Illinois State

HOLAUSA

Halloween: The reason we carve pumpkins during spooky season

Have you ever wondered about the meaning behind some of our favorite Halloween traditions? Well, when it comes to carving pumpkins, we have just the answer about how this became such a popular tradition in the United States and other parts of the world. Halloween comes from the Irish...
Hot 104.7

Is There an Age Limit to Trick or Treat in Minnesota?

If you've ever hosted trick-or-treaters at your home, chances are, you've thought to yourself, or perhaps, even said aloud, "Aren't you too old to be out here with the rest of the kids?" Aside from being a little judgemental, it's a thought that pops into nearly every person's head while...
MINNESOTA STATE
ABC 4

Fun activities to replace trick or treating this Halloween

Have your kids outgrown trick or treating but still love Halloween? Today on GTU we were joined by Cat Palmer to give us the solution. She gave viewers some options that are perfect for teenagers. At home activities:. You could have a fun dinner and movie with your kids, that...
CBS Miami

"No tricks, just treats!" Publix giving out free candy to trick or treaters

MIAMI - If you're looking for a place to take the little ones trick or treating, Publix has you covered.The grocery giant posted on Facebook "No tricks, just treats! Dress up your kids in their best costumes and join us on Halloween from 4 - 7 p.m. for a ghostly good time trick-or-treating in our stores."The in-store trick-or-treating is for children under 12 and they do need to be accompanied by an adult."We trick or treat at our Publix every year. Thank you for this fun tradition!" Tiffany Green Evans wrote on Publix's Facebook page.Although this is a national campaign, you should check with your local store to make sure they're participating.  
buzzfeednews.com

These Carved Pumpkins Are All Treat, No Trick

One of the most popular group activities to gear up for Halloween is carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns. But who’s Jack? And where did the name “jack-o’-lantern” come from?. There are many tales that claim to be the term’s origin. Historically, “jack-o’-lantern” referred to Ignis fatuus,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Why parents should stop freaking out over Halloween candy: 'Kids pick up on diet culture stuff really young'

Life comes at you pretty fast. One day you're a kid shoveling Snickers bars into your mouth five times a day; the next you're a parent wishing more houses would hand out toothbrushes to trick-or-treaters. With Halloween soon approaching, there's a lot of hand-wringing about candy, irrespective of the annual, often-unsubstantiated fears concerning poison-laced treats. Some parents may not want their kids eating any candy at all. Some may wonder just how many fun-size candy bars their little ones can scarf down without having a sugar-fueled meltdown. And some just want their families to enjoy the holiday without messaging that candy (or any food) is "bad" and needs to be restricted.
CNET

Halloween Hoax: No, Fentanyl Will Not Be in Your Kids' Candy

Halloween is no stranger to urban myths -- think razor blades in apples or poison in candies, decades ago. This year, a new hoax is spreading on social media, warning parents to watch out for drug dealers giving trick-or-treaters fentanyl pills disguised as candy. But there's no evidence of it being true.
GEORGIA STATE
buzzfeednews.com

These True Stories Of Murder On Halloween Are Scarier Than A Horror Movie

For those who celebrate, Halloween is all about creative costumes, trick-or-treating, and debating whether candy corn is good or evil. Braver souls seek out scares by visiting haunted attractions or watching horror movies. But in some cases, spooky fun became overshadowed by tragedy. Here are five terrifying true stories of...
HOUSTON, TX
buckinghamshirelive.com

Warning that one fancy dress costume could see you fined £1,000 at Halloween

As millions prepare to get their scare on this Halloween an expert has warned revellers to avoid one costume that could have serious legal repercussions. According to UK laws anyone found to be dressing as a police officer or member of law enforcement in public this Halloween could face fines up to an unlimited amount, and even jail time in some cases.

