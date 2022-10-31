Read full article on original website
West Carrollton approves resolution allowing schools to have firearms in classrooms
WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The West Carrollton City Schools are forming a response team after the school board passed a resolution on Wednesday adding another layer to the District's Safety Plan. The district told Dayton 24/7 Now that only trained and certified staff members will have access to firearms.
Goodwill Easterseals reopens its Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WKEF) -- Goodwill Easterseals celebrated the reopening on Thursday of its Senior Adult Day Services in Beavercreek. Allison Underwood, senior director of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley for Community Support Services, said that they were required to close during the COVID-19 pandemic. "So we are having our grand reopening...
City of Dayton announces $4 million for investments across the city
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Following the City Commission's acceptance of the contracts, the City of Dayton has revealed the most recent investments made with Dayton Recovery Plan (DRP) funds. The investments total $800,000 for Dayton Habitat for Humanity's vital roof repairs in six areas, $2.5 million for Homefull's food/wellness campus...
SWAT team training to be held Thursday at Clark State
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Springfield Police Division will join SWAT Teams from across Southwest Ohio in SWAT team training on Thursday. The training will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Clark State Brinkman Education Center, 100 South Limestone Street in Springfield. “With the large law enforcement presence...
Issue 1 gives voters the final say on bail reform
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The issue of bail is now in the hands of Ohio voters. “By voting yes, we are simply retaining what judges can do now. It’s not changing anything,” said Mat Heck Jr, the Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney. Heck is in favor of issue 1,...
Ohio firefighters release music video on home fire safety and turning clocks back Sunday
DUBLIN, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio firefighters Cher some advice in a new parody music video about turning back the clocks for daylight saving time and checking smoke alarm batteries. The Washington Township Fire Department created an entertaining and educational parody of Cher's "If I Could Turn Back Time" “Checking...
Sheriff's Office investigating after two firearms were found at local high school
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office posted an update on their Facebook page on Thursday, after deputies from their Harrison Township Substation were called to Horizon Science Academy High School on report of a firearm being located on the school grounds. The Sheriff's Office says that...
Moeller Brew barn announces change in plans for Piqua facility
PIQUA, Ohio (WKEF) -- Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, announced Wednesday it will no longer be building a production facility in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000 square foot facility on 16 acres of land off Cromes Drive were announced...
Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry hosts Candy Buy Back to support troops
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday, November 1, Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry held a Candy Buy Back event to show support for the military. "The kids trick-or-treat last night and then we collect all the candy, we give them $1 per pound, and send it to the Blue Star Mothers to send it to the troops over seas. So it's a good, fun way to get it out of your house for a good cause," said Dr. Jody Wright, Owner and Dentist of Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.
Butler County auditor finds pricing problems during Family Dollar checks
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - Butler County's auditor is warning about pricing problems at Family Dollar stores. This follows a recent announcement and lawsuit regarding Dollar General's alleged pricing failures. Over the past week, price verification checks were conducted at all 13 Family Dollar stores in Butler County. There were...
Most in-demand jobs in Dayton region: drivers, nurses, retail
Caleb Stephens, editor in chief of the Dayton Business Journal, said that there are about 32,000 job openings in the Dayton region, which is 3,000 more than the previous period. The occupations most in demand are truck drivers, registered nurses, retail sales personnel and app developers. One company looking to...
Radisson Hotel in downtown Dayton only closing temporarily
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Radisson Hotel Dayton Convention Center is now closed, taking an untold number of jobs with it, but owners are now saying that this is just temporary. Owners of the hotel, which is located at 33 E. Fifth Street and connected to the Dayton Convention Center,...
Five Rivers MetroParks to open ice rink to public
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Five Rivers MetroParks will soon officially open the MetroParks Ice Rink for skaters of all ages and experience levels. Opening at the RiverScape MetroPark, the MetroParks Ice Rink is the region’s largest outdoor ice rink and will offer beautiful views of the Great Miami River in downtown Dayton.
Police investigating attempted break in at Huber Heights business
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Police need your help in identifying two black men who attempted to break in at a jewelry business on Oct 25. The attempted break in happened at TG Precious Metals and Diamonds on the 4000 block of Brandt Pike, according to Huber Heights Police. A...
Transformative Dayton battery company embarking on next step
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - A Kettering-based battery manufacturer is setting up its large-scale Dayton facility, neighboring the Dayton International Airport. The plant marks the company’s first steps toward exponential growth while reducing China’s stronghold on the market. Xerion Advanced Battery Corp is making a strong move...
Search of Hamilton apartment nets enough fentanyl to kill about 3 times city's population
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County sheriff's office said a drug investigation led to the seizure of fentanyl, meth and crack cocaine plus two arrests. Members of the Butler County Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) Task Force and Hamilton NPS/VICE searched two apartments on NW Washington Boulevard on Tuesday. The...
A look at statistics as Election Day is one week away
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- We are one week away from the midterm elections, and 50% of absentee ballot requests have been received by mail in Montgomery County. In the county there are 367,524 voters, 263,524 unaffiliated (not registered with a party), 55,441 Republican, and 48,333 Democrat. Dayton 24/7 Now’s...
OH-TF1 trains dozens from around the country in life-saving heavy equipment rigging
DAYTON, Oh (WKEF)- Anytime a disaster strikes, Ohio Task Force 1 is prepared to respond. Now, our Ohio crews are teaching other first responders from across the county their methods. Unpacking a puzzle takes patience and practice. “This readies them for any response that we could potential response to, Hurricane...
Kettering Health Chief Executive Officer set to retire
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Wednesday, Kettering Health announced that Chief Executive Officer Fred Manchur would be stepping down from his position as of December 31. During the coming weeks, the Kettering Health Board will choose a reputable executive search agency to coordinate a nationwide search for their new CEO.
Fifth man pleads guilty to kidnapping of Dayton man who died in 2019
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- A fifth man has pleaded guilty to participating in the kidnapping and death of Kwasi Casey in 2019. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio announced the guilty plea on Wednesday of Devon Love, 29, who they say admitted to conspiring with four others to kidnap and abduct Casey at gunpoint on July 7, 2019.
