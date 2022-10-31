Read full article on original website
discoverourcoast.com
Pianist to play soundscapes, ode to stormy weather
CANNON BEACH – Pianist David Robinson will perform a solo concert, accompanied by a backdrop of landscape photography by artist Thomas Robinson, at Cannon Beach Community Church at 7 p.m. Friday. The show, featuring a seven-foot Steinway grand piano, will be presented as part of the Stormy Weather Arts...
discoverourcoast.com
Gearhart Art Walk November 2022
GEARHART – The Gearhart Artwalk takes place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring creations inspired by the region, shown with a selection of refreshments provided by local galleries. A Great Gallery, 576 Pacific Way. Thomas’ latest moon series pastel, No. 6 in the series, will be on view....
discoverourcoast.com
Flamenco dance, music performance set for Long Beach
ILWACO, Wash. – An evening of flamenco dance is set for the River City Playhouse, held at 7 p.m. Wednesday with movement from Savannah Fuentes and music by Diego Amador Jr. Fuentes, who has produced and danced in hundreds of performances and workshops, holds a deep connection to Flamenco performance and culture. Amador, with family roots in the art form, is a frequent collaborator.
Heavy rain and wind coming to North Coast
The National Weather Service Portland Weather Forecast Office is predicting a strong atmospheric river will bring heavy rains and high wind to Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington from Thursday night through Saturday morning. “Clatsop County is closely monitoring these storms and we will keep people informed,” said Justin Gibbs, Clatsop emergency management director. Three to four inches of rain may fall in portions of Clatsop County. Wind gusts of up...
discoverourcoast.com
Local restaurants to compete in Iron Chef Goes Coastal
SEASIDE – Local restaurants will serve up exquisite coastal bites this week as Iron Chef Goes Coastal returns to the Seaside Civic & Convention Center at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Over a dozen restaurants will compete in both sweet and savory categories, all organized by United Way of Clatsop County. Guests can participate in raffles and drawings, plus watch as local chefs from Maggie’s on the Prom, Dough Dough Bakery and Finn’s Fish House compete.
discoverourcoast.com
Motown soul music leafs off Astoria lineup
Astoria’s Liberty Theatre plays many roles – concert hall, music venue, film showing spot, community gathering place and performance stage. Fresh from hosting the Astoria International Film Festival, in November the historic venue will welcome a variety of events. The theater’s film run isn’t quite over, at least...
discoverourcoast.com
Seaside Art Walk November 2022
SEASIDE – The First Saturday Art Walk will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday in the Historic Gilbert District in Seaside, with dedicated parking nearby. Fairweather House and Gallery, 612 Broadway St. Opening reception for “CREATIVE CLASS” featuring watercolorist Bill Baily, photographer Linda Fenton-Mendenhall, textile painter...
discoverourcoast.com
Gaming event set for Liberty Theatre
ASTORIA – The Liberty Theatre will offer a chance to take part in tabletop role-playing games as part of Nerdsdaynitelive, held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the McTavish Room. Players will have the opportunity to shape stories as they are told with games like Dungeons & Dragons,...
KXRO.com
Heavy rain & wind, and even snow possible over the weekend
The first moderate to strong Atmospheric River of the season will impact the region this evening through through Saturday morning. The National Weather Service tells KXRO that heavy rain will result in rapidly rising rivers across western Washington. Rain is expected to increase today and continue through Saturday, with between...
3.5 magnitude quake shakes off Oregon coast
A 3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded off the Oregon coast early Thursday morning.
Spruce Goose flew – barely – 75 years ago; McMinnville aviation museum launches year-long celebration
The Spruce Goose – the Hughes H-4 Hercules, the Hughes Flying Boat – is the most famous military aircraft never used. Conceived during World War II by dashing entrepreneur Howard Hughes, it was the world’s largest military transport plane – six times larger than any other aircraft at the time.
clarkcountylive.com
Huge Garage and Vintage Sale Kicks Off Holiday Shopping Season
Fall is on the calendar, fun is in the air, and fantastic bargains are yours to be found. The date is set for the fall NW’s Largest Garage and Vintage Sale – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – at the Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds. There will be hundreds of booths in a comfortable indoor environment, so there is bound to be loads of good stuff and great deals from which to choose.
Metro
A new beginning in Forest Grove: Steve’s story
Bylined articles are written by Metro staff and do not necessarily represent the opinions of Metro or the Metro Council. Learn more. Three months ago, Steve was spending his nights in a field in rural Washington County. When his wife passed away from cancer seven years before, things started to unravel for him, leading to years of homelessness. A medical condition prevented him from working and he found it difficult to be around other people. “I spent a long time being by myself in the field, depressed.”
These Pacific Northwest towns are among the most beautiful in the U.S.: Report
Interior design and landscaping magazine Architectural Digest compiled a list of The 55 Most Beautiful Small Towns in America.
thereflector.com
Vancouver man receives eight and a half years in crash that killed Ridgefield resident
A Vancouver man has received more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and assault from a December fatal accident on an Interstate 5 offramp. On Oct. 17, Derek Cunningham, 34, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court and was sentenced to 102 months...
kptv.com
Detached garage, vehicle destroyed by fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - A detached garage and a vehicle were destroyed by a fire in Longview on Wednesday evening. Shortly after 8 p.m., Longview Fire Department crews responded to a fire near the intersection of Florida Street and 30th Avenue. Crews arrived and found a detached garage behind a home on fire with flames visible and possible extension to a nearby home.
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Dead bears in Southern Oregon; Washington County arson; politicians blast grocery merger
Two bears were found dead in Southern Oregon trees. Police are searching for whoever killed them. In the past week, the bodies of two black bears were discovered near Talent, Oregon. State police believe a person killed them. The first bear was found dead in a tree on Saturday. Troopers investigated and determined the bear had been struck by an arrow and shot twice. On Monday, Oregon State Police said another dead bear turned up in another tree in the same area. While the second bear had decomposed, OSP believes its death was also an act of poaching. Troopers are asking anyone with information about the bear deaths to come forward. (OPB Staff)
philomathnews.com
Two drivers injured in Highway 99W head-on collision
Two drivers were sent to the hospital with injuries following a head-on collision on Tuesday on Highway 99W, the Benton County Sheriff’s Officer reported. Deputies were dispatched to the crash at 12:54 p.m. Nov. 1 on a stretch of the highway near Eureka Road. According to the sheriff’s office,...
kptv.com
Hillsboro crash leaves 2 pinned in their cars
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars left two people trapped in their cars Tuesday morning, according to Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue. Emergency personnel and Life Flight responded to the intersection of Highway 219 and Southwest Simpson Road at about 9 a.m. to help get the two occupants out.
Suspect accused of killing 2 Aloha High School students 48 years ago appears in court
A suspect was in court Thursday for the deaths of two Aloha High School students in 1974.
