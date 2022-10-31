Read full article on original website
Related
A look into San Benito County measures on the ballot
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV): Election Day is less than a week away and we will dive into the measures that are on the ballot. There are nine measures on the ballot in San Benito County and here is the impact that each measure could have on the commuinty. County Level Measure P- County Board The post A look into San Benito County measures on the ballot appeared first on KION546.
San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ballot drop-off boxes are open for early votes across San Benito County. County officials say they have received complaints of people watching voters drop off their ballots. According to reports, these people were not directly hovering over these ballot boxes and not showing any concealed weapons. They were, however, about 30 feet The post San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
2 ballot measures may determine fate of Hollister's biker rally
HOLLISTER, Calif. — For decades, the Hollister Independence Rally has drawn tens of thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts to San Benito Street on Fourth of July weekend. But come Election Day, the popular event may be permanently canceled. "If it's a no vote, there will not be a...
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Fact checking claims made in Monterey County Sheriff’s race
SALINAS, Calif. — With the race for Monterey County Sheriff heading into the final stretch, the campaign rhetoric is heating up between candidates Joe Moses and Tina Nieto. The Marina Police Chief has accused the sheriff’s captain of going negative while Moses is highlighting a million-dollar payout made as a result of a lawsuit in which Nieto is mentioned.
montereycountyweekly.com
UPDATED: Monterey County government building evacuated due to bomb threat.
A team from the Monterey County Sheriff's Office is searching the county administrative building at 168 W. Alisal Street in Salinas after a possible bomb threat Tuesday morning, Nov. 1. At about 10:20am, the Sheriff's Office received information, via a 911 call, of a possible bomb threat to the building,...
KSBW.com
Greenfield police "disappointed" District Attorney not filing murder charges in recent case
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Monterey County District Attorney's office has declined to file charges against a man arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in Greenfield, police said. Previous coverage in video player above. Jaime Cerna was arrested on suspicion of homicide on Saturday. According to investigators, officers responded...
Nuestra Familia gang leader sentenced to 25+ years in jail conspiracy case
(BNC) — A high-up leader of the prison gang Nuestra Familia was sentenced to over 25 years in federal prison after being convicted of multiple gang violence conspiracies that occurred in the Monterey County Jail, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Vincent Gerald Garcia, 55, of Salinas, is the 14th defendant charged and convicted in […]
KSBW.com
Person arrested after making threat on Santa Cruz High School Monday
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UPDATE:. A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Santa Cruz High School. The school district's public information officer says the threat was not credible and one person allegedly behind the Instagram threat is in police custody. School staff saw the online threat and immediately notified Santa...
visitgilroy.com
Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy: Secrets of the Grave and a Window into the Past
The Old St. Mary Cemetery in Gilroy is a hidden cemetery with a wealth of history and mystery that not even most locals know about. This is the perfect spot for history buffs or “tombstone tourists” (also called taphophiles—those who have a passion for visiting cemeteries) to visit Gilroy’s people of the past.
SWAT officers arrest 4 alleged gang members in 2 Morgan Hill homicides
MORGAN HILL -- Investigators have arrested four suspects in the Morgan Hill homicides of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio dating as far back as May 2020.The homicides were separate investigations. Police did not say if there was any link between the two slayings.Duran was driving north on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when he was shot and killed by an occupant in another vehicle on May 29, 2020.After more than two years of investigation, the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team arrested 19-year-old Luis Gomez-Guerra on October 26 for the Duran slaying.Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ricardo Catalan-Murga and two juveniles -- 17 and...
KSBW.com
10,000 people came out for Halloween in Santa Cruz
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police say at its peak, 10,000 people were in the city for Halloween and they said due to a high police presence, there were no serious violent incidents. In comparison to 2021, the estimated crowd size was higher, while citations and arrests were...
KSBW.com
Shooting hoax prompts Salinas schools to be put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon
SALINAS, Calif. — North Salinas High School, Rancho San Juan High School, Everett Alvarez High School and the Salinas Education Center were placed on lockdown after reports of an active shooter on campus on Tuesday at around 4 p.m. According to the Salinas Union High School District, the calls...
Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found
GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested four known gang members in city limits Sunday night around 11 p.m. Police said they stopped a car near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver, David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad, was driving drunk with a suspended license. In the The post Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz police arrest boy who allegedly made threats of violence at high school
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (BCN)– Police have arrested a juvenile male Monday they allege made online threats of violence at Santa Cruz High School, the second such threats in less than a week. The two incidents are not related, according to a news release from Santa Cruz police. The case mimics an incident Thursday when police […]
KSBW.com
Sheriff's deputies re-arrest north county teacher
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Halloween morning on the 100 block of Second Street. Witnesses said that a man ran away before police could arrive just before 3 a.m. A suspect description was given, and police found someone matching the description within minutes. Aaron Ibarra, The post Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police appeared first on KION546.
KSBW.com
'Food insecurity is real': Mobile food pantry feeds San Benito County residents in need
HOLLISTER, Calif. — The Community Food Bank of San Benito County rolled out its mobile food pantry in April 2021 with the goal of reaching more people. The food bank has seen a steady increase in demand since it launched. “This time last year, at the mobile pantry sites,...
KSBW.com
Artist volunteers time to paint new mural at Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — Mission Park Elementary School in Salinas held its annual harvest festival on Saturday to raise money for supplies and field trips. On the same day, they had a special surprise. A local artist, Edgar Reynoso, stopped by to paint a new mural for the school. He...
SFGate
Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore
PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield man found guilty of second-degree murder for deadly crash
GREENFIELD — A Monterey County jury found Greenfield resident Baltazar Donato guilty of second-degree murder on Oct. 18. The jury further found Donato, 28, guilty of additional counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% causing injury, and driving on a suspended license.
Comments / 2