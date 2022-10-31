Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
Minnesota Football: Everything DC Joe Rossi said prior to Nebraska
The Gophers' Big Ten game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers is just three days away, and Minnesota defensive coordinator Joe Rossi spoke with the media on Wednesday to preview that Big Ten contest. GopherIllustrated was there to tell you more. Here's what you need to know following defensive coordinator Joe Rossi's...
Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Nebraska Huskers
Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Nebraska beat writer Brian Christopherson of the Husker247 to preview the Gophers' Week 9 away game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. 1) What's the energy been like around this Nebraska team...
Everything that Tanner Morgan Said Prior to the Nebraska Game
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan spoke to the local media today following his team's win over Rutgers and in preparation for the Gopher game at Nebraska. Here is everything that Morgan had to say... How did it feel to be back on the field after a week off?. Tanner Morgan: "It...
B1G '23 schedule brings challenges, quirks, unclear future
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten’s 2023 football schedule caused a big gulp for Gophers fans when it was finally unveiled last week. The three crossover games against East Division foes assigned to Minnesota next fall? Michigan and Michigan State at home. Ohio State on the road. That’ll be quite the test for the Gophers, who will be replacing sixth-year starters at both quarterback (Tanner Morgan) and tailback (Mohamed Ibrahim). This could also be the last time a Big Ten team ever receives such a daunting surprise, if the conference decides to follow the trend and ditch the two-division format once UCLA and USC arrive in 2024. In that case, the Big Ten would likely designate up to three rivals for each program out of protection for the annual grudge matches — Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Indiana-Purdue and so on — that make up the rich history of the league.
Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf
Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 71-55 Win Over St.Olaf
Following Minnesota's 71-55 win over St. Olaf, Gopher Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media about his team's victory. Here is everything Johnson had to say!. Ben Johnson: "This was exactly what we needed. I told this guys all week we are dealing with a young group and I want to put them in every possible situation as quickly as possible and as much as possible because that is how you grow, and that is how you learn. Good and bad. I loved everything about it. I told those guys there is so much to show on film good and bad for them to learn from. This group, every single day they have to have that growth mindset. So I thought this was a really good game for us. I loved that they played big, they played small, they ran actions that we have not covered which was good. Overall we are going to take a lot from this and it will really help our young guys."
Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers
Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska
BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
Turkey Trot Boys Hockey Tournament 2022
Kick-off the boys hockey season at the CCX Media Turkey Trot Tournament Friday, November 25, and Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Plymouth Ice Center.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Grilled Cheese Sandwich In Minnesota
Here's where you can find it.
Photos: Lakeville North dominates first and third sets, defeats Lakeville South
Lakeville North (26-4) defeated Lakeville South (22-8) 25-11, 22-25, 25-10, 25-18 in the Class 4A, Section 1 semifinal Tuesday night at Lakeville North High School. Here are our photos from the game.
Local Twin Cities pastors and community activist call on political leaders to have a conversation about crime
MINNEAPOLIS — Local pastors and community leaders in the Twin Cities are speaking out and asking local political leaders to give them a seat at the table when it comes to conversations about crime. Inside Shiloh Temple International Ministries in north Minneapolis, pastors from across the Twin Cities -...
Minnesota Man Convicted For Role in $1.4 Million Medicare Fraud Case
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Maple Grove man has been convicted in federal court for his role in a $1.4 million Medicare fraud case. 40-year-old Eskender Yousuf was convicted on seven counts including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and aggravated identity theft Tuesday. Prosecutors said Yousuf...
EP’s other Graffiti Bridge
The Graffiti Bridge made famous by rock legend Prince is long gone. But another graffiti bridge still stands in the same suburban community.
Mural promoting diversity prompts legal threat from small Minnesota town
RUSH CITY, Minn. — A mural promoting diversity in a small town caused a big uproar after the business behind it was threatened with legal action by the city. The mural depicting raised fists of all skin tones rising from a flower garden was commissioned by Erin and Jason Oare, who have owned the Hairdo or Dye salon in Rush City for 13 years.
Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area
COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
