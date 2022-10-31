Read full article on original website
Valley natives bringing Wings and Rings franchise to Starr County
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Do you want to win free wings for a year? Wings and Rings, a sports restaurant and bar franchise, is officially coming to Rio Grande City with a new location at 4251 E US Hwy 83. The sports restaurant and bar franchise is opening Monday, Nov. 7. To celebrate the opening, […]
Local veterans motorcycle club helps combat PTSD
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Here at CBS 4 we are highlighting the good in our community with our Pay It 4ward series. The Rio Grande Valley is home to many veterans and throughout the years dozens have come together to bond over their memories of the military. Robert Jackson is one of the original founders […]
tejanonation.net
Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr, and Balde Munoz to join Edinburg Music Walk of Fame on Nov. 3
The City of Edinburg will induct three new stars into the Edinburg Music Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. The inductees include award-winning Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr., and Balde Munoz. Pulido recently celebrated 27 years in the music industry and...
valleybusinessreport.com
Return Of Citrus Thrills Edinburg
Nick Cantu makes his way up the back stairs of the old Citrus Theater. If walls could only talk, the stories the eight-decades-old movie house could tell. In an upstairs hallway, Cantu points to a room where he said the original owner of the Citrus, a doctor, practiced medicine in World War II-era Edinburg. For decades, the Citrus played the role of the hometown single-screen theater.
KRGV
Remains of McAllen woman found in Colorado identified 35 years after disappearance
Nora Elia Castillo's daughters were just little girls when they last saw her 35 years ago. Now as adults — and thanks to advances in DNA technology — their mother’s remains were recently identified in Colorado. Castillo’s body was discovered in a farm in Baca County. The...
megadoctornews.com
McAllen High School Alumna Joins DHR Health
EDINBURG, TX – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Amanda M. Wright to the team of experienced psychiatrists at the DHR Health Behavioral Hospital located in Edinburg, TX. Dr. Wright is a proud graduate of McAllen High School and is happy to be back home treating patients in the community where she grew up.
utrgvrider.com
Musical tribute to veterans
In the second-ever concert held at the Edinburg Promenade Park Amphitheater, the Pre-Veteran’s Day Music Festival will feature legendary Tejano artists Roberto Pulido and his son, Bobby Pulido, UTRGV’s own Mariachi Juvenil and other musical acts at 5:30 p.m. Friday. The free event starts with performances by UTRGV...
KRGV
McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits
With the cost of groceries rising, those who rely on government benefits are getting a little help. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. One McAllen woman says the extra money is needed.
See What $359,000 Buys And Why In Los Fresnos, Texas
At first glance this place is just too good to be true, but it is. Put this house anywhere else and it would be going for twice the price or more. This two-story stucco home in the new Feather Ridge subdivision in Los Fresnos is located at 126 Heron Drive in Cameron County. This is a spec home, as the builder built it on the speculation that it would be sold.
Brownsville football player ‘blocks out’ the impossible
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Ivan Martinez’s go get it attitude has propelled him to heights others see as improbable. Martinez was born with just one hand, but that has never stopped him from doing what he loves: football. The junior center for Gladys Porter Early College High School has been a part of the football […]
utrgvrider.com
Announcements
The House of Fashion will hold a Spooky Pop Up Thrift Shop from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. in the Student Union on the Edinburg campus. The Student Union will host a costume contest from 2 to 3 p.m. in Student Union Room 1.300 on the Edinburg campus. Only enrolled students may compete. There will be cash prizes: $150 for first place, $100 for second place and $75 for third place.
KRGV
Made in the 956: Valley local owns martial arts studio in Harlingen
Anastacia Ortiz has had a love for martial arts ever since she was a kid, but it wasn't until she got older that she actually got into the sport herself. “When I got older and had my first son, we wanted to help him build confidence and so I said, ‘Why don't we put him in taekwondo?’” Ortiz said. “And we got him in that and the first day I remember sitting there being like, 'This is so exciting; I want to do it. I want to do it. I want to do it.' And I felt like a little kid. I think by the end of the month, his first four weeks, I had enrolled myself."
KRGV
New program to teach signs of human smuggling in Valley schools
A new program is starting in eight Valley schools next month. Students and teachers will learn the signs of human smuggling. The lesson is paid for by a half million dollar grant. Middle schools and high schools in Roma, Hidalgo, La Joya, Lyford, Rio Grande City, Grulla, Progreso, and Brownsville...
valleybusinessreport.com
Central Plumbing Stays True To Principles
Pablo Pena started small with three employees, including himself, his wife and a friend. It was 1964 and the beginnings of Central Plumbing Supply in Weslaco on Kansas Avenue, just adjacent to the city’s iconic Tinaco cement water tower. Pena had worked in the plumbing supply business for a local company that closed when its business affairs weren’t properly managed.
valleybusinessreport.com
Garza Finds New Opportunity In Edinburg
Raudel Garza’s career in economic development leadership has taken him to Mission, Pharr and Harlingen. He is now heading to a new challenge – and city. Beginning Nov. 7, Garza will be the new executive director of the Edinburg Economic Development Corporation. His new job will come after a 10-year tenure as the chief executive officer of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation. Edinburg is hoping Garza’s experience and stature in economic development circles will stabilize a wing of city government that has seen many directors come and go.
utrgvrider.com
Athlete of the week: Agustin Salazar
Mass communication freshman Agustin Salazar plays for the UTRGV Men’s Tennis Team. Salazar graduated from McAllen Memorial High School. He recently won the Singles H Draw Championship 3-0 at the University of Texas at San Antonio Jauer Roadrunner Invitational. Q: What do you do for fun outside of tennis?
KRGV
Female teens in custody in connection with stabbing north of Harlingen
Two female teens are in custody in connection with a robbery that occurred last week north of Harlingen. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to an aggravated robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 25 where the victim was stabbed, Cameron County Precinct 5 Constable Eddie Solis said at the scene. Emily...
KRGV
Edinburg residents grow weary amid construction standstill
Nearly a year after the project started in September 2021, residents of Lull Subdivision in Edinburg are anxiously waiting for their street to be completed. Channel 5 checked in on the progress in April. The work was supposed to be done by now, but over a month after the initial completion date, residents have not seen results.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Roger Adame Becomes Mercedes’ Winningest Head Coach
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Mercedes head coach Roger Adame became the school’s all-time winningest coach when his Tigers beat rival Edcouch-Elsa 39-22 in week 10. Adame, who is in his ninth-year as Mercedes head coach, won his 63rd game. Adame overtakes Herman L. Schmalzried at the top of...
Mission festival promises night of fright
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Mission is set up to host a night of fright. The Halloween Festival of Frights will open at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mission Event Center, 200 N. Shary Road. The fun continues until 9 p.m. The festival promises a haunted house, candy, games, hot dogs, moon jumps […]
