Oxford, MS

‘I guess I can be a clown for Halloween now’: Following win, Lane Kiffin jokes about Jimbo Fisher’s offseason ‘clowns’ comment

By Michael Katz/Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
Commercial Dispatch
 4 days ago
Commercial Dispatch

Late score, Jermar McCarter’s big-time defense see Starkville into playoffs

STARKVILLE — The Starkville sideline was still celebrating a touchdown when Jermar McCarter picked off Grenada’s quarterback for a second time. Trey Petty’s 13-yard pass to Ashton Bogard and subsequent two-point conversion gave the Yellow Jackets a seven-point lead, but McCarter’s grab sealed the deal on a dramatic, must-win senior night.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

West Lowndes keeps rolling with rout of Vardaman, earns home playoff game

Jaquavious Tate broke through the middle of the field for a 54-yard touchdown run on West Lowndes’ first offensive snap Thursday against Vardaman. But even when the play was called back due to a holding penalty, Tate and the Panthers were undeterred. Tate scampered down the right sideline for...
VARDAMAN, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 02 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Southaven High School soccer team will have a game with Oxford High School on November 02, 2022, 15:50:00.
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

New Hope scores 30 unanswered points in win over Saltillo

NEW HOPE — As the seconds ticked away in New Hope’s 30-6 victory over Saltillo, a wave of emotion fell over the Trojans’ senior football players. Despite the win, it was the last football game that many of those athletes would ever play. New Hope (4-6) was unable to reach the playoffs, but that didn’t stop the Trojans from making one last joyful memory before the end of the season against the Tigers (3-8).
SALTILLO, MS
desotocountynews.com

Northeast is a pre-season nationally ranked basketball team

Former Lake Cormorant star Keithean Brooks among highly-regarded Tigers. The expectations for the Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s basketball program are as great as ever if preseason rankings are any indication. The Tigers check in at No. 21 in the inaugural National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I...
BOONEVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Meet the Candidates: Dianne Black

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Dianne Black won the Democratic nomination on June 7, 2022, for Mississippi’s 1st Congressional District. She is the first Black woman on the ballot for the seat Black is a graduate of Unrii School of Beauty Culture and has been the owner of a small business in Olive Branch, Mississippi, for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Tunica Co. woman finds apartment riddled with bullet holes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at a North Mississippi apartment complex is under investigation by the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office. Karla Walker says she’s scared to death to return to her Kirby Estate apartment of four years after this shooting. “It’s the simple fact, I can’t even...
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Ag investigators recover stolen property in North Mississippi

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities recovered stolen items, including utility trailers, a horse trailer, and two boats, in Panola and Yalobusha counties last month. According to the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC), agents with the Mississippi Agriculture and Livestock Theft Bureau (MALTB) and the Panola County Sheriff’s Department executed search warrants at […]
PANOLA COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

One dead in overnight wreck with a tractor in Chickasaw County

CHICKASAW COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Chickasaw County coroner confirmed one person died during an overnight wreck with a tractor. Coroner Larry Harris said Torrance Lamar Stewart, 46, died. The wreck happened on Highway 45 Alternate south of Okolona near County Road 177. The wreck happened Wednesday night around...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo police turn off comments on social media posts of felony arrests

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Police Department has shut off public comments for its social media posts on felony arrests. "The comments are often hateful and cruel," Chief John Quaka wrote Monday in a letter posted on Facebook. "Families, coworkers and employers are being libeled and bullied in almost every post."
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Several cars caught fire at Ashley Furniture

ECRU, Miss. - (WTVA) Some scary moments at one of the employee parking lots of Ashley Furniture in Ecru Saturday morning. Police chief Matt Stringer says a malfunctioned vehicle led to five cars catching on fire. He says the driver did not report someone hitting their car. The chief says...
ECRU, MS
wtva.com

Domestic violence incident leaves one dead in Prentiss County

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A Prentiss County man is dead after a domestic violence incident Tuesday night. Sheriff Randy Tolar says his deputies went to home on County Road 5490 after getting a shots fired call, but his deputies say a person ran away from the home once they got there.
PRENTISS COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Woman sentenced for striking DeSoto County deputy

The woman accused of striking a DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been sentenced to prison. Katherine Harris, age 36 of Memphis, was sentenced Monday in DeSoto County Circuit Court. WMC-TV reported that Harris was sentenced to 20 years in prison on a charge of driving under the influence, causing serious injury.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo man indicted on federal drug charge

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Federal judge will decide if a Tupelo man should stay in federal custody until his trial. Court documents show a federal grand jury recently indicted Terry Montgomery on a drug charge. He made his initial court appearance before a federal judge in Greenville on Friday.
TUPELO, MS

