Oklahoma State

Washington Examiner

Biden thinks it's morally wrong not to force gender transitions on children

President Joe Biden thinks it is morally wrong to oppose pumping children full of chemicals and cutting off their body parts so that they can identify as the opposite gender. In an interview with a transgender activist, Biden said that nobody should be able to prevent doctors from chemically or surgically transitioning children, which Democrats and activists euphemistically refer to as “gender-affirming care.”
Gillian Sisley

Man refuses to share inheritance with 'estranged' gay sister

Family relationships get complicated, and they aren’t always easy to navigate. Some family members can be toxic, and cause real damage with their behavior. In cases where a family member is so toxic that a person’s mental health is at risk, it may be required for them to completely cut off ties with that family member to protect themselves. This may be a reason for certain family members to become estranged.
Newsweek

Ignorance Powers the Latest Anti-Transgender Talking Points | Opinion

The hysteria about gender detransition threatens to wall off the public from the scientific truth and the treatment they need. From conservative news outlets to massive echo chambers on social media, from eye-catching headlines to somber pictures of tearful teens, stories about a person's journey first to identifying as transgender then re-identifying as their assigned sex abound.
Axios

The "Marshall Plan for Moms" is building an army of women voters

Working women across the country need to become loud-and-proud "mom voters," exclusively supporting politicians who promise to expand child care benefits, says Reshma Saujani, CEO and founder of the Marshall Plan for Moms. Why it matters: Millions of mothers have left their jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic because of inadequate...
WASHINGTON STATE

