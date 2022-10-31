Following Minnesota's 71-55 win over St. Olaf, Gopher Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media about his team's victory. Here is everything Johnson had to say!. Ben Johnson: "This was exactly what we needed. I told this guys all week we are dealing with a young group and I want to put them in every possible situation as quickly as possible and as much as possible because that is how you grow, and that is how you learn. Good and bad. I loved everything about it. I told those guys there is so much to show on film good and bad for them to learn from. This group, every single day they have to have that growth mindset. So I thought this was a really good game for us. I loved that they played big, they played small, they ran actions that we have not covered which was good. Overall we are going to take a lot from this and it will really help our young guys."

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO