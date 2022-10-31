ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

MIX 108

Maurices Launches Innovative Jeans Fit Exchange Program

The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Foreigner Is Returning To Duluth On Their Greatest Hits Tour

A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Rejuvenation and building up is going on in Canal Park in Duluth

There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Temporary Superior Street Closure In Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

8 Of The Best Places To Get Fried Chicken In Duluth & Superior

Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Deer Processing Options In The Duluth – Superior Area

Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Rain likely tonight with localized snow/thunder

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 3, 2022. Rain will move over the Northland beginning late this afternoon, but is mainly expected from this evening into later tonight. Snow showers could mix into rain showers and result in very minor snowfall in north-central Minnesota by late tonight. Thunder is most possible in northwestern Wisconsin later this evening and into the early overnight hours. Precipitation chances taper early Friday morning. Anywhere from a tenth to a few tenths of an inch of rain is expected from this precipitation, with slightly higher amounts most likely in any thunderstorms in northwest Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Driver Hits Bear On Highway 2, Survives

VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
BEMIDJI, MN
boreal.org

Quick hitting system to bring rain/snow on Saturday

From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 4, 2022. A quick-hitting system will bring rain and snow to the Northland Saturday and Saturday evening. Rain may change to snow Saturday morning or afternoon from the I-35 corridor into the Arrowhead. Should the change to snow occur, snow may be heavy at times with reduced visibility and roads could become slippery. Rain will likely mix with or change to light snow Saturday night. Snow accumulation of less than 1 inch expected. May be locally higher in the outlined area of the map.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

Twin Ports Area Minnesota Deer Season Opener Weather Forecast

As many gear up for Minnesota's Deer Rifle Season the biggest talk leading to it is usually the weather. There are of course other considerations like how much beer to bring and making deer stand safety a priority, but what you'll need to wear to be comfortable sitting in the elements is high on a lot of people's lists.
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 108

Essentia Health Relaxes Visitor Restrictions For Duluth + Superior

Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

MIX 108

