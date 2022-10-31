ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Nebraska Huskers

Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Nebraska beat writer Brian Christopherson of the Husker247 to preview the Gophers' Week 9 away game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. 1) What's the energy been like around this Nebraska team...
LINCOLN, NE
The Associated Press

B1G '23 schedule brings challenges, quirks, unclear future

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Big Ten’s 2023 football schedule caused a big gulp for Gophers fans when it was finally unveiled last week. The three crossover games against East Division foes assigned to Minnesota next fall? Michigan and Michigan State at home. Ohio State on the road. That’ll be quite the test for the Gophers, who will be replacing sixth-year starters at both quarterback (Tanner Morgan) and tailback (Mohamed Ibrahim). This could also be the last time a Big Ten team ever receives such a daunting surprise, if the conference decides to follow the trend and ditch the two-division format once UCLA and USC arrive in 2024. In that case, the Big Ten would likely designate up to three rivals for each program out of protection for the annual grudge matches — Michigan-Ohio State, Minnesota-Wisconsin, Indiana-Purdue and so on — that make up the rich history of the league.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Five Takeaways from Minnesota's 71-55 Exhibition Win over St. Olaf

Down five players to injury including two preseason All Big Ten honored talents, the Minnesota Gophers defeated St. Olaf 71-55 in tonight's exhibition win at Williams Arena. The Gophers were led in scoring by a trio of true freshmen (along with Ta'Lon Cooper) highlighted by 14 points from Joshua Ola-Joseph off the bench. Here are our Five Takeaways from GI.
247Sports

Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 71-55 Win Over St.Olaf

Following Minnesota's 71-55 win over St. Olaf, Gopher Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke to the media about his team's victory. Here is everything Johnson had to say!. Ben Johnson: "This was exactly what we needed. I told this guys all week we are dealing with a young group and I want to put them in every possible situation as quickly as possible and as much as possible because that is how you grow, and that is how you learn. Good and bad. I loved everything about it. I told those guys there is so much to show on film good and bad for them to learn from. This group, every single day they have to have that growth mindset. So I thought this was a really good game for us. I loved that they played big, they played small, they ran actions that we have not covered which was good. Overall we are going to take a lot from this and it will really help our young guys."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
landgrantholyland.com

Big Ten men’s basketball team preview: Minnesota Golden Gophers

Coach: Ben Johnson (second season) 2021-22 record: 13-17 (4-16) Players returning: Jamison Battle, Parker Fox, Isaiah Ihnen, Treyton Thompson. Players departed: Payton Willis, E.J. Stephens, Luke Loewe, Eric Curry, Abdoulaye Thiam, Charlie Daniels and Sean Sutherlin. Key additions: Dawson Garcia (North Carolina), Ta’Lon Cooper (Morehead State), Taurus Samuels (Dartmouth), Pharrel...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
News Channel Nebraska

Minnesota-based company to pull out of DeWitt, Nebraska

BEATRICE – A Minnesota-based company that has manufactured locking pliers will be pulling out of its DeWitt, Nebraska plant. In a news release, officials of Malco Products, SBC, based in Annandale, Minnesota said it intends to exit the locking handle tool business next year, after fulfilling current customer orders.
ANNANDALE, MN
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Crews battle fire at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area

COLUMBUS, Minn. (FOX 9) - Fire crews worked to knock down the flames of a brush fire that burned at Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area in Anoka County on Wednesday. Anoka County deputies said the fire was burning in the area of West Broadway Avenue between Lexington Ave NE and Kettle River Boulevard, mostly on the east side of the wildlife area.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
