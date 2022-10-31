ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GamesRadar

Severance adds Gwendoline Christie, John Noble, and more as season 2 starts filming

By Lauren Milici
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xtdo1_0itSejsT00

Severance season 2 is officially underway – and eight new actors are joining the cast.

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones, The Sandman), John Noble (Fringe, Elementary), Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), Robby Benson (Beauty and the Beast, One to One), Stefano Carannante (Mirabilia), and Olafur Darri Olafsson (The Tourist, Trapped) have all signed on for the second season of Apple TV Plus's Emmy Award-winning workplace thriller.

Season one stars Adam Scott, Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken are all set to return.

We are thrilled and delighted to be back on set for the exciting second chapter of Severance ," said director and executive producer Ben Stiller. "Though we don't know how long we've been gone or who we are outside, we are told people enjoy the show and we couldn't be happier. Praise Kier!"

Apple TV Plus also shared a rather ominous behind-the-scenes image with Scott's Mark standing with his eyes closed in what appears to be the Lumon office. On the director's monitor are the labels 'innie,' 'outie,' and Kier. Season one of Severance had a rather explosive finale and ended on quite the cliffhanger , so we can't wait to see what's in store for Mark, Helly, Irving, Dylan, and co.

Severance season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV Plus now. If you're all up caught up, check out our roundup of the best sci-fi movies , or, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons

“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons. “‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.” The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made...
Deadline

Danny Huston Reteams With Kevin Costner For Western Saga ‘Horizon’

EXCLUSIVE: After starring opposite Kevin Costner on the first two season of Yellowstone, Danny Huston is boarding the multihyphenate’s Western epic Horizon, which is currently shooting in Utah. Huston plays Dan Jenkins on Yellowstone. Other Horizon castmembers who’ve worked with Costner before are Jena Malone and Will Patton. Along with Huston, the Horizon cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Michael Rooker, Isabelle Fuhrman, Ella Hunt, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Michael Angarano, Tim Guinee, Tom Payne, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers and Owen Crow Shoe. ...
UTAH STATE
TVLine

Only Murders: Jesse Williams Joins Season 3 of Hulu Comedy

Jesse Williams is making the transition from doctor to documentarian. The Grey’s Anatomy grad has boarded Season 3 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building, where he’ll appear in the recurring role of a documentarian who takes an interest in Charles, Oliver and Mabel’s latest investigation, our sister site Deadline reports. Further details, such as a character name, have not yet been disclosed. Williams is the second major addition to Only Murders‘ Season 3 ensemble. The Season 2 finale, which dropped Aug. 23, featured a one-year time jump, after which the series introduced Paul Rudd in the recurring role of...
People

Michael J. Fox's 34-Year Marriage to Tracy Pollan Has Evolved in a Key Way: 'We Assume the Best'

In this week's PEOPLE cover story, Fox and Pollan share a secret to their longevity Michael J. Fox's love story with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan, is one for the ages. Fox, 61, met Pollan, 62, after she was cast in 1985 as his girlfriend on his hit '80s sitcom Family Ties, though it was later that the two became a couple while making the 1988 film Bright Lights, Big City. Now married 34 years, they share four children: son Sam, 33, twin daughters Aquinnah and Schuyler, 27, and youngest daughter Esmé,...
wegotthiscovered.com

Billy Ray Cyrus’ new fiance is giving many the heebie jeebies

Achy hearts just got achier as country singer Billy Ray Cyrus is seemingly now engaged. His bride-to-be? A songwriter by the name of Firerose, who’s reportedly in her mid-20s (but that hasn’t been confirmed). We say reportedly because no one seems to know her real name or exact...
OK! Magazine

Cynthia Nixon Admits Sarah Jessica Parker Is Having A 'Really Tough' Time After 'Devastating' Death Of Her Stepfather

Cynthia Nixon provided fans with a quick update on how heartbroken pal Sarah Jessica Parker is coping after her stepfather, Paul Giffin Forste, passed away "unexpectedly."“I think it’s really, really tough, you know?” the 56-year-old explained to a news publication while at PaleyFest NY on Monday, October 10.“It’s not just tough for her own loss,” Nixon continued, “but certainly for her mom [Barbra Forste].” Parker's mother married Paul when the Sex and the City star was just 3 years old and seemingly raised her as a daughter of his own.SARAH JESSICA PARKER SHARES THE SECRET TO HER & MATTHEW BRODERICK'S...
In Style

TBT: Josh Hartnett Said His Split from Scarlett Johansson Was "Really Painful"

Who: Actor and producer Josh Hartnett, 44, and Oscar-nominated actress and Time 100 Most Influential People recipient Scarlett Johansson, 37. How They Met: The two young actors met on the set of the crime thriller The Black Dahlia in 2005. In the film, Hartnett played detective Dwight "Bucky" Bleichert, who was put in charge of investigating the murder of Hollywood starlet Elizabeth Short along with his partner Lee Blanchard, while Scarlett took on the role of Kay Lake, the girlfriend of Blanchard, and later, Bleichert.
A.V. Club

Tony Danza officially boards And Just Like That in previously teased role

Tony Danza (of Taxi and Who’s The Boss? fame) officially joins the Sex And The City universe as... himself, kind of. Per Deadline, Danza boards the cast of And Just Like That as the actor playing Che Diaz’s father in their forthcoming sitcom based on their life. So he’ll be playing himself but sometimes playing the fictional version of someone’s father. Cool.
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

32K+
Followers
36K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy