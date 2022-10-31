ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando Magic at Oklahoma City Thunder: Game Preview

Despite their record, the Orlando Magic have been within striking distance in almost every game this season. They’ve established an identity of a team that gets to the rim, draws contact and gets to the line, uses their size to control the glass, and plays hard night in and night out.
