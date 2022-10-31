Midterms live updates: Several Senate, House, governor races have been called

Alex Cochran, Deseret News

Election Day is now election night.

Most polls across the country have closed. Several Senate and gubernatorial races have been called, and some House seats have flipped.

Here are the high-profile races we are following:

Senate

Arizona: Mark Kelly (D) vs. Blake Masters (R).

Mark Kelly (D) vs. Blake Masters (R). Georgia: Raphael Warnock (D) vs. Herschel Walker (R).

Raphael Warnock (D) vs. Herschel Walker (R). Ohio: Tim Ryan (D) vs. J.D. Vance (R).

Tim Ryan (D) vs. J.D. Vance (R). Nevada: Catherine Cortez Masto (D) vs. Adam Laxalt (R).

Catherine Cortez Masto (D) vs. Adam Laxalt (R). Pennsylvania: John Fetterman (D) vs. Mehmet Oz (R).

John Fetterman (D) vs. Mehmet Oz (R). Utah: Evan McMullin (ind.) vs. Mike Lee (R).

The following Senate races have been called by the Associated Press:

Peter Welch (D), Vermont.

Tim Scott (R), South Carolina.

Rand Paul (R), Kentucky.

Markwayne Mullin (R), Oklahoma.

James Landford (R), Oklahoma.

Chris Van Hollen (D), Maryland.

Richard Blumenthal (D), Connecticut.

Tammy Duckworth (D), Illinois.

Kate Britt (R), Alabama.

Marco Rubio (R), Florida.

Todd Young (R), Indiana.

John Boozman (R), Arkansas.

Chuck Schumer (D), New York.

John Hoeven (R), North Dakota.

John Thune (R), South Dakota.

Jerry Moran (R), Kansas.

Michael Bennet (D), Colorado.

Eric Schmitt (R), Missouri.

House

Alaska: Mary Peltola (D) vs. Sarah Palin (R).

Mary Peltola (D) vs. Sarah Palin (R). Kansas: James Beard (D) vs. Tracey Mann (R).

James Beard (D) vs. Tracey Mann (R). New Hampshire: Chris Pappas (D) vs. Karoline Leavitt (R).

Chris Pappas (D) vs. Karoline Leavitt (R). Maine: Chellie Pingree (D) vs. Ed Thelander (R).

The following House seats have flipped, according to projections:

Aaron Bean (R), Florida

Cory Mills (R), Florida

Anna Luna (R), Florida

Rich McCormick (R), Georgia

Jen Kiggans (R), Virginia

Governor

Georgia: Stacey Abrams (D) vs. Brian Kemp (R).

Stacey Abrams (D) vs. Brian Kemp (R). Arizona: Katie Hobbs (D) vs. Kari Lake (R).

Polls close in Utah and 3 other states

Tuesday, Nov. 8

According to CNN , polls in Utah, Idaho, Montana and Nevada were scheduled to close at 8 p.m. MST. Deidre Henderson, Lieutenant Governor of Utah, tweeted that there would be at least a 30-45 minute delay due to Utah ensuring that all voters who were in line by 8 p.m. MST would have the chance to vote.

Pennsylvania Secretary of State says it will take ‘a few days’ for results

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Leigh M. Chapman, Pennsylvania’s current secretary of state asked for patience from “voters, candidates and media,” as unofficial results could take “a few days” to be complete, reports CNN .

Chapman says the counting process was slowed by “a handful of typical election day incidents.” In the 2020 election, election results were counted for days, reports ABC News .

Biden calls and congratulates Democrat winners

Tuesday, Nov. 8

According to CNN , President Joe Biden has already made a few “congratulatory calls” to Democratic candidates who won the midterm election.

He congratulated Maura Healey in Massachusetts, Dan McKee in Rhode Island and Jared Polis in Colorado for winning the governorship race, per The Washington Post .

Biden also called Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer in New York, Senator-elect Peter Welch in Vermont and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester in Delaware.

Georgia governor’s race: A repeat of 2018?

Tuesday, Nov. 8

The 2018 election between Kemp and Abrams gained national attention with former President Barack Obama and Oprah Winfrey rallying behind Abrams as she strove to overtake Kemp. Abrams lost by a slim margin and alleged “gross mismanagement” of the election.

Read more here .

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio clinch victory

Tuesday, Nov. 8

In Florida, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is projected to win his bid for a second term, and Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is also projected to win reelection, according to The Associated Press. The outlet called the races shortly after polls closed in the Sunshine State. The Republicans’ election night victories were expected as Florida continues to shed the battleground reputation it has held for decades, as Joshua Lee writes for the Deseret News .

Read more here .

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi optimistic about Dems

Tuesday, Nov. 8

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remarked on the state of Democrats on Election Day in an interview with Judy Woodruff on PBS Newshour .

“We have far superior candidates. We own the ground out there today,” Pelosi said, per CNBC . “And just because a pundit in Washington says history says you can’t win is no deterrent for the enthusiasm we have out there. So I think you’ll be surprised this evening.”

She was asked about whether too many Democratic candidates this year have focused on abortion instead of economy, inflation and crime.

“Our candidates are contrasting themselves in a positive way about what they believe in, lower costs, bigger paychecks, safer communities, and a record that the Democrats have in that regard that our great president has taken the lead on and Congress has fulfilled,” Pelosi responded .

The House Speaker added that Democrats will respect the result, whatever it may be.

Polls close in 15 more states

Tuesday, Nov. 8

According to CNN , 15 states closed their polls at 7 p.m. MST, including:

Arizona.

Colorado.

Iowa.

Kansas.

Louisiana.

Michigan.

Minnesota.

Nebraska.

New Mexico.

New York.

North Dakota.

South Dakota.

Texas.

Wisconsin.

Wyoming.

What do Georgia’s exit polls say?

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Exit polls conducted by Edison Research for CNN and other news networks found shifting support for the Georgia Senate candidates, as Collin Leonard wrote for The Deseret News .

Though previously conducted polls estimated 90% of Black voters supported Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock, the most recent exit polls show his popularity dropped several percentage points. The same trend applied to Hispanic voters, as support fell from an estimated 60%.

Read more here .

Polls close in Arkansas

Tuesday, Nov. 8

According to CNN , Arkansas closed polls at 6:30 p.m. MST.

CNN projects governor, Senate and House race winners

Tuesday, Nov. 8

CNN reported several projected winners for governor and Senate Tuesday evening:

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis will win a second term in Florida. The Associated Press has also called this race for DeSantis.

will win a second term in Florida. The Associated Press has also called this race for DeSantis. Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey will win reelection over Democrat Yolanda Flowers.

will win reelection over Democrat Yolanda Flowers. Republican Sen. Marco Rubio will get reelected to a third term over Democratic Rep. Val Demings in Florida. The Associated Press has also called this race for Rubio.

will get reelected to a third term over Democratic Rep. Val Demings in Florida. The Associated Press has also called this race for Rubio. Republican Sen. Rand Paul will win the Kentucky Senate race against Democrat Charles Booker. The Associated Press has also called this race for Paul.

will win the Kentucky Senate race against Democrat Charles Booker. The Associated Press has also called this race for Paul. Republican Katie Britt will win Alabama’s Senate race and defeat Democrat Will Boyd. The Associated Press has also called this race for Britt.

will win Alabama’s Senate race and defeat Democrat Will Boyd. The Associated Press has also called this race for Britt. Democrat Maxwell Frost is projected to become the first Gen Z member of Congress, winning over Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida.

is projected to become the first Gen Z member of Congress, winning over Republican Calvin Wimbish in Florida. For three of the seats in the Florida House, Republicans Laurel Lee , Cory Mills and Anna Luna are projected to win.

, and are projected to win. Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene will win re-election for the House in Georgia.

will win re-election for the House in Georgia. Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz will win reelection for the fourth seat in the Florida House.

will win reelection for the fourth seat in the Florida House. Republican Sen. Todd Young is projected to win his Senate race in Indiana.

is projected to win his Senate race in Indiana. Republican Gov. Henry McMaster is projected to win the governor’s race in South Carolina.

is projected to win the governor’s race in South Carolina. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is projected to win reelection for governor in New Hampshire.

is projected to win reelection for governor in New Hampshire. Republican Gov. Bill Lee is projected to win reelection in Tennessee.

is projected to win reelection in Tennessee. Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz is projected to win reelection in Indiana.

is projected to win reelection in Indiana. Republican Rep. Ronny Jackson is projected to win reelection in Texas.

is projected to win reelection in Texas. Democrat Robert Menendez Jr. is projected to win the House in New Jersey.

is projected to win the House in New Jersey. Republican Sen. Jerry Moran is projected to win reelection in Kansas.

is projected to win reelection in Kansas. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders is projected to win the governor’s race in Arkansas.

is projected to win the governor’s race in Arkansas. Republican Sen. John Thune is projected to win reelection in South Dakota.

is projected to win reelection in South Dakota. Democrat Sen. Chuck Schumer is projected to win reelection in New York.

is projected to win reelection in New York. Democrat Sen. Cori Bush is projected to win reelection in Missouri.

is projected to win reelection in Missouri. Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is projected to win reelection for House in New York.

is projected to win reelection for House in New York. Democrat Rep. Jennifer Wexton is projected to win reelection in Virginia.

Texas governor election update: candidates and results

Tuesday, Nov. 8

The Associated Press reported that Texas currently has 17% of the vote counted. Beto O’Rourke has 55.9% of the vote and Greg Abbott has 43% of the vote, as Hanna Seariac wrote for The Deseret News .

Read more here .

Polls close in 19 states

Tuesday, Nov. 8

According to CNN , 19 states closed their polls at 5:30 p.m. MST, including:

Alabama.

Connecticut.

Delaware.

Florida.

Illinois.

Kansas.

Massachusetts.

Michigan.

Mississippi.

Missouri.

New Hampshire.

Oklahoma.

Pennsylvania.

Tennessee.

Texas.

Los Angeles to vote on ‘mansion tax,’ proceeds to fund affordable housing

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Los Angeles residents will vote on a ballot measure called the “mansion tax,” which will require a 4% tax on the sale or transfer of properties valued at over $5 million and a 5.5% tax on the sale or transfer of properties valued at $10 million, Ballotpedia reports.

According to a city analysis , if the ballot measure is enacted, it will produce roughly $600 million to $1.1 billion each year. A $5 million property sale will generate $200,000 in taxes.

The measure declares it will set aside at least 92% of the proceeds from the tax to fund affordable housing under the Affordable Housing Program.

If the measure is passed, the Affordable Housing Program would fund the development of multifamily housing, homeownership opportunities and alternative housing opportunities.

Read more here .

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine projected to win reelection

Tuesday, Nov. 8

In Ohio, Gov. Mike DeWine will run the state for another four years, according to projections by Fox News and CNN . He is up against Democratic challenger Nan Whaley.

Polls now closed in 3 states

Tuesday, Nov. 8

According to CNN , three states closed their polls at 5:30 MT.

North Carolina.

Ohio.

West Virginia.

CNN projects Republican Sen. Tim Scott will win South Carolina

Tuesday, Nov. 8

According to the latest CNN projection , Sen. Tim Scott is projected to win reelection against Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews in South Carolina.

He has served as the U.S. Senator for South Carolina since 2013 and is the only Black Republican in the chamber.

Oregon is the only state voting on gun control and healthcare proposals

Oregon is the only state nationwide to address gun control on its midterm ballot. Oregonians will decide if they support Measure 114 , which would require residents to get a permit before they can purchase a gun or large magazines over 10 rounds.

If the referendum passes, Oregonians will have to complete a series of steps to qualify for a permit, such as paying a fee, completing an in-person firearm course and passing a federal criminal background check, reports The Associated Press .

Oregonians will also vote on Measure 111 , a health care proposal that will revise the state constitution so it will declare affordable health care as a fundamental right.

Read more here .

Trump alarmed over voting machine problems in Arizona county

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Former President Donald Trump took to social media to sound alarm about a polling location in Arizona facing problems.

“Only Republican areas? WOW! Kari Lake, Blake Masters, and all others are being greatly harmed by this disaster,” Trump said on Truth Social .

“Can’t let this happen, AGAIN!!! I believe Attorney General Mark Brnovich is on the case, big time. He has a chance to be the biggest hero of them all, and at the same time save our Country from this Cancer from within!!!”

According to NPR , 1 out of the 5 polling locations in Maricopa County, Arizona, was experiencing technical issues.

“We’ve got about 20% of the locations out there where there’s an issue with the tabulator,” Maricopa Board of Supervisors Chair Bill Gates, a Republican, said in a video posted to Twitter .

Read more here .

What are exit polls saying?

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Although the voting hasn’t been completed nationally, a few exit polls are out.

CNN’s preliminary exit polls show that ” this year’s midterm electorate may look older than the voters in the 2018 midterms,” per the report . Inflation was the top issue for voters, followed by abortion.

ABC News’ preliminary data also indicates that voters trust the Republican Party to handle inflation over the Democratic Party by eight points.

This exit poll also found President Joe Biden’s approval rating dropped to 45%, “not far from the lowest presidential approval rating in midterm exit polls since 1982, George W. Bush’s 43% in 2006,” per the report .

Georgia’s election run-off rules, explained

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Georgia Republican U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock have been neck and neck in the polls. Recent polls from Marist show that the two candidates are locked in a dead heat — meaning that the election could go either way.

Georgia’s election rules differ from some other states in that a candidate needs to receive 50% of the vote, not just the plurality of the vote in order for them to win. According to FiveThirtyEight , if a candidate doesn’t receive the majority of the vote, they will then face off in a run-off election on Dec. 6.

Read more here .

Man with knife arrested after threatening Wisconsin voters

Tuesday, Nov. 8

A 38-year-old man was arrested after he ordered the staff at a Wisconsin polling location to “stop the voting,” according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel .

The West Bend police responded at approximately 12:35 p.m. local time. No injuries were reported, per CNN .

Paper ballots too big in one Kansas county, scanning problems ensued

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Many reported that the paper ballots were causing issues in Wyandotte County, the fourth-largest county in Kansas, according to NPR .

The problem stemmed from ballots that were bigger in size.

“There was not an issue with the machines,” said Wyandotte County Election Commissioner Michael Abbott, per the report . “It was an issue with a crease made in the actual ballot because it’s so long.”

Where do Texas gubernatorial candidates Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke stand on the issues?

Tuesday, Nov. 8

The latest polls reported on by the Deseret News show that Gov. Greg Abbott, the incumbent, leads challenger Beto O’Rourke by 11 percentage points. The polls did show that there are still a number of undecided voters.

Abbott is the Republican candidate and O’Rourke is the Democratic candidate. Here is where they stand on some key issues, as Hanna Seariac reported .

Read more here .

Five states are voting on abortion rights

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in June, abortion policies are left to be determined by individual states. According to The New York Times , five states have abortion referendums on the ballot: California, Kentucky, Montana, Michigan and Vermont.

In California, the initiative would expand abortion and other reproductive access into the state constitution. According to the Public Policy Institute of California , 70% of California voters support the abortion amendment.

Kentucky will have voters decide if they want to revise the state constitution by adding a clear abortion ban, reports The New York Times .

In Montana, abortion rights are protected under the state constitution. According to NPR , the referendum voters will decide upon is called the Born Alive Infant Protection Act, which prevents the killing of infants who are born after failed abortions.

In Michigan, voters will decide on the Reproductive Freedom For All proposal, which would protect an individual’s right to make all decisions regarding to pregnancy. If the proposal passes, the state will be able to regulate abortion after fetal viability, except for when an abortion is medically necessary, The New York Times reports.

And in Vermont, the ballot will ask voters to decide if the state constitution should be amended to include the right to an abortion, reports The New York Times .

Most expensive Senate races this election

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Data from nonprofit organization Open Secrets reveals the most expensive Senate races during the 2022 midterm cycle.

On top is the Pennsylvania race, where Republican Mehmet Oz is up against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee. More than $300 million was spent on this senatorial race alone.

race, where Republican Mehmet Oz is up against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee. More than $300 million was spent on this senatorial race alone. Next up is the Georgia race, where Republican Herschel Walker is challenging incumbent Raphael Warnock, a Democrat. This Senate race cost over $250 million.

race, where Republican Herschel Walker is challenging incumbent Raphael Warnock, a Democrat. This Senate race cost over $250 million. The Arizona Senate race is in third place, with over $200 million spent. Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, and Blake Masters, a Republican, are going head to head.

Senate race is in third place, with over $200 million spent. Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat, and Blake Masters, a Republican, are going head to head. In fourth place is Nevada with nearly $186 million spent. Here, former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican, is challenging Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat.

Trump casts his vote, hints at big announcement

Tuesday, Nov. 8

According to CBS 12 , former President Donald Trump cast his ballot at the Morton and Barbara Mandel Recreation Center on Tuesday morning.

Walking alongside former first lady Melania Trump, he spoke to the media and revealed that he voted for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the state’s race for governorship, per The Hill .

Trump also took the opportunity to put a pin on Nov. 15 as the day when he will announce his 2024 presidential campaign.

“I think Tuesday will be a very exciting day for a lot of people and I look forward to seeing you at Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said, per The Hill .

Arizona judge blocks rural county’s plan to hand-count ballots

Tuesday, Nov. 8

On Monday, a judge blocked Cochise County, Arizona, from its plan to hand-count ballots in the election. The plan was suggested by Republican officials who claimed the vote-counting machines were untrustworthy, NBC News reports .

The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans opposed the proposal to hand-count ballots, arguing that under state law, only a small number of ballots can be hand-counted to ensure the quality of vote-counting machines. The last-minute change to hand-count votes could create delays and chaos, the group added, according to NBC News .

Judge Casey F. McGinley, from Pima County Superior Court, said the county board of supervisors overstepped their authority with the order to recount votes by hand. Only a small number of ballots will be hand-counted, per AP News .

Polls open along the West Coast

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Polls opened in Utah as well as other Western states like California and Nevada at 7 a.m. local time, according to CNBC .

Democratic Party files lawsuit in Pennsylvania mail-in ballot litigation

Monday, Nov. 7

On Monday, Senate candidate John Fetterman’s campaign and other democrats filed a lawsuit urging Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots that are undated or have incorrect dates.

Last week, Pennsylvania state Supreme Court justices ordered that “mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes,” would not be counted, reports CBS News .

The lawsuit claims that election boards have already found thousands of ballots that will not be counted because of the precedent set last week. The plaintiff argues that date accuracy has no bearing on voter qualification and that it violates federal civil rights law to reject ballots based on such requirements.

A similar lawsuit was filed by a coalition of voter rights groups on Friday, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer . The coalition claims that rejecting mail-in votes based on the handwritten date will reject ballots from thousands of qualified voters, especially in communities of color.

The Pittsburgh federal court has not set a hearing date for either case, reports the Philadelphia Inquirer .

Russia has and will continue interfering in U.S. elections, Putin ally says

Monday, Nov. 7

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman, made claims on Monday that the country has interfered in U.S. elections in the past, and plans to interfere again, according to NBC .

“We have interfered (in U.S. elections), we are interfering and we will continue to interfere. Carefully, accurately, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” Prigozhin wrote in a post on VKontakte, the Russian equivalent to Facebook.

The oligarch refers to himself as, “Putin’s Chef,” because he caters so many events for the Kremlin, and is reportedly one of Putin’s close confidants, according to CNN .

Since 2016, the Kremlin has been accused of interfering with U.S. elections, but Putin and Russian officials have consistently denied any involvement.

The U.S. State Department offered a $10 million reward for any information on foreign interference in U.S. elections.

Abortion, marijuana on the ballot in several states

Monday, Nov. 7

On Tuesday, voters in five states will decide abortion-related ballot measures, including in California and Michigan. In the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, the responsibility to regulate abortion has been returned back to the states, as Suzabbe Bates reported for The Deseret News . Lawmakers and citizens in several states responded by putting abortion on the ballot . Voters in Kansas already rejected an anti-abortion state constitutional amendment in August.

Additionally, voters in five states will decide whether or not to legalize marijuana, and in seven states voters will weigh in on voting laws, according to Ballotpedia .

Read more here .

Trump chooses name calling, DeSantis stays quiet

Monday, Nov. 7

Tension has been budding between former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — two of the Sunshine State’s biggest Republicans, as I reported for The Deseret News .

Trump didn’t endorse the Floridian this year in the state’s gubernatorial race and DeSantis, in turn, didn’t attend Trump’s rally on Sunday.

The former president touted his own popularity within his party and gave his potential 2024 rival a nickname: “Ron DeSanctimonious,” according to CBS News .

DeSantis did not mention the former president during his rally.

Read more here .

Barack Obama and Joe Biden team up to encourage voting

Monday, Nov. 7

Former President Barack Obama joined President Joe Biden in a video tweet this morning, urging people to cast their ballots for the midterms on Tuesday.

In the short video clip, Biden opens by saying, “a quick reminder,” then simultaneously the pair say, “Vote!”

Republican officials file lawsuits to disqualify some absentee ballots in swing states

Monday, Nov. 7

Republican officials and candidates filed lawsuits in battleground states such as Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan over claims of voter fraud through mail-in ballots, reports The New York Times .

According to The Washington Post , Republican officials are pushing for thousands of mail-in ballots to be thrown out over various reasons such as incomplete dates or partial addresses.

Republican officials won a court ruling in Wisconsin. Mail-in ballots will not be counted if there is “missing or insufficient witness address” on absentee ballot envelopes, reports NBC .

The state Supreme Court backed Republicans in Pennsylvania. Election officials were encouraged not to count ballots that contained “undated or incorrectly dated outer envelopes.”

And in Michigan, the Republican nominee for secretary of state, Kristina Karamo, sued Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey in hopes of throwing out absentee ballots unless voter identification is provided.

DOJ will monitor polls in 24 states

Monday, Nov. 7

On Monday, the Department of Justice announced its plan to monitor the general election in 24 states, or 64 districts, to make sure that “the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens” aren’t violated.

The list of states includes Alaska, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

The Civil Rights Division, an agency that has protected the rights of voters since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, will also be fielding nationwide complaints concerning possible voting law violations.

Personnel from the Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Office of Personnel Management, as well as state and local election officials, will be monitoring the election, per the release .

What’s at stake for Biden in the midterms?

Monday, Nov. 7

President Joe Biden’s presidential position is not at stake during the midterms, but the success of his agenda could rely on the results.

According to FiveThirtyEight , Republicans are favored to win back control of the House. The control of the Senate is neck-and-neck, according to FiveThirtyEight .

If Biden loses Democratic control in either the House or the Senate — or both — it will be more challenging for Democratic policies, such as abortion access, environmental policies and affordable health care, to become a reality.

Biden’s “ Build Back Better ” framework, which aims for a fair economy, could be squashed by a Republican majority in either chamber.

Biden in Maryland on eve of Election Day

Monday, Nov. 7

President Joe Biden is making a final bid for a Democratic governor’s seat.

On Monday evening, Biden will lead a rally in Maryland, in hopes of winning back the Republican-held governor’s seat. The president will be accompanied by Wes Moore, the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, at Bowie State University, reports CBS News .

Moore is running against Republican Dan Cox to replace Republican Larry Hogan as Maryland’s governor.

Moore currently leads in the polls over Cox by 2 to 1, according to The Washington Post . He is endorsed by Biden, former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and Oprah Winfrey, according to NBC News .

Suspicious powder found in mail at Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s HQ

Monday, Nov. 7

An envelope containing a suspicious white powder was mailed to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake’s Phoenix campaign headquarters, according to reports. After a staffer opened the envelope and was exposed, authorities were alerted, as I reported for the Deseret News .

While speaking during her rally in Queen Creek, Arizona, on Sunday, Lake — who is up against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat — addressed the incident and revealed that those who were exposed to the powder aren’t injured.

“I have been so busy campaigning. This happened. I was not in the office. One of our wonderful staffers, a couple of them, were actually exposed,” Lake said, according to Fox News . “And so far they’re doing OK. We’re monitoring them, and we want to make sure that everything’s OK.”

Read more here .

New poll shows Sarah Palin trailing

Monday, Nov. 7

Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, is ahead of challenger Sarah Palin, former governor of Alaska and the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, in the U.S. House race in Alaska, according to a new poll by Dittman Research.

Peltola, who made history as the first woman and first Alaska Native to hold the seat, is favored by 56% in the state’s new ranked choice voting system. Sarah Palin would come in second with 44%, according to The New York Times .

Nevada Senate race: Cher endorses Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto

Monday, Nov. 7

Singer and actress Cher took to Twitter on Sunday to endorse Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in Nevada’s Senate race.

“In this election, what happens in Vegas won’t stay in Vegas. It will affect the entire country. Your state’s Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is running in one of the closest races in the country,” Cher says in the clip.

“She will protect choice and fight for lower health care costs and strengthen our economy. I don’t want you to wish that you could turn back time when the results come in,” she said, urging people to go out and vote.

Cortez Masto is up against GOP Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general. It’s a tight race, which Politico has categorized as a toss-up, with Laxalt ahead by 1.9 points.

Elon Musk reveals who he is voting for in midterms

Monday, Nov. 7

Billionaire Elon Musk, 51, took to Twitter to reveal the party he is supporting this election season after he announced that he was switching party affiliation earlier this year.

“To independent-minded voters: Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic,” Musk wrote.

Read more here .

Last-minute campaign ad buys show where Dems, GOP think they can win

Sunday, Nov. 6

If you follow the political money flowing around the country right now, it might give you some insight into what will happen on Election Day, as Joshua Lee reported for the Deseret News .

Spending in the 2022 midterm elections is on track to be more than double what was spent during the 2018 midterms. Super PACs associated closely with party leaders and the parties’ national campaign committees are some of the biggest spenders this year.

Read more here.

Biden plans to pack the weekend with campaign stops

Friday, Nov. 4

After stopping in Chicago on Friday , President Joe Biden will join former President Barak Obama in Pennsylvania to support the campaigns of Senate candidate John Fetterman and gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro, per The Hill .

FiveThiryEight shows the senate race in a dead heat, with a difference of 0.4 points in Fetterman’s favor. Fetterman had a rocky debate performance, though it is unclear how much that affected voter perception, per The Washington Post .

New York station Pix11 reports that Biden will be in New York Sunday for a “Get Out the Vote” event with current New York Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Hochul has a slight lead over challenger Rep. Lee Zeldin in the governor’s race. Prominent Democrats like Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Vice President Kamala Harris have rallied around Hochul to bolster her campaign.

On Monday, Biden will travel to Maryland to support gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, per CBS Baltimore .

Former Miss America runs for Congress in deep-red North Dakota as an abortion-rights candidate

Friday, Nov. 4

Cara Mund, a former Miss America, has qualified to run for North Dakota’s only U.S. House seat as an independent, running against Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong, who is seeking his third term in the position, as Ashley Nash reported for the Deseret News .

If she takes the seat, Mund will be North Dakota’s first woman in Congress.

FiveThirtyEight’s election forecast predicts that North Dakota will continue its red trend in this year’s midterms, electing Armstrong to the seat.

Read more here .

Election misinformation spreading through Rumble, YouTube

Friday, Nov. 4

A new report from News Guard , an organization that rates the credibility of information, found that 47.5% of videos surveyed on the social platform Rumble are from untrustworthy sources ahead of midterm elections. Rumble is the most popular “alt-tech” social platform with “10 times the traffic of Trump’s Truth Social and close to 100 times the traffic of Parler,” according to The Atlantic .

News Guard found that Rumble “frequently pushes videos from untrustworthy sources that traffic in election misinformation.” YouTube also has a problem with misinformation, with 1 in 5 videos surveyed coming from untrustworthy sources, per The Associated Press .

Rumble hosts conservative podcasters such as ​​Dan Bongino and Steve Bannon, as well as comedians like Russell Brand and JP Sears. The company reported a global monthly user base of 78 million in August.

White suburban women voters swing toward Republicans

Friday, Nov. 4

White suburban women have shifted their support toward Republicans during the final days leading up to Election Day.

A Wall Street Journal poll , which quizzed 297 women that fit the demographic, found that they favor Republican congressional candidates by 15 percentage points.

“We’re talking about a collapse, if you will, in that group on the perceptions of the economy,” said Tony Fabrizio, a Republican who conducted the polls with John Anzalone, a Democrat.

The poll found that 54% of white suburban women said they think the economy is already in a recession, while nearly 75% said that the economy is not headed in the right direction.

According to The Hill , the poll also found that rising prices were top of mind for 34%. Nearly 28% cited threats to democracy as a priority and 16% were most concerned with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Democrats were betting on abortion being the hot issue that would sway these key voters.

Oprah endorses Fetterman over Dr. Oz

Friday, Nov. 4

Oprah Winfrey announced her endorsement of Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman in his U.S. Senate race against Mehmet Oz, her former TV sidekick, as Joshua Lee reported for the Deseret News .

“If I lived in Pennsylvania I would have already cast my vote for John Fetterman, for many reasons,” Winfrey said Thursday.

A FiveThirtyEight poll analysis indicated Fetterman is up by 0.4 percentage points, making the race a toss-up. Read more here .

Biden to make campaign stop in Chicago

Friday, Nov. 4

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to make a campaign stop in Chicago, Illinois.

Biden will lead a rally for Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and support suburban Democratic incumbents Reps. Sean Casten and Bill Foster on Friday, according to Chicago ABC affiliate WLS .

Per The New York Times , this shows “how precarious the Democrats’ positions are even in suburban districts drawn to favor their party.”

Meanwhile, Harris will visit Chicago on Sunday and attend an Asian American and Pacific Islander event.

Trump readying up to announce 2024 presidential bid

Friday, Nov. 4

Those close to former President Donald Trump are eyeing the launch of his 2024 presidential campaign nearly a week after Election Day, according to Axios .

The date, Nov. 14, isn’t fixed, and Trump may move it up or push it back depending on the election results and whether they are favorable for the Republican Party.

According to CNN , a Trump spokesperson declined to comment on any “rumors.”

Thursday night, the former president held a rally in Iowa to support Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley, who is seeking his eighth consecutive term, per The New York Times .

During his appearance, which drew a crowd in the thousands, Trump remarked on his presidential bid.

“In order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” he said, per the Times . “Very, very, very, probably.”

The crowd responded with chants of “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

“Get ready — that’s all I’m telling you,” Trump added. “Very soon.”

Republican Arizona mayor endorses Democratic nominees, receives blowback

Thursday, Nov. 3

John Giles , the Republican mayor of Mesa, Arizona, joined former President Barack Obama at a rally in Phoenix to support his state’s Democratic nominees for U.S. Senate and governor, as Brigham Tomco reported for the Deseret News .

“Vote for the best candidates, period,” Giles told the crowd gathered Wednesday night in Phoenix, per the Arizona Mirror . Read more here .

Should Katie Hobbs recuse herself as elections chief?

Thursday, Nov. 3

The gubernatorial race in Arizona is one of the tightest races this midterm season. Trump-backed Kari Lake, a Republican, is up against Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, as I reported for Deseret News .

Hobbs was the one who oversaw the 2020 presidential election. This time around, many feel that Hobbs should recuse herself from her duties as election chief since she is one of the candidates.

Time magazine interviewed two former secretaries of state — Richard Mahoney, a Democrat, and Ken Bennett, a Republican — who both concurred that it would be a conflict of interest for Hobbs.

“I think it would be wise if the secretary of state seconded responsibility for ministerial oversight to either the attorney general or the Maricopa County recorder,” Mahoney said.

“She should recuse herself from the official acts that she would normally perform as secretary and let a deputy secretary or somebody else take care of those,” added Bennett.

FiveThirtyEight found Lake ahead in the polls by 2.5 percentage points.

Read more here .

How much will the 2022 midterms cost? Record-breaking number in sight

Thursday, Nov. 3

The 2022 midterm campaigns — for both state and federal elections — are “projected to exceed $16.7 billion,” according to an analysis by Open Secrets , a nonpartisan organization, published Thursday .

This number surpasses the previous record set in 2018 of $14 billion, per The New York Times .

The most expensive Senate races include those in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin, with the biggest spenders mostly being “Republican-led super-PACs,” as Bloomberg reported .

Meanwhile, CNBC reported a trend in increased billionaire spending this midterm season — 44% more compared to 2018. Billionaire spending is likely to reach nearly $1 billion by next week.

Obama to heckler at event in Arizona: ‘Set up your own rally’

Thursday, Nov. 3

Former President Barack Obama was heckled during his appearance at a campaign rally in Phoenix, Arizona, where he was supporting high-profile races like that of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and Sen. Mark Kelly.

Per The Telegraph , while talking to a crowd of about 1,000, he said that Republicans want “an economy that’s very good for folks at the very top, but not always so good for ordinary people.” A heckler interrupted and said, “Like you, Obama!”

“Wait, wait, hold up, hold on,” Obama shouted back at the man, per The New York Times . “You have to be polite and civil when people are talking, and then you get a chance to talk.”

“Set up your own rally. Come on, man,” he said.

After the crowd had settled down, the former president used the situation as an example of “what happens in politics these days,” according to The Hill .

“You got one person yelling and soon everybody’s yelling, you get one tweet that’s stupid and suddenly everyone’s obsessed with the tweet. We can’t fall for that,” he said , later noting the recent attack on Paul Pelosi , the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

According to The Washington Post , heckling is a common occurrence at political rallies. Obama faced a similar situation during his stop last weekend in Michigan.

Biden calls out Trump’s ‘big lie’ as the source of violence

Thursday, Nov. 3

President Joe Biden delivered a speech on the threats facing democracy on Wednesday night, as Kelsey Mae Nield reported for the Deseret News .

He blamed former President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept defeat in the 2020 presidential election as the source of an attack on American democracy. “It’s a lie that fueled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years,” Biden said.

“This is also the first election since the events of Jan. 6 when the armed, angry mob stormed the U.S. Capitol,” he noted, urging voters to take action, per the report.

“In our bones, we know democracy is at risk. But we also know this. It’s within our power, each and every one of us, to preserve our democracy,” Biden said .

Read more here .

Trump-nominated judge ruled on Arizona’s amateur poll watchers

Thursday, Nov. 3

A temporary restraining order was filed on Tuesday against members of Clean Elections USA which barred them from being within 75 feet of a ballot drop box, as D. Hunter Schwarz reported for the Deseret News. Read more here .

Who gets control of Senate? These 4 races will decide

Wednesday, Nov. 2

A few Senate races are still neck and neck as campaigns make their final arguments. This makes the ultimate result unpredictable and volatile.

Polls by The New York Times and Siena College found that four key states — Arizona, Nevada, Georgia and Pennsylvania — will influence whether Democrats or Republicans gain control of the Senate.

Arizona: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, is up against Blake Masters, who has denied the results of the 2020 presidential election .

Polls: Kelly is ahead by 3 percentage points .

Pennsylvania: John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee and a second-time candidate, and Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee who is a TV personality and a retired cardiothoracic surgeon, are going head to head.

Polls: Fetterman is at a 0.9-percentage points lead .

Georgia: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Baptist preacher and the state’s first Black senator, and Herschel Walker, who created a campaign focused on being pro-life but has allegedly paid for abortions , are also in a close race.

Polls: Warnock is at a 1.2-percentage points lead .

Nevada: Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, who replaced the late Sen. Harry Reid in 2016, is facing off against former Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt.

Polls: Laxalt is at a 0.6-percentage points lead .

VP Harris to attend NYC campaign event for Gov. Kathy Hochul

Wednesday, Nov. 2

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will be receiving “high-profile help” from Vice President Kamala Harris during “a get-out-the-vote rally at Barnard College tomorrow,” Politico reported .

One of the polls shows that she owns an 8-percentage points lead against her Republican challenger Lee Zeldin.

Hochul, the first female governor of New York, was sworn in last year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo’ s resignation following sexual harassment rumors, as Jeff Parrott reported for the Deseret News .

DeSantis-Trump rivalry continues as rally schedules conflict

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Former President Donald Trump is making his final stops in Ohio and Pennsylvania, ending with a rally in Republican-leaning Florida to support Sen. Marco Rubio, who is seeking his third term, in Miami on Sunday, per The New York Times .

That is the same day Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was set to hold an event of his own. Many close to the governor expressed their frustration, as a Trump event may take the spotlight that day.

“You’ve got the Sunday before Election Day totally hijacked by Trump parachuting in on Trump Force One taking up the whole day,” a Republican consultant who is close to the governor told Politico . “No Republican could go to a DeSantis event that day. None. And DeSantis won’t be here? This is big.”

A Trump adviser said, per the report : “This is an event President Trump is holding as part of a series of stops he is making for Republican Senate candidates.”

“It came after he and Sen. Rubio spoke directly,” the adviser added.

Both Trump and DeSantis are expected to announce their bid for president in 2024.

‘Undated’ ballots won’t be counted, Pennsylvania court rules

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered election officials ordered to not count any “mail-in or absentee ballots that lack accurate, handwritten dates on their return envelopes,” according to CBS News .

For now, these ballots will be separated from the rest and stored until further notice, per the report. According to Politico , the justices ruled 3-3 on whether not counting the undated ballots would violate federal law and subsequently issued the order.

The court is short one member after the death of former Chief Justice Max Baer last month, per the report .

Elections for governorship, the House and the Senate are underway in the state, with the Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz garnering national attention.

The latest poll by Morning Call and Muhlenberg College found the two candidates one percentage point apart, per Fox News .

“The total number of the undated envelope ballots is likely small but may be enough to determine the winner of a close race,” the CBS report noted .

How many ballots have already been cast?

Wednesday, Nov. 2

Data from election officials indicate that as of Oct. 30, more than 20 million preelection ballots had been cast, according to CNN .

Over 2 million ballots have been cast in three states — Texas, Florida, and California — already as Georgia and North Carolina catch up, per the report.

According to BBC , a majority of experts expect voter turnout to at least match, if not surpass, the 2020 presidential election.

Biden is headed to Florida

Tuesday, Nov. 1

During the final stretch, President Joe Biden will be making his pitch against “Trump-aligned Republicans” in the Sunshine State, according to CNN .

“You can’t shake a stick (in Florida) without hitting a Republican that represents the MAGA extremes that the president is talking about,” a senior Biden adviser told the news outlet. “So, it allows the president to really drive home what’s at stake and what the choice is.”

He is expected to discuss GOP proposals that seek to “undo prescription drug price caps and change Social Security and Medicare,” according to CBS News .

Biden’s trip to South Florida is jam-packed. First, he’s giving remarks at Hallandale Beach, and then he will attend Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist’s fundraiser in Golden Beach, according to NBC Miami .

Gov. Ron DeSantis is nearly 10 percentage points ahead of his challenger, according to FiveThirtyEight’s poll analysis .

Lastly, the president will jump in on Senate candidate Val Demings’ campaign rally at Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio also has a lead of roughly seven percentage points over Demings.

Biden was originally scheduled to visit Fort Lauderdale in late September, but the trip was postponed due to Hurricane Ian, per the report .

Georgia's final gubernatorial debate tackles economy, abortion

Monday, Oct. 31

On Sunday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams, his Democratic challenger, took the stage during the final televised debate. According to CNN , the gubernatorial candidates discussed abortion rights and the state of the economy while arguing about who really is to blame for the country’s political turbulence.

According to USA Today , Abrams, who lost to Kemp in 2018, pushed for Medicaid expansion and stricter gun control laws and promised to fight against Georgia’s six-week abortion ban.

“I’ve spent the last 15 years as a state leader. I’ve spent my life as someone who believes in doing right by people. I was raised by my parents to do right,” Abrams said, per the report .

Meanwhile, Kemp defended the Republican view on abortion: “We are a state that values life,” he said . He also said to look at his record for fighting crime.

While Kemp attacked President Joe Biden for inflation, Abrams linked Kemp to Herschel Walker and his controversies over abortion, per CNN .

The latest poll by InsiderAdvantage found that Kemp is maintaining a lead over Abrams by 9 percentage points

Trump endorses New Hampshire candidate

Monday, Oct. 31

Politico recently noted that New Hampshire had not been receiving enough “love” from the Republican Party — claiming Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., former Vice President Mike Pence and even former President Donald Trump as missing from the state, though the report noted that Trump had endorsed both the Republican House candidates.

The former president may have caught on, and on Monday he formally endorsed New Hampshire Senate candidate Don Bolduc, potentially giving Republicans a push in a key Senate election, per The New York Times .

“General Don Bolduc has run a great campaign to be the U.S. Senator from the beautiful State of New Hampshire. He was a strong and proud ‘Election Denier,’ a big reason that he won the Nomination, but he then disavowed,” Trump said in a Truth Social post .

“He has since come back, at least on busing, but that is only a small part of N.H. Election Fraud. Nevertheless, Don Bolduc has asked for my Endorsement, and he’s got it, Complete & Total. His opponent is a disaster on Crime, the Border, Inflation, & all else. Vote for Don Bolduc!”

According to The Hill , Bolduc has welcomed this support. A Suffolk University/Boston Globe poll found that Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is leading by 9 percentage points.

Obama comes to Arizona’s rescue

Monday, Oct. 31

Former President Barack Obama has his schedule jampacked until the midterms. After making headlines during rallies in Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin, the former president is now headed to Arizona, according to The New York Times .

In the deeply purple state, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, a former NASA astronaut, is facing Republican Blake Masters, who has denied the results of the 2020 presidential election, as the Deseret News’ Ashley Nash previously reported .

Additionally, Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, is going up against Republican Kari Lake in the race for governor.

A New York Times-Siena College poll found Kelly ahead with 51% compared to Masters’ 45%.

Meanwhile, a recent Fox 10 InsiderAdvantage poll found that Lake has a big lead over Hobbs in the ratings by 11 percentage points, as I reported .

According to The Washington Post , Obama’s recent speeches have touched on “inflation, crime, the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and the prospects for more conservative rulings.”

Obama will then head to Florida, New Mexico, California and Pennsylvania.

Related