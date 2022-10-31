Read full article on original website
KTVL
Grants Pass looking to buy former Elk Lodge building to use as shelter
GRANTS PASS — Grants Pass city officials have put in an offer to obtain the old Elk Lodge building which will serve as shelter for people struggling with homelessness, as well as a social service facility. “We are hoping to hear back early this week about if the seller...
oregontoday.net
Driving the Higher Elevations in Oregon, Nov. 3
ODOT release – ASHLAND — Drivers should prepare for expected low snow levels with the first winter storm of the season beginning Tuesday night into Wednesday over the southern Oregon Cascades and Interstate 5 Siskiyou Summit. November 1 is also the first day that drivers will legally need to carry chains over mountain passes. “The first snow of the season typically catches drivers unprepared and off guard,” said Jeremiah Griffin, ODOT District 8 Manager. “Have your vehicle winter ready and budget extra time to get to your destination.” Drivers should stay up to date on changing conditions by monitoring Tripcheck in Oregon and QuickMap in California. Winter driving tips are in the ODOT Winter Storybook. Other smart ideas include: Allow extra time to get where you are going. Travel is going to be slow. Allow extra following and stopping distance. There is less traction on slick, snowy roads. Carry chains and know how to use them. Turn on headlights to increase visibility. Prepare for delays. Make sure you have your cell phone and charger, water, blankets, snacks and plenty of patience. Depending on conditions when driving over Siskiyou Summit, south of Ashland, drivers may need to install tire chains. 4X4s and all wheel drive vehicles can typically pass through the chain checkpoint at I-5 Exits 11 and 1 without chains, unless they are towing.
KDRV
Medford Parks Department and Rogue Valley Transportation District push efforts to prevent vandalism and drug use at local parks
Medford - The Rogue Valley Transportation District (RVTD) and the Medford Parks and Recreation facilities department have installed ‘vandalism proof’ bathrooms to help reduce damages in frequently visited areas. These projects have been in the works for a few years, the Medford parks department installed two bathrooms that...
theashlandchronicle.com
Halloween 2022 in Ashland
There were ghosts and goblins galore (and a great many other wonderfully creative costumes!) at Ashland’s Annual Children’s Halloween Celebration held Oct. 31 in downtown Ashland. The parade and festivities began at 3:30p.m. and proceeded from the library on E. Main to the plaza, with businesses around town offering treats to trick-or-treaters. No estimates on actual numbers, but the crowd was enormous filling the entire plaza. After a two year shut-down due to Covid, the community came together to laugh, enjoy, and express themselves at this family-oriented community event.
klcc.org
City of Medford officially responds to Ehrlich's lawsuit
The City of Medford has formally responded to a lawsuit filed by an Oregon Public Broadcasting journalist. As KLCC’s Brian Bull reports, the suit stems from April Ehrlich’s arrest and detainment by Medford Police two years ago. Ehrlich’s suit is for damages incurred when she was prevented from...
Fall open burn dates set within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone only
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The 2022 fall open burn days within the Klamath County Air Quality Zone will start 8 a.m. Saturday, November 5, and will end 5 p.m. Sunday, November 20. In communities outside the Air Quality Zone, you must contact your local fire district before open burning....
KTVL
Two dead bears in five days near Talent, police believe people responsible for killings
Jackson County, Ore. — In the last five days, troopers with Oregon State Police Fish and Wildlife Division have responded to two separate reports of a dead bears stuck in trees in near Talent. Police say they found the the first bear, a black bear, with an arrow sticking...
centraloregondaily.com
2 poached bears discovered in Oregon trees; One shot with arrow, bullets
(Editor’s note: An image of the bear that was pulled out of the tree with the arrow in it appears at the bottom of this story. It may be disturbing for some). A dead bear was found with an arrow sticking out of it high in a tree in southwest Oregon Saturday. Oregon State Police is asking the public’s help to find who is behind the poaching and leaving the animal to waste. It’s the latest in a string of poachings reported across Oregon in the past several weeks.
focushillsboro.com
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation After The Discovery Of Two Dead Bears In Trees
Officials In Oregon Are Conducting An Investigation: Officials in the state of Oregon are looking for information regarding two black bears that were discovered in trees in the same area at separate periods. An arrow had apparently been used to kill one of these bears, as its body was discovered nearby. In addition to that, it had two bullet holes in it when it was found.
KDRV
People feeling lucky to win $1.2 billion on Powerball jackpot
MEDFORD, Ore. -- People are lining up at local stores to buy the 1.2 billion dollar Powerball ticket. The next drawing is Wednesday, November 2 at 7:59pm. A Sherm's Foods 4 Less employee, Zach Novach said he see's customers coming in frequently feeling lucky. “Today I had someone buy 100 Powerball tickets … yes," said Novach.
basinlife.com
Pet of the Week “Braden”…a kitty from Klamath Animal Shelter!
This week’s pet is a kitten named “Braden”. Braden is an 4 month old male. He is a short haired, brown and black tabby, and his brothers Kaden and Jayden and sister Hayden are also available for adoption. The family that surrendered them said that they are...
KTVL
Driver taken to the hospital after crashing into First Student bus
FORT VANNOY — The driver of an SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries after crashing into a First Student bus which was en route to school on the 4800 block of Upper River Road in Josephine County Monday morning. Rural Metro Fire responded to the call...
KDRV
Active police investigation taking place at Grants Pass Walmart
Update, 4:51: Grants Pass Fire and Rescue and Grants Pass PD have cleared the scene at the Walmart location. Officials say that the store will reopen at 5:30 p.m. tonight. GRANTS PASS, Ore-- An active police investigation is right now underway at the Walmart located at 145 NE Terry Lane in Grants Pass.
KTVL
32-year-old woman dead after Halloween traffic accident in Medford
Medford, Ore — Last night, a 32-year-old woman died after being struck by a car in southwest Medford. At around 9:10 pm, the Medford Police Department (MPD) and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) responded to a report of an injury crash in the 2100 block of Happy Valley Drive.
KTVL
Have you seen Courtney? Missing 29-year-old Josephine County woman
Josephine Co., Ore. — The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is searching for any information regarding the disappearance of Courtney Brion, 29. Brion was reported missing by her mother on November1. According to the report, she was last seen on the 4000 block of Redwood Avenue in Grants Pass, four days prior.
Klamath Falls News
Winter Weather Advisory issued above 4,000 feet
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Including the cities of Crescent Lake and Diamond Lake. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY. * WHAT...Wet snow expected, especially above 4000 feet. Storm total snow accumulations 6 to 10 inches. * WHERE...The Southern Oregon Cascades. This...
oregontoday.net
Elk Poaching Douglas Co., Oct. 31
On October 25, 2022, around 6:30 P.M., OSP Fish & Wildlife Trooper received a report of two elk being shot within 100 yards of the freeway, near milepost 84, I-5 south, Glendale, OR. The two elk, one bull and one cow, were in an open field on the west side of the freeway. The bull was not touched, but the cow was processed with the edible portions taken. This indicates that the subject (s) were in the area for a lengthy amount of time. It is believed the subject (s) used a flashlight in the field between 7:00 P.M October 25 and 7:00 A.M. October 26. There is also a report of a subject driving a silver midsized pickup with a rifle in the area earlier in the day along the freeway. OSP Fish & Wildlife is urging anyone with information about the identity of the person (s) or vehicle, in this case, to call the OSP tip line at 1-800-452-7888, *OSP (*677), or email at TIP@osp.oregon.gov. Reference case number SP22288310.
klcc.org
Deadly Grants Pass police shooting of civilian deemed justified, widow of man killed plans to sue
Last month, a Grants Pass officer who was searching in the dark for a criminal suspect shot and killed a resident who stepped out of his house with a gun. On Thursday, a Josephine County grand jury concluded the shooting of Mark Caldwell on Monday, Sept. 19 was justified. On...
