ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

David Tennant’s Best ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes: ‘The Christmas Invasion,’ ‘Doomsday’ & More (VIDEO)

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Albany Herald
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Albany Herald

‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
Variety

Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs

At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Albany Herald

Josh Turner’s ‘King Size Manger’ Christmas Special Trailer: A Festive Night of Music & Family (VIDEO)

UPtv is your place for a festive night of songs and celebrations with a Grammy nominated country artist this holiday season. Multi-platinum selling country star Josh Turner is coming to UPtv with his King Size Manger Christmas special, premiering on Friday, November 18 at 7/6c, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the trailer. The special is part of the network’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever.
Albany Herald

‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: The BAU vs. Zach Gilford’s Serial Killer Network (VIDEO)

“It’s not over. We’re just getting started,” Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) says in the Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer, and oh, we are so happy that’s true. “The witching hour, when every child was in a deep, deep sleep and the dark things had the world all to themselves,” Zach Gilford, who will recur as Elias Voit, the Big Bad, narrates to kick it off. And we have chills.

Comments / 0

Community Policy