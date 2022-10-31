Read full article on original website
Related
Carscoops
Tuner Turns Rendering Artist’s Wild Mid-Engine ’67 Mustang Into Reality For SEMA
The team at ‘B is for Build’ has arrived at SEMA 2022 with its super custom mid-engine 1967 Ford Mustang. When we say super custom that might be an understatement too. Its stretched custom chassis, a V8 from a rival brand, and super-wide fenders just almost missed the show altogether.
Carscoops
Toyota Shows GR Corolla Rally Concept, 620 HP Supras, And GR86 Daily Drifter At SEMA
Toyota’s commitment to cars was front and center at SEMA as the company displayed an assortment of concepts and builds based on the GR86, GR Supra, and GR Corolla. Starting with the latter, the company introduced the GR Corolla Rally concept that provides a glimpse at the possibilities for aftermarket customization.
Carscoops
Stripped 1,700 HP Audi R8 From SEMA Looks Like A Supersized Ariel Atom
The SEMA Show in Las Vegas attracts all kinds of modified vehicles. Usually, they come with extra components designed for greater performance and wilder looks but this particular model comes with fewer parts than usual. We are talking about the pictured stripped-out Audi R8 Kart that looks like Ariel Atom‘s big brother, although it packs a lot more power than you would expect.
Carscoops
Ford’s New Super Duty Is A Huge Hit, Averaging Over 10k Orders Per Day
The 2023 Ford F-Series Super Duty is off to a good start as the company has been getting more than 10,000 orders per day. The order books opened on October 27th and the automaker has received more than 52,000 orders in five days. That’s an average of over 10,400 orders per day, which is an impressive achievement considering the truck starts at $43,970 and won’t arrive at dealerships until early next year.
Carscoops
This Tuned Widebody E36 BMW M3 Looks Crazier Than A GTR
The BMW 3-Series E36 has aged quite nicely, especially in the M3 Coupe flavor. Still, things have moved on since the mid-90s, making the stock bodykit look somewhat understated for a performance-focused model. LTO (Live To Offend) tried to change that by offering a widebody kit designed by Khyzyl Saleem, taking inspiration from the M3 GTR racecar.
Carscoops
Dodge And Chrysler Tell Older Challenger, Charger And 300 Owners To Stop Driving Them
More than a quarter of a million 2005-2010 model-year Dodge and Chrysler cars still need to have dangerous Takata airbags replaced. And as these vehicles continue to age, the risk factor increases. As such, Stellantis is warning owners and custodians of such vehicles to stop driving them until they follow through on the airbag recall. The stop-drive order comes as the NHSTA released a statement today saying that two people have died this year in separate crashes involving 2010 Dodge Chargers when the Takata driver’s side air bags exploded.
Carscoops
Toyota Trailhunter Concept Introduced, Previews New Overlanding-Focused Trim For Trucks And SUVs
SEMA concepts are usually frivolous flights of fancy, but Toyota is changing that up with the Trailhunter concept. Based on the Tundra, the Trailhunter concept previews an overlanding-focused trim that will be offered on future trucks and SUVs. These models will be “purpose-built” and designed to appeal to “outdoor enthusiasts who long for off-the-grid expeditions.”
Carscoops
Toyota Sequoia Looks To Conquer SEMA As Well As The Great Outdoors
The Toyota Sequoia has been redesigned for the first time in 15 years and the company is celebrating by showcasing an assortment of different builds at SEMA. Starting with the Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia, the model is based on the Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road and features a rugged front bumper, rock sliders, and a dual swingout rear bumper that holds a spare tire as well as a Hi-Lift jack and jerry cans.
Carscoops
Brave Tuner Converts Brand New 2023 BMW M4 Competition Into Maloo Pickup Truck
The days of the Aussie Holden Ute might be long gone, but a weirdly fascinating exhibit at the 2022 SEMA Show comes pretty darn close to being its spiritual successor. We are talking about the BMW M4 Maloo, a nicely executed pickup conversion of the performance-focused coupe that caught our attention.
Carscoops
Rugged 2023 Ford Transit Trail Takes Van Life Off The Grid
The Ford Transit is already a great base for a motorhome conversion, but those who take their vans off the beaten track will definitely prefer the new Trail trim. The 2023 Transit Trail comes to the US looking more rugged and capable than Europe’s equivalent. The model is available in several body styles, ready to be converted into an adventurous campervan.
Carscoops
Zacoe’s McLaren 720S Takes SEMA By Storm With Carbon Fiber For Days
Aftermarket specialist Zacoe has made a serious statement at this year’s SEMA Show, unveiling its heavily modified McLaren 720S. Zacoe first released detailed renderings of its 720S bodykit in mid-2021 and has been hard at work bringing it to life ever since. The kit is made entirely from lightweight carbon fiber, using 240-gram high-density carbon fiber cloth, the same grade used by the likes of Bentley, Aston Martin, and Mercedes-Benz. The kit isn’t just visual either as it also claims to improve airflow and heat dissipation.
Carscoops
SEMA Highlights, Including Toyota GR Rally Concept And Porsche 911 GT3 STI: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Tesla’s upcoming update to its Full Self-Driving Beta software will arrive with some rather large updates. FSD Beta version 10.69.3 will feature better accuracy and lower velocity error of crossing vehicles and improved vulnerable road user (VRU) precision by 20 percent. Tesla says that the update reduces crossing pedestrian velocity error by six percent as well.
Carscoops
Porsche Reinvents Their Famous Exhaust Speaker With $12k 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro
For many automotive afficionados, memorabilia made from original car parts is often quite desirable. Porsche seems to know that, as they’ve just released a new speaker called the 911 Soundbar 2.0 Pro, which is made from the exhaust of a real 911. Limited to just 500 examples, each one is adorned with its own numbered plaque, but it also costs an eye-watering $12,000.
Carscoops
The Ford F-150 Lightning And Rivian R1S Battle For Tractor Pull Superiority
Tractor pulls are about as old-school and truck-centric as one can get. On the other hand, electric trucks are still in the process of gaining widespread approval from the community. To find out just how capable the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning really are when put to the test, Edmunds decided to take their own to a good ol’fashioned tractor pull. The results might surprise you.
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes-AMG GT Spied With A Fixed Rear Wing
The second-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is getting closer to the big reveal and our spy photographers nabbed a fully-camouflaged test car wearing some extra aero components. This particular model could be an “Edition 1” trim that is expected to be offered in limited numbers for the first year of production.
Carscoops
Christian von Koenigsegg Gives Us A Tour Around The CC850
Every once in a while, a new hypercar comes along that captures the world attention and the Koenigsegg CC850 is one of those cars. Unveiled at August’s Monterey Car Week, the CC850 is an homage to the original Koenigsegg CC8S, merging a stunning, retro-inspired design with a remarkable powertrain. Koenigsegg presented the car with the promise that just 50 units would be produced but given how much interest the CC850 generated, it has made the decision to increase production to 70 units.
Carscoops
2024 Porsche 718 Boxster And 718 Cayman Get Dressed Up With New Style Editions
Porsche has one of the most extensive customization programs in the industry for its entire lineup but that hasn’t stopped the German company from introducing its own packaged customizations in the form of special editions. The new Porsche 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman Style Editions that feature vibrant colors and select interior and exterior touches ill initially be available in Europe before becoming available in overseas markets at a later date including North America as 2024MYs.
Carscoops
Abarth 595 / 695 Range Gets Life Extension To 2023, Along With A New Orange Racing Color
Abarth will go EV-only in 2024 but before this happens the current models have one more year left to be enjoyed. The Italian brand is introducing the 2023 Abarth 595 / 695 range, which now features a simplified three-step configuration process while and adds a new Orange Racing shade to the color palette.
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-5 Adds To Aussie Appeal With New Tech And Features
The Mazda CX-5 has long been a favorite among Australian car buyers and from 2023, will receive a number of updates to add to its appeal. Starting from next year, all variants of the CX-5 will be fitted as standard with the latest 10.25-inch Mazda Connect Infotainment system that is said to be more intuitive while offering faster processing and enhanced image and sound quality. All models, except for the entry-level Maxx, are also equipped with Mazda’s updated seventh-generation navigation system.
Carscoops
Veilside’s 2023 Nissan Z Is Taking Shape With Striking Bodykit
The 2023 Nissan Z hasn’t been in the hands of customers for long and already, famed Japanese tuner Veilside has designed and manufactured a bodykit for it. While the kit has not yet been showcased in full, a handful of images shared to Facebook offer us a good look at the car from most angles. It’s bold and much more aggressive than a typical Z and should prove popular for those wanting to make a big statement with their cars.
Comments / 0