FDA Announces Shortage of Crucial Drug
On and off "manufacturing delays" at Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA) are the reason for the Adderall shortage that has been going on in America in recent weeks, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said this week. Meanwhile, the company told ABC News that while they are experiencing "intermittent backorders" they are...
Drug companies issue statements in response to rising insulin costs, patients struggling to afford medicine
ATLANTA — America leads the world in expenses for prescription medications. In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies started raising the prices of their drugs and it's costing Americans their lives – many are forced to choose between quality of life or death. 11Alive's four-part #CostofCare series focuses on...
NASDAQ
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
CNBC
Pfizer CEO reveals 2030 growth plan as company faces up to $18 billion revenue hit from generics
CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer is staring down an expected loss of up to $18 billion in revenue from 2025 though 2030 as it loses several key patents. Bourla said Pfizer plans to makeup the difference and then some through its recent acquisitions as well as its in-house pipeline. He...
getnews.info
Type 2 Diabetes Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies – Pfizer, Oramed, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company
The Type 2 Diabetes market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Type 2 Diabetes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Type 2 Diabetes market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
MedicalXpress
Getting to the heart of COVID-19 vaccination and its cardiovascular risks
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. "Our study analyzes data to...
Pfizer, BioNTech start COVID-flu combination vaccine study
Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and its German partner BioNTech SE have started an early-stage study to evaluate a combination vaccine targeting COVID-19 and influenza, the companies said on Thursday.
News Channel 25
Insulin prices putting health of diabetics at risk
It's becoming more difficult for Americans to manage diabetes. Insulin is now more expensive than it's ever been. A national health survey says more than 1 million U.S. adults with diabetes rationed their insulin last year to save money. They reportedly either skipped doses, took less than needed or delayed...
HealthCentral.com
Science-Backed Ways to Slow Multiple Sclerosis Progression
The research around MS—including how to slow it down—is ongoing and evolving. Here’s what we know. If you have multiple sclerosis (MS), you probably know which of the four types you have: Clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting MS, secondary progressive MS, or primary progressive MS. Regardless, you might not know exactly what “progression” of the disease means, and how—or if—you might be able to do something to help halt that progression. According to the National Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Society, MS is a highly individualized condition (meaning every person experiences their own disease course), so there’s no one way to determine how (or when) one person’s disease might change. Still, by understanding the principles of progression with MS, you’ll be better equipped to know what to keep an eye out for.
As Cases Creep Upward, Here Are Five Common Questions About COVID, Vaccines and More
Coronavirus cases are slowly on the rise in Illinois and across the United States, and with that residents are asking plenty of questions about the illness. Scientists and officials have anticipated increases in cases because of new variants, which have shown some resistance to certain treatments, and because of colder weather pushing more people to spend time indoors.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Move Over, CAR-T. There’s Now a Bispecific Antibody Approved as a Late-Line Treatment for Multiple Myeloma.
The FDA approved Tecvayli (teclistamab) yesterday after approving two CAR-T therapies as late-line treatments for multiple myeloma earlier this year. Because it is ‘off the shelf,’ Tecvayli may have advantages over the CAR-T therapies, which are custom made for each patient and involve harvesting the patient's T cells.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Price and End Points. For Cancer Drugs, There Is a Disconnect, Research Finds
Overall survival is considered a more definitive end point. But according to Vinay Prasad, M.D., M.P.H., and colleagues , drugs approved based on progression-free survival and overall response rate were priced higher than those approved based on overall survival. Cancer drugs approved on the basis of overall survival were priced...
streetwisereports.com
Biopharma Gains Two Cancer Cell Therapy Programs and a Target Price 10 Times Current
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc (ADAP:NASDAQ) is getting ownership from GSK of two T-cell receptor (TCR) T-cell programs: PRAME and NY-ESO reported ROTH Capital Partners analyst Dr. Tony Butler in an October 25, 2022 research note. Terms of the deal are being negotiated. The United Kingdom-headquartered biopharma intends to advance both programs,...
endpts.com
GSK nabs priority review on RSV vaccine, kicks off showdown with Pfizer — while 'setting the bar high' on R&D
GSK appears to have beaten Pfizer in getting a BLA for its RSV vaccine in front of the FDA, securing priority review for the use of its jab among older adults. CEO Emma Walmsley spotlighted the RSV vaccine candidate in a media call Wednesday, saying that GSK is “incredibly confident” about its efficacy and the “tremendous commercial opportunity” it represents.
US News and World Report
New U.S. Cancer Drug Prices Rise 53% in Five Years -Report
(Reuters) - The annual price of a newly-launched cancer drug in the United States averaged $283,000 last year, a 53% increase from 2017, according to a new report from U.S. Democratic Representative Katie Porter, a consumer bankruptcy law professor running for re-election in California. Cancer is the second leading cause...
IGC Q2 2023 Revenue Grows 261%, THC Based Drug For Alzheimer's Entering Phase 2 Trials
India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC reported its second fiscal quarter 2023 financial results, revealing revenue of $202,000, a 261% increase compared to $56,000 in the same quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue is primarily related to increased sales of the company’s CBD-based products and services including its CBD-infused energy beverages.
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
News-Medical.net
New analysis on the risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier. Our study...
curetoday.com
Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit Joining Clinical Trials Presentation: October 1, 2022
Clinical trials have drastically affected the lung cancer space, according to an expert. “It’s through clinical trials that doctors are determining whether new treatments are safe and effective and whether or not they work better (than) what's currently available,” Dana Haagen, a clinical research coordinator at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, said during a presentation during the CURE® Educated Patient® Lung Cancer Summit.
