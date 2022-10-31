ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

14news.com

Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library

MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Morganfield police say a car crashed into the Union County Public Library on Wednesday night. Police say they responded to a call from a woman asking for help, saying her husband had rammed her car several times. According to an arrest citation, Christopher Maynard intentionally rammed...
MORGANFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

TCPD assistant chief accused of impaired driving now on leave

TELL CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – Officials with the Tell City Police Department (TCPD) have confirmed an officer has resigned from his position as assistant chief and was placed on unpaid leave after being accused of an impaired driving and crash incident. Police say the agency is deeply concerned to learn of an allegation of impaired […]
TELL CITY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Cause determined for Weinbach home explosion in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Indiana State Fire Marshal has ruled the cause of a fatal home explosion in Evansville in August to be accidental, following a joint investigation by the fire marshal and the Evansville Fire Department (EFD). Officials say the explosion occurred on August 10 in the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Fatal car crash in Ohio Co.

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One person has died in an early Monday morning crash in Ohio County. The Sheriff’s office says deputies responded to the 8000 block of State Route 505 South in Cromwell. Officials say a witness told them a 2006 Dodge Dakota, driven by 26-year-old James...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Drug task force pursues wanted felon from Fordsville to Falls of Rough

A Hartford man with recent felony convictions and who absconded from parole after being granted shock probation has been arrested after leading drug task force members on a pursuit from Fordsville to Falls of Rough. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:25, Grayson County law enforcement was notified of a pursuit on...
FORDSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Sheriff: Ohio County man dies in early morning crash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities confirm a 26-year-old Horse Branch man died in an early morning crash in Cromwell on Monday. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office says agencies responded to the single-vehicle fatal crash around 5:30 a.m. near the 8000 block of SR 505 South. A witness told police that a 2006 Dodge Dakota […]
OHIO COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Expensive action figures go missing in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says they’ve opened an investigation after a “large” recent theft. According to deputies, a sizeable amount of action figures, some with high dollar prices, have gone missing in the county. Authorities believe the actions figures were stolen in either a burglary or a theft. The […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work making sure that Smothers Park is in the holiday spirit. The City of Owensboro posted images on its Facebook page showing crews setting lights up for Hometown Christmas. A night show of lights is running all the way through December. Officials...
OWENSBORO, KY
k105.com

Ohio Co. man killed in single-vehicle crash

An Ohio County man has been killed in a single-vehicle accident. According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident Monday morning at approximately 5:30 to the 8000 block of Hwy 505 in Cromwell. Police said witnesses stated that a 2006 Dodge Dakota, being driven by...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP provides traffic safety checkpoint reminder

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police would like to remind the public about traffic safety checkpoints. KSP says it uses these checkpoints to promote safety on public roads. In addition, the checkpoints are meant to serve as a way to discourage drivers from breaking the law. Police...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
14news.com

HFD: Person rescued after truck flips over in crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A person was rescued Tuesday morning after officials with the Henderson Fire Department say the driver’s truck flipped. According to a social media post, the crash happened in the area of Bittersweet Lane and Highway 351. Authorities say the driver needed to be freed from...
HENDERSON, KY

