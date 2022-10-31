Read full article on original website
cstoredecisions.com
Award Winning 2022 MYLE Products
Presenting our Hot New Products of 2022 Award Winners, the MYLE Micro and DRIP disposables at the NACS Show.
pymnts.com
Food Brands Tap Digital Supply Chain Platforms to Streamline Logistics
For Africa’s restaurant and hospitality industry, the combination of global supply chain bottlenecks and rising wholesale prices have led to local logistics challenges and inefficient distribution networks. In that environment, the lack of the lack of a digitized end-to-end food supply chain process, from procurement, logistics and warehousing to...
cstoredecisions.com
A Pegless Display System and a Convenient Windshield Service Station Designed for C-Stores
JaNae Duncan, Sales Manager at Retail Space Solutions and Commercial Zone introduces the SimpliStock™ Peg Pusher System and showcases the Aruba waste & windshield service station at the NACS show in Las Vegas. Commercial Zone.
cstoredecisions.com
Zippo Showcases New Products at NACS 2022
Zippo showcases their lineup of lighter inserts, candles, hand warmers, tinders, fire starter products, eyewear, and more at the 2022 NACS Show in Las Vegas.
cstoredecisions.com
Casey’s Alternative Fuel Choices Expand
Casey’s General Stores announced the continued expansion of its alternative fuel options, including offering biofuel and installing the company’s 11th Tesla Supercharger at its Urbana, Ill., location. This is in response to evolving guest needs and as part of its environmental stewardship efforts. “At Casey’s, we strive to...
CPG Giants Use Digital Commerce to Pump New Life Into Old Brands
Consumers are increasingly looking to get as many of their needs as possible met online, and brands that fail to adapt risk falling behind. Consumer-packaged goods (CPG) giant Colgate-Palmolive, for one, has been looking to boost its digital performance across brands. The company has especially seen digital strength in its...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Best Practices for Operating a Logistics Marketplace
The marketplace model has provided the logistics sector with an opportunity for unprecedented transformation. In an industry hamstrung by a combination of decoupled, disparate systems and exceptionally relational processes, there's a better way to operate. Not just for new market entrants, but for all existing brokers and freight forwarders as well.
Livewire's Estrella Weedery Is The World's First Estate-Grown Weedery — A Sustainable Cannabis Farm and Destination Focused On Premium Organic-Style Specialty Cannabis Products
Livewire Ergogenics Inc. trading at the OTC Marketplace under LVVV is a company focused on acquiring, managing, leasing, and licensing special-purpose real estate properties and operations conducive to producing high-quality, handcrafted, and organically grown specialty cannabis products for medical and recreational adult-use in California. The company’s main operations are in...
OSARO Debuts Partners Alliance: a Collaborative Program for E-commerce Robotics Integrators and Vendors
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- OSARO®, a global leader in AI-driven robotics for e-commerce, has launched a partner program that aims to streamline the deployment of robotic solutions for e-commerce and logistics businesses. The OSARO Partners Alliance program provides a range of collaboration and comarketing opportunities for vendors, integrators, distributors, resellers, third-party logistics companies (3PLs), and consultants, to deliver unified solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005370/en/ Working with a FANUC robot and a Pregis automated bagging machine, OSARO staff members collaborate with NPSG Global technicians to construct OSARO® Robotic Bagging System cells at Zenni Optical in Novato, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
teslarati.com
Tesla listed among Interbrand’s Best Global Brands 2022 report
International brand consultancy firm Interbrand has released its Best Global Brands 2022 report, which outlines the strongest brands across a wide range of industries. Among the high rankers in Interbrand’s report was Tesla, which was listed as one of the companies which saw the most significant year-over-year percentage growth in brand value.
hotelnewsme.com
PRIVATE LABEL ME AND THE SPECIALITY FOOD FESTIVAL SET TO REDEFINE THE FUTURE OF THE FOOD INDUSTRY
Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) is preparing to host the MENA region’s only event for private label and contract manufacturing, Private Label & Licensing Middle East. Taking place from 8-10 November 2022, attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the partners they need to in order to develop their own FMCG food and non-food products, find the right branding and packaging solutions, and discuss more effective supply chain strategies for their brand with private label and contract manufacturers.
hospitalitytech.com
PAR Technology’s Punchh Launches Innovative Subscription Solution for Restaurants and Convenience Stores
ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and builder of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, announced today that its loyalty software Punchh® is now offering enterprise restaurants and c-store brands a way to launch and manage a subscription program. In the United States, households maintain an average of...
nutritionaloutlook.com
PLT Health Solutions announces new hires for expanding international footprint
PLT Health Solutions, Inc. appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and Rodolphe Hang as business development director, EMEA to be based in France. PLT Health Solutions, Inc. (Morristown, NJ) appointed Edward Kim as general director, South Korea, to be based in Korea; and...
Ryder Buys Dotcom Distribution to Bolster eCommerce Solution
Continuing to bolster its eCommerce solution for B2B and B2C brands, logistics and transportation company Ryder System has acquired omnichannel fulfillment and distribution services provider Dotcom Distribution. Dotcom Distribution serves retail and eCommerce brands in the health, beauty and cosmetics, and fashion and apparel verticals, and the acquisition will add...
Rothy’s Makes Two Executive Hires, Shuffles Additional Roles as Company Continues to Grow
Rothy’s has hired Heather Archibald as its first chief product & merchandising officer and Jamie Gersch as chief marketing officer as the brand enters its next phase of growth. Archibald joins the San Francisco-based company with over 20 years of experience building global product and merchandising strategies at brands like Title Nine, Restoration Hardware and Gap, Inc. Overseeing Rothy’s merchandising, design, inventory planning and allocation departments, Archibald will work to grow the company’s global product development and commercialization strategies. “As a lifelong merchant who is customer and product-obsessed, joining a nimble and vertically-integrated business is a dream,” Archibald said in a statement....
Chefs' Warehouse Acquires Specialty Food Distributor Chef Middle East
The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. CHEF has acquired specialty food distributor Chef Middle East (CME) from Gulf Capital, an alternative asset management firm in the Gulf and Southeast Asia. The financial terms were not disclosed. CME has operations in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Oman. It provides specialty food products...
Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me to Expand Digital Offerings
Victoria’s Secret has acquired digitally-native intimates brand Adore Me, a move designed to help the lingerie and beauty products retailer as it looks to expand its audience online and off. The purchase includes a $400 million upfront cash payment and further cash consideration based in part on growth targets,...
salestechstar.com
Drive Greater Sales Value, Volume and Velocity at Transform Connect, Hosted by Showpad
Showpad, the global leader in sales enablement technology, has opened registration for sales enablement conference Transform Connect 2022. Set to take place virtually on November 9, 2022, the event is open to everyone across the sales and marketing landscape and is free to attend. Unveiling what’s next for the sales...
ffnews.com
Tandem Bank launches Tandem Marketplace
Leading digital challenger bank, Tandem, has today announced the launch of its new ‘Tandem Marketplace’, a consumer-focused hub which provides key information and resources to help promote greener living. With an aim to be the UK’s greener digital bank, Tandem is focused on supporting its customers to make...
theindustry.fashion
Flannels hails "dynamic shift" in rental with new service
Flannels has hailed a "dynamic shift" in the fashion rental market with its new service, launched in partnership with HURR, featuring an edit of "disruptive" brands. Unveiled today at www.flannelsrental.com, the service offers brands such as Area, Coperni, Mugler, Maisie Wilen, Dion Lee, 16Arlington for rental for periods of 4, 8, 10 and 20 days.
