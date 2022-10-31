‘I guess I can be a clown for Halloween now’: Following win, Lane Kiffin jokes about Jimbo Fisher’s offseason ‘clowns’ comment

NEW HOPE — As the seconds ticked away in New Hope’s 30-6 victory over Saltillo, a wave of emotion fell over the Trojans’ senior football players. Despite the win, it was the last football game that many of those athletes would ever play. New Hope (4-6) was unable to reach the playoffs, but that didn’t stop the Trojans from making one last joyful memory before the end of the season against the Tigers (3-8).

SALTILLO, MS ・ 8 HOURS AGO