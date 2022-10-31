‘I guess I can be a clown for Halloween now’: Following win, Lane Kiffin jokes about Jimbo Fisher’s offseason ‘clowns’ comment

Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart loves Lane Kiffin’s fire: ‘He’s always gonna fight for us’
For Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, it was a moment of principle and of getting things right. He knew it was a proper touchdown. For Kiffin’s players, it meant more than that. During the No. 11 Rebels’ 31-28 victory at Texas A&M on Saturday, Kiffin came nearly all...
Commercial Dispatch
Late score, Jermar McCarter’s big-time defense see Starkville into playoffs
STARKVILLE — The Starkville sideline was still celebrating a touchdown when Jermar McCarter picked off Grenada’s quarterback for a second time. Trey Petty’s 13-yard pass to Ashton Bogard and subsequent two-point conversion gave the Yellow Jackets a seven-point lead, but McCarter’s grab sealed the deal on a dramatic, must-win senior night.
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
Commercial Dispatch
West Lowndes keeps rolling with rout of Vardaman, earns home playoff game
Jaquavious Tate broke through the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown run on West Lowndes’ first offensive snap Thursday against Vardaman. But even when the play was called back due to a holding penalty, Tate and the Panthers were undeterred. Tate scampered down the right sideline for...
Oxford, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice
Commercial Dispatch
New Hope scores 30 unanswered points in win over Saltillo
NEW HOPE — As the seconds ticked away in New Hope’s 30-6 victory over Saltillo, a wave of emotion fell over the Trojans’ senior football players. Despite the win, it was the last football game that many of those athletes would ever play. New Hope (4-6) was unable to reach the playoffs, but that didn’t stop the Trojans from making one last joyful memory before the end of the season against the Tigers (3-8).
desotocountynews.com
Northeast is a pre-season nationally ranked basketball team
Former Lake Cormorant star Keithean Brooks among highly-regarded Tigers. The expectations for the Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s basketball program are as great as ever if preseason rankings are any indication. The Tigers check in at No. 21 in the inaugural National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I...
Justice for Jay Lee supporters start letter campaign to honor missing Ole Miss student
OXFORD, Miss — The Campus Walks Apartments are the last place Jimmie “Jay” Lee was seen before being reported missing. Now, more than three months since his disappearance, supporters of the group, “Justice for Jay Lee,” are making sure his name isn’t forgotten. “It’s...
Man accused of attacking former catfish farm employees in Mississippi
TUNICA COUNTY, Miss.– Two former employees at a catfish farm in Mississippi say a man attacked them after they went to pick up their final paychecks. Bailey Wade took a cell phone video of a man wielding a heavy object and smashing the windshield of Dylan Coe’s car after Wade and Coe went Pride of […]
Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
actionnews5.com
Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
wtva.com
One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
wtva.com
Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
2 arrested in North Mississippi for stealing a combined $45,000 from school, library funds
JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi State Auditor Shad White announced Tuesday two individuals in Marshall County, Mississippi, have been indicted on embezzlement charges after more than $45,000 combined was stolen in separate cases from school and library funds. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary, and Amanda McDonald, a former...
wtva.com
Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture
ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
wtva.com
Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
foreigndesknews.com
IRS Employees Rip Off COVID Relief Programs, Splurge on Trips, Shopping Sprees, DOJ Alleges
This week’s Golden Horseshoe is awarded to the SBA for approving more than $400,000 in COVID relief loans to five current or former IRS employees who allegedly used the proceeds to purchase spa services, cars, jewelry and travel, according to the Department of Justice. The IRS employees — one...
desotocountynews.com
Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy
The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
wtva.com
Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
