NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group D: France, Denmark, Australia, Tunisia schedule, fixtures, rankings
World Cup 2022 Group D looks pretty straightforward on paper, as France, Denmark, Australia and Tunisia collide. That said, both Australia and Tunisia have the ability to be very tough opponents for the European powers. France and Denmark are expected to glide through to the last 16 as the reigning...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group A: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands, Ecuador schedule, fixtures, rankings
Group A in the 2022 World Cup will be intriguing, as hosts Qatar are joined by African champs Senegal, plus the Netherlands and Ecuador. This really is a wide-open group and the host nation (who are huge outsiders) will be thinking they have a chance of reaching the knockout rounds if things go their way and the home fans inspire them.
Soccer-United States at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group F: Belgium, Canada, Croatia, Morocco schedule, fixtures, rankings
Belgium, Canada, Croatia, and Morocco comprise a World Cup group which could produce any combination of knockout rounds entrants, even if there’s a sincere favorite. Roberto Martinez’s loaded Belgium, ranked No. 2 in the world by FIFA, will be widely-ticketed to emerge out of World Cup 2022’s Group F, with Kevin De Bruyne capable of putting a Ballon d’Or on his mantle with a strong individual and team performance.
NBC Sports
Rebeca Andrade wins gymnastics worlds all-around, completes grueling climb to the top
Rebeca Andrade is Brazil’s first all-around gold medalist, crowned the top female gymnast at the world championships in Liverpool, England, on Thursday. Andrade, the 23-year-old favorite, won with 56.899 points, distancing the silver medalist, American Shilese Jones, by 1.5 points. Jones was 10th at last year’s Olympic Trials and was ready to quit elite gymnastics. Now she’s the world’s second-best gymnast.
NBC Sports
2022 World Gymnastics Championships results
Results from the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships in Liverpool, England (full results are here) …. (top eight make Tuesday’s team final) Women’s All-Around (top 24, max. two per country, make Thursday’s final) 12. Jordan Chiles (USA) — 53.998 (can’t qualify for final due to 2 per country...
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Cameroon, Switzerland schedule, fixtures, rankings
World No. 1 Brazil was not given an easy ride to the knockout rounds with a tough draw in World Cup 2022 Group G this November. Tite’s imperious Brazilians will be tested by savvy Switzerland, fierce Serbia, and a Cameroon side capable of anything on its day. The group...
"Football Misses Lionel Messi": La Liga President Claims Most Fans Don't Watch Ligue 1
Javier Tebas has aimed a dig at Ligue 1 by claiming that "football misses Lionel Messi" since he left Barcelona for PSG.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 18: Casemiro
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. If Brazil lines up with one holding midfielder in Qatar, you can almost guarantee that it will be Casemiro. Casemiro, a five-time Champions League-winner with Real Madrid, has earned a reputation for being a defensive menace in the midfield and Brazil will need all of that energy to balance their wealth of attacking talent.
sportsengine.com
The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Final Will Be Played Here!
The FIFA World Cup is just a few days away, with fans and teams preparing all over the world for the big day on November 20th. Qatar, known for its luxurious buildings created by its insurmountable wealth, will not shy away from creating the atmospheric value we all expect during this variation of the tournament.
SB Nation
Chelsea vs. Dinamo Zagreb, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
Chelsea’s Champions League campaign began in historically bad fashion. With just one point collected from our first two games, including a defeat to this same Dinamo side, we had matched our worst ever start to a group stage campaign, going all the way to back to the very first time we actually participated in the Champions League.
Yardbarker
Inter Coach Simone Inzaghi To Field Strongest XI Against Juventus With Acerbi, Dimarco & Calhanoglu To Start, Italian Broadcaster Reports
Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi is set to field his strongest possible starting eleven in this weekend’s Serie A clash with Juventus. This according to Italian broadcaster Sky Sport Italia, who report that the likes of Francesco Acerbi, Federico Dimarco, and Hakan Calhanoglu are all set to start Sunday’s match in Turin.
CBS Sports
World Cup 2022: Champions League clubs that could benefit from break; Liverpool yes, PSG and Real Madrid no
The FIFA World Cup in Qatar is less than one month away and following this midweek's UEFA Champions League fixtures, we now know who is in the hat for next Monday's knockout phase draw. We do not know what continental soccer's top table will look like at the start of 2023, but we do know that some clubs are set to be hit harder than others. The impact of the World Cup could go a long way towards dictating who wins domestic and continental competitions, so we look at the teams most likely to be helped or hurt by Qatar this winter:
Fifa World Cup 2022 schedule: Every match and kick-off time
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December.The tournament will be the first to be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. This edition will be the last to feature just 32 teams, with the tournament being expanded from 2026 onwards in order to feature 48 nations.Reigning champions France will be among the favourites, though no team has successfully defended the World Cup since Brazil...
theScore
Field set, possible matchups revealed for Champions League round of 16
Seeding for the Champions League round of 16 was finalized Wednesday, as AC Milan secured the final available place in the knockout stage by crushing Red Bull Salzburg 4-0 and finishing second in Group E. Elsewhere, Benfica pipped Paris Saint-Germain to top spot in Group H by beating Maccabi Haifa...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Ghana coach Otto Addo backed to gel squad before Qatar
Former international John Paintsil is confident that Ghana head coach Otto Addo can make the side competitive at the World Cup in Qatar. The Black Stars have struggled for form this year, winning just two of their 12 games, with Addo taking charge following a group-stage exit from the Africa Cup of Nations in January.
ESPN
Atletico Madrid out of Europe after defeat to Porto
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto to a 2-1 win against Atletico Madrid which meant they finished top of their Champions League group and condemned Atletico to an early European exit. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but they leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as...
U.S. women's national soccer team to play two pre-World Cup friendlies in New Zealand
The U.S. women's team will play a pair of friendlies in New Zealand ahead of the 2023 World Cup, which will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
NBC Sports
Who are the best soccer players of all time?
It’s a question that sparks a debate like no other in the sport. In this current generation, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo dominate the dialogue, with players like Neymar Jr. trailing close behind and Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland flipping the page for the next era. But if...
CBS Sports
2022 World Cup squad list tracker: Deadline dates for USMNT, England, France, Brazil, Germany and others
The 2022 FIFA World Cup begins on Nov. 20 in what will be the first winter edition in the history of the competition. The best players in the world will take center stage in Qatar with the action running through the final on Dec. 18. You can watch all of the World Cup live on fuboTV (Try for free).
