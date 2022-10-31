ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OR

Driving the Higher Elevations in Oregon, Nov. 3

ODOT release – ASHLAND — Drivers should prepare for expected low snow levels with the first winter storm of the season beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday over the southern Oregon Cascades and Interstate 5 Siskiyou Summit. November 1 is also the first day that drivers will legally need to carry chains over mountain passes. “The first snow of the season typically catches drivers unprepared and off guard,” said Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT District 8 Manager. “Have your vehicle winter ready and budget extra time to get to your destination.” Drivers should stay up to date on changing conditions by monitoring Tripcheck in Oregon and QuickMap in California. Winter driving tips are in the ODOT Winter Storybook. Other smart ideas include: Allow extra time to get where you are going. Travel is going to be slow. Allow extra following and stopping distance. There is less traction on slick, snowy roads. Carry chains and know how to use them. Turn on headlights to increase visibility. Prepare for delays. Make sure you have your cell phone and charger, water, blankets, snacks and plenty of patience. Depending on conditions when driving over Siskiyou Summit, south of Ashland, drivers may need to install tire chains. 4X4s and all wheel drive vehicles can typically pass through the chain checkpoint at I-5 Exits 11 and 1 without chains, unless they are towing.
Halloween 2022 in Ashland

There were ghosts and goblins galore (and a great many other wonderfully creative costumes!) at Ashland’s Annual Children’s Halloween Celebration held Oct. 31 in downtown Ashland. The parade and festivities began at 3:30p.m. and proceeded from the library on E. Main to the plaza, with businesses around town offering treats to trick-or-treaters. No estimates on actual numbers, but the crowd was enormous filling the entire plaza. After a two year shut-down due to Covid, the community came together to laugh, enjoy, and express themselves at this family-oriented community event.
City of Medford officially responds to Ehrlich's lawsuit

The City of Medford has formally responded to a lawsuit filed by an Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from...
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets

(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees

Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
People feeling lucky to win $1.2 billion on Powerball jackpot

MEDFORD, Ore. -- People are lining up at local stores to buy the 1.2 billion dollar Powerball ticket. The next drawing is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:59pm. A Sherm's Foods 4 Less employee, Zach Novach said he see's customers coming in frequently feeling lucky. “Today I had someone buy 100 Powerball tickets … yes," said Novach.
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart

Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford

Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
Elk Poaching Douglas Co., Oct. 31

On October 25, 2022, around 6:30 P.M., OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject (s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time. It is believed the subject (s) used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 P.M October 25 and 7:00 A.M. October 26. There is also a report of a subject driving a silver midsized pickup with a rifle in the area earlier in the day along the freeway. OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.
