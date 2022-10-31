ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Toby Hazlewood

Georgia’s Marjorie Taylor-Greene So Confident of Reelection That She Spent November 3 Campaigning With Trump in Iowa

Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With campaigning in the November midterm elections almost over, some politicians seem more confident in winning than others. Florida's Republican Governor Ron DeSantis clearly feels that another term is already secured as polls report a 10%+ lead over his Democratic challenger Charlie Crist.
GEORGIA STATE
On3.com

10 things I think I think -- Georgia edition

The more you win, the bigger the games get. For Tennessee and Georgia, it doesn’t get any bigger in the regular season. Both teams are 8-0 squaring off between the hedges in a No. 1 vs. No. 3 showdown. To get you ready for the game no Tennessee fan truly expected this fall, we empty the notebook in our weekly installment of 10 Things I Think I Think.
ATHENS, GA

