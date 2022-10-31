ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KFOR

New Google feature lets you scrub personal information from search results

By Nexstar Media Wire, Rich DeMuro
KFOR
KFOR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XMUaH_0itSUAtE00

( KTLA ) — A quick online search can reveal personal details on just about anyone.

“It’s just so much easier to find on the internet, and it is a huge invasion of privacy,” said Hayley Kaplan, a cyber security expert .

Now, a new tool from Google seeks to help.

It’s called Results About You , and it makes it easy to request the removal of search results that contain your phone number, home address or email.

“We’re giving you even more control over your online presence. Let’s say you come across a result that contains your personal contact information that you don’t want public. With this tool, right from the Google app, you can easily request the removal of search results that contain your phone number, home address or email address, said Prabhakar Raghavan, senior vice president of Search at Google at the company’s recent Search On 22 livestream.

Keep in mind, it’s not a complete solution.

“Even though removing these results doesn’t scrub your contact information from the web overall, we’re doing everything to safeguard your information on Google search,” said Raghavan.

Elon Musk named sole director of Twitter, dissolves board

To use it, search for yourself on Google and locate a result containing personal information.

Next, hit the three dots next to the result. Then look for the button labeled “Remove result” and tap it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xfH1y_0itSUAtE00
Step 1: Tap the three dots next to a search result. (KTLA)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KZfzw_0itSUAtE00
Step 2: Tap the button labeled Remove result. (KTLA)

Google will ask you some questions about why you’d like the result removed. Once you answer them, you’ll have to wait a few days for a response from Google about whether they can remove the result.

You can also watch this Reel on Instagram that explains the step-by-step process.

“It’s an exceptional first step by Google,” said Kaplan, who helps people reclaim their privacy online. “It’s critical that you care. That information can be used against you in so many different situations.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W3xxV_0itSUAtE00
Hayley Kaplan, online privacy expert. (KTLA)

Kaplan said personal information on the web can be used for identity theft and ageism, then there’s the personal safety aspect and protecting yourself against people with malicious intent.

She said Google’s tool is helpful, but it’s just a start.

“It’s always best to remove it from the source if you can,” said Kaplan, who provides takedown information on her website.

A service called Delete Me has DIY opt-out guides for popular sites including Spokeo, Whitepages and MyLife.

Discover has a free feature for customers in their mobile app called Online Privacy Protection . They’ll scan for your personal info and submit opt-out requests on your behalf every three months.

“I do think you want to be very careful every time you give out personal information. You need to understand that there’s a consequence,” concluded Kaplan.

Keep in mind that Google’s tool is still rolling out, so not everyone will have access to it right away. Next year, Google will let you sign up for alerts that tell you when new results containing your personal info hit the web.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Latest Friday Oklahoma severe weather outlook

A seasonally strong storm system is moving into the state Thursday night through Friday. Look for a few isolated strong to severe storms mainly after midnight in NW Oklahoma. Elsewhere, a few non-severe storms are possible through dawn Friday. As the morning goes on, thunderstorms (a couple strong) will move...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

End of week severe weather chances

Severe weather is likely across much of the state Thursday overnight into Friday. During the day Thursday, Gulf moisture will be streaming in. With mostly cloudy skies, some drizzle may fall during the afternoon and evening. Overnight, a few isolated severe storms are possible in NW Oklahoma. Later Friday, a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

KFOR

41K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy