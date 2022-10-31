Read full article on original website
The Maurices clothing store is definitely putting its money where its mouth is by truly providing some amazing customer service to their customers. Last month the store chain launched its exclusive limitless jeans collection. For many women, myself included finding and wearing the perfect pair of jeans can be a total nightmare, but they have expanded their collection of sizes, styles, and colors in a jeggings high-waisted style to meet the needs of a huge variety of customers.
A band that is no stranger to big hits and who has also maintained a reputation for putting on fantastic live shows is returning to Duluth!. The Duluth Entertainment Convention Center announced Friday morning that Foreigner is bringing their Greatest Hits Tour to DECC Symphony Hall. They last played at that venue in 2018 with the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, but this time it'll be a straight-up rock show.
Living in a nature-rich part of the country like we do in the Northland, doing all we can to protect the environment just seems to come naturally. But there's always room for improvement. That's the impetus behind the launch of a new app that's tailored specifically towards Twin Ports residents.
There are several annual traditions across the Northland that give us reminders that the seasons are about to change. Even though we're currently experiencing nice, warm temperatures, on such annual tradition was announced to remind us that Thanksgiving, and colder weather, are not too far away. However, this annual tradition...
There are so many shops and activities to do in Canal Park, and soon there will be a few new changes coming to the area. “We have been excited to have some new businesses coming here. We have had some that have left, sadly, but they have been filled with a lot of other new businesses; ones that we have welcome, and we look forward to more people coming here,” said Tony Benson, the President of Canal Park Business Association.
We may have long and brutal winters but you can't deny Minnesota sure is a pretty state! That's why it is no surprise that not one but two small towns in Minnesota have been named some of the most magical winter destinations. Recently, Grand Marais was named one of the...
The Northland is enjoying mild Halloween temperatures that will only get warmer as the middle of the week approaches. This weather has certainly allowed golfers to enjoy extra time out on area courses, however fans of Enger Park Golf Course better enjoy it while they can!. The City of Duluth...
DULUTH, Minn. — A Superior Street road closure in Duluth might make it hard for travelers to bring their kids to Congdon Park Elementary. The temporary closure began Wednesday from North Hawthorne Road to Congdon Park Drive. The purpose of the project is to facilitate a sanitary sewer project.
Duluth, Minnesota has numerous landmarks throughout the city, from the Aerial Lift Bridge to Enger Tower. Perhaps the most mysterious landmark is the building that lies on the shores of Lake Superior near Duluth's Lakewalk. The building goes by many names. Some call it Uncle Harvey's Mausoleum, some call it...
Fried chicken is one of people's favorite comfort foods. Some people say the only way to do it great is by making it yourself at home, but let's be real. That's a ton of work! There are a lot of places in the Twin Ports that serve up some tasty, sometimes already ready-to-go fried chicken.
DULUTH, Minn. — November might be known for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, and Cyber Monday, but if you love dogs, you don’t want to miss a deal happening this week in Duluth. Animal Allies says its shelter is overflowing with dogs, with more than 25 looking for...
Deer season is upon us in the Northland. Archery and bowhunting seasons are currently in progress and the rifle season is about to start in both Minnesota and Wisconsin; the 2022 rifle season starts on November 5 in Minnesota - running through November 13 and it starts on November 19 in Wisconsin - running through November 27.
Duluth's Central High School closed in 2011, take a look inside the old high school before it's gone. There has always been some drama revolving around the building once home to Central High School. In June of this year, a sale was reported, however that deal ultimately fell through. Then...
In 2019 the Hermantown Community School District broke ground on a new facility, The Hermantown Community Learning Center. Before the new building was in place they had been renting a small facility that was not located on the same campus as the middle and high school or the hockey arena.
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 3, 2022. Rain will move over the Northland beginning late this afternoon, but is mainly expected from this evening into later tonight. Snow showers could mix into rain showers and result in very minor snowfall in north-central Minnesota by late tonight. Thunder is most possible in northwestern Wisconsin later this evening and into the early overnight hours. Precipitation chances taper early Friday morning. Anywhere from a tenth to a few tenths of an inch of rain is expected from this precipitation, with slightly higher amounts most likely in any thunderstorms in northwest Wisconsin.
VIRGINIA, Minn. — A driver hit a bear while traveling on Highway 2 on Thursday night, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The 43-year-old woman from Bemidji was in a 2015 Toyota Highlander heading east close to Itasca County Road 25. After hitting the bear, the SUV went outside...
From the National Weather Service • Duluth • November 4, 2022. A quick-hitting system will bring rain and snow to the Northland Saturday and Saturday evening. Rain may change to snow Saturday morning or afternoon from the I-35 corridor into the Arrowhead. Should the change to snow occur, snow may be heavy at times with reduced visibility and roads could become slippery. Rain will likely mix with or change to light snow Saturday night. Snow accumulation of less than 1 inch expected. May be locally higher in the outlined area of the map.
As many gear up for Minnesota's Deer Rifle Season the biggest talk leading to it is usually the weather. There are of course other considerations like how much beer to bring and making deer stand safety a priority, but what you'll need to wear to be comfortable sitting in the elements is high on a lot of people's lists.
Good news arrived Thursday for those receiving care at Essentia Health's hospitals in Duluth. The visitor restrictions that had been in place have been relaxed, meaning patients are now being allowed more visitors. Essentia Health notified the public through a press release, which explained the details of the change as...
For some time now, the Twin Ports - especially Duluth - has been the port of call for ships transporting large, oversize cargo. From the ship to the rail or highway, that cargo then travels to its final destination, utilizing the "farthest inland port in the United States" as its jumping-off point.
