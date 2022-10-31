Read full article on original website
Wichita Dealership Banned From Doing Business in Kansas
A nearly $87,000 default judgment was entered against a Wichita used car dealership for violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act (KCPA). The dealership is now permanently banned from selling vehicles in Kansas. The District Attorney’s Consumer Protection Division investigated Midwest Wholesale, LLC, (formerly located at 6717 W. Kellogg Drive...
KDOT: Staffing Shortages Could Negatively Impact Snow/Ice Removal
Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation are saying that staffing shortages will continue to the agency’s ability to remove snow and ice from highways this winter. The agency said that it is about 24% short of the snowplow operators needed to be fully staffed in offices statewide. Officials...
Jerry Lee Lewis public memorial details are announced
Jerry Lee Lewis’ family has announced the details of public memorial services to be held this weekend in Hernando, Mississippi, and Lewis’s birthplace, Ferriday, Louisiana. Multiple public events have been announced for this week in Mississippi and Louisiana. The first visitation will be on Thursday, November 3rd from...
