the city every five years.
Travis County passes gun violence reduction programming
Travis County Commissioners voted to pass a resolution aimed at curbing gun violence Tuesday.
'Pure hate': Lakeway couple receives threatening letter due to their political beliefs
LAKEWAY, Texas - A couple in Lakeway says they have been targeted in a very personal way because of their political beliefs. They recently got an anonymous letter in the mail they call an attempt at voter intimidation. "It’s an isolated incident on one hand, but on the other hand,...
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
Fox tests positive for rabies in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is warning Wimberley residents of a rabies alert. The sheriff's office said on Oct. 28, around 10:30 a.m., a fox was found outside a home on Westwood Dr. Deputies were dispatched to the area and the fox was sent to be tested...
Ethics commission admonishes D8 candidate for campaign materials violation
The Ethics Review Commission will file a letter of admonition for a City Council candidate who neglected to put required disclaimers on some of his campaign materials. At last week’s meeting, the commission held the preliminary hearing for the complaint by one-time Texas House candidate Julie Oliver against Richard Smith, who is running for the District 8 Council seat in next week’s election. Oliver filed the complaint in September after seeing that Smith’s campaign materials – specifically door hanger flyers, his website and yard signs – failed to disclose that the campaign has agreed not to comply with the contribution expenditure limits of the Austin Fair Campaign Chapter of city code.
Participants receive first payments from Austin’s guaranteed income program
These taxpayer funds will give $1,000 a month to 85 families or individuals facing extreme financial hardship.
‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset’ by Jerry Sargent Places Third in HCA’s 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest
'Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset' by Jerry Sargent Photography. Canyon Lake photographer Jerry Sargent’s photograph, ‘Window on a Canyon Lake Sunset,’ placed third in the Hill Country Alliance’s (HCA) 2022 Hill Country Photo Contest. HCA announced the winners today. Sargent’s image will appear in HCA’s...
