Monterey County, CA

KION News Channel 5/46

A look into San Benito County measures on the ballot

SAN BENITO COUNTY, CALIF. (KION-TV): Election Day is less than a week away and we will dive into the measures that are on the ballot. There are nine measures on the ballot in San Benito County and here is the impact that each measure could have on the commuinty. County Level Measure P- County Board
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

San Benito County responds to reports of people watching over voters casting ballots

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- Ballot drop-off boxes are open for early votes across San Benito County. County officials say they have received complaints of people watching voters drop off their ballots. According to reports, these people were not directly hovering over these ballot boxes and not showing any concealed weapons. They were, however, about 30 feet
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

2 ballot measures may determine fate of Hollister's biker rally

HOLLISTER, Calif. — For decades, the Hollister Independence Rally has drawn tens of thousands of bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts to San Benito Street on Fourth of July weekend. But come Election Day, the popular event may be permanently canceled. "If it's a no vote, there will not be a...
HOLLISTER, CA
KSBW.com

Commitment 2022: Fact checking claims made in Monterey County Sheriff’s race

SALINAS, Calif. — With the race for Monterey County Sheriff heading into the final stretch, the campaign rhetoric is heating up between candidates Joe Moses and Tina Nieto. The Marina Police Chief has accused the sheriff’s captain of going negative while Moses is highlighting a million-dollar payout made as a result of a lawsuit in which Nieto is mentioned.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Person arrested after making threat on Santa Cruz High School Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — UPDATE:. A shelter-in-place has been lifted at Santa Cruz High School. The school district's public information officer says the threat was not credible and one person allegedly behind the Instagram threat is in police custody. School staff saw the online threat and immediately notified Santa...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
CBS San Francisco

SWAT officers arrest 4 alleged gang members in 2 Morgan Hill homicides

MORGAN HILL -- Investigators have arrested four suspects in the Morgan Hill homicides of Michael Duran and Humberto Cossio  dating as far back as May 2020.The homicides were separate investigations. Police did not say if there was any link between the two slayings.Duran was driving north on Butterfield Boulevard near Fisher Avenue when he was shot and killed by an occupant in another vehicle on May 29, 2020.After more than two years of investigation, the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team arrested 19-year-old Luis Gomez-Guerra on October 26 for the Duran slaying.Meanwhile, 18-year-old Ricardo Catalan-Murga and two juveniles -- 17 and...
MORGAN HILL, CA
KSBW.com

10,000 people came out for Halloween in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Santa Cruz police say at its peak, 10,000 people were in the city for Halloween and they said due to a high police presence, there were no serious violent incidents. In comparison to 2021, the estimated crowd size was higher, while citations and arrests were...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Four Soledad gang members arrested in Greenfield, three loaded guns found

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested four known gang members in city limits Sunday night around 11 p.m. Police said they stopped a car near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Tom Rodgers Circle for traffic violations. The driver, David Madrigal, 22, of Soledad, was driving drunk with a suspended license. In the
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Sheriff's deputies re-arrest north county teacher

SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office has arrested Sergio Marquez, 58, a teacher at North Monterey County High School for the second time this month. The Sheriff's Office says new victims have surfaced including a former student who is accusing Marquez of sexually assaulting them 10 years ago.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Parolee arrested on felony stabbing charges in Watsonville: police

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)- Watsonville Police say a 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck on Halloween morning on the 100 block of Second Street. Witnesses said that a man ran away before police could arrive just before 3 a.m. A suspect description was given, and police found someone matching the description within minutes. Aaron Ibarra,
WATSONVILLE, CA
SFGate

Shark knocks surfer off board 100 yards from shore

PACIFIC GROVE (BCN) A shark interacted with a surfer in the Monterey County city of Pacific Grove on Monday, police there said. At approximately 5:17 p.m., a surfer off Otter Point encountered a shark approximately 100 yards from the shore. The shark grazed and bumped the board, throwing the surfer off of it. The surfer paddled to shore uninjured, police said.
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
salinasvalleytribune.com

Greenfield man found guilty of second-degree murder for deadly crash

GREENFIELD — A Monterey County jury found Greenfield resident Baltazar Donato guilty of second-degree murder on Oct. 18. The jury further found Donato, 28, guilty of additional counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury, driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level of .08% causing injury, and driving on a suspended license.
GREENFIELD, CA

