David Tennant’s Best ‘Doctor Who’ Episodes: ‘The Christmas Invasion,’ ‘Doomsday’ & More (VIDEO)

‘Ghosts’ Star Devan Chandler Long on Meeting Thorfinn’s ‘Baby Bjorn’
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 6, “The Baby Bjorn.”]. It’s not every day you discover you’ve been living down the road from a long-lost relative without your knowledge, but that was exactly the case for Ghosts‘ resident Viking, Thorfinn (Devan Chandler Long) in the latest episode, “The Baby Bjorn.”
Christina Applegate says she walks with a cane and gained 40 pounds since her multiple sclerosis diagnosis and she can't control if it affects the final season of 'Dead To Me'
Christina Applegate says she won't be watching the final season of 'Dead To Me' because reminders of her multiple sclerosis are too painful.
Daniel Radcliffe Says Speaking Out Against J.K. Rowling Was ‘Important’: ‘Not Everybody in the Franchise’ Shares Her Beliefs
At the height of backlash against J.K. Rowling over her views on the transgender community, “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe published an open letter in which he proclaimed, “Transgender women are women.” In a new interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe opened up about why he decided to speak out publicly against the author who essentially gave him his acting career. “The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with...
Josh Turner’s ‘King Size Manger’ Christmas Special Trailer: A Festive Night of Music & Family (VIDEO)
UPtv is your place for a festive night of songs and celebrations with a Grammy nominated country artist this holiday season. Multi-platinum selling country star Josh Turner is coming to UPtv with his King Size Manger Christmas special, premiering on Friday, November 18 at 7/6c, and TV Insider has your exclusive first look at the trailer. The special is part of the network’s Most Uplifting Christmas Ever.
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon Are Country Legends in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon are transforming into country legends in the first trailer for the six-part limited series George & Tammy which has officially been picked up by Showtime. The stars play famed performers Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the show which will premiere Sunday, December 4 as...
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Trailer: The BAU vs. Zach Gilford’s Serial Killer Network (VIDEO)
“It’s not over. We’re just getting started,” Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster) says in the Criminal Minds: Evolution trailer, and oh, we are so happy that’s true. “The witching hour, when every child was in a deep, deep sleep and the dark things had the world all to themselves,” Zach Gilford, who will recur as Elias Voit, the Big Bad, narrates to kick it off. And we have chills.
CBS’s ‘Reindeer In Here’ to Star Adam Devine, Henry Winkler, Candace Cameron Bure & More
CBS is bringing a new animated Christmas special to TV this holiday season. Reindeer In Here premieres on Tuesday, November 29 at 9:01 pm ET, and CBS has announced its star-studded cast, including Adam Devine, Jim Gaffigan, Candace Cameron Bure, Henry Winkler, and more. CBS’s Reindeer In Here is a...
'Big Sky' Goes Country! Two Music Icons Joining the Cast in the Latest Episode
Country music fans rejoice! Country superstars Lyle Lovett and Darius Rucker will guest star opposite fellow country superstar Reba McEntire, who play Sunny Barnes this season, on this week's episode of Big Sky.
