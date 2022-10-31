SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Tuesday, November 1, Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry held a Candy Buy Back event to show support for the military. "The kids trick-or-treat last night and then we collect all the candy, we give them $1 per pound, and send it to the Blue Star Mothers to send it to the troops over seas. So it's a good, fun way to get it out of your house for a good cause," said Dr. Jody Wright, Owner and Dentist of Wright Smiles Pediatric Dentistry.

SPRINGBORO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO